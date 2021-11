Public Meetings

The following meetings are subject to change.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m. Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. View Zoom meeting at: https://zoom.us/j/91609048375?pwd=dlFFV0J1cGVKa1NHWHFsa2taeGxtZz09, meeting ID: 916 0904 8375, passcode: 4141885. For more information, visit: http://archuletacounty.org/agendacenter.

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners meeting. 1:30 p.m. Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. View Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/91609048375?pwd=dlFFV0J1cGVKa1NHWHFsa2taeGxtZz09, meeting ID: 916 0904 8375, passcode: 4141885. For more information, visit: http://archuletacounty.org/agendacenter.

Upper San Juan Health Service District regular meeting. 5:30 p.m., Pagosa Springs Medical Center board room, 95 S. Pagosa Blvd., or Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85395501309, meeting ID: 853 9550 1309.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Pagosa Peak Open School board meeting and work session. 5 p.m. work session, 6 p.m. regular meeting, 7 Parelli Way.

Community Development Corporation work session. 4 p.m., Chamber of Commerce conference room, 105 Hot Springs Blvd. or via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84067431808?pwd=cVlaUXBwTzdJWDZjOXpIdzFOV3FIUT09.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting. 5 p.m. See town website for participation information: https://pagosasprings.civicweb.net/portal/.

Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement District special meeting. 5 p.m. See town website for participation information: https://pagosasprings.civicweb.net/portal/.