Pagosa Springs History Museum receives Colorado Humanities grant

By Rhonda Livingston

Colorado Humanities

Colorado Humanities announces that the Pagosa Springs History Museum has received $5,000 in Colorado Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan grants.

Grant funds were provided by Colorado Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the American Rescue Plan of 2021 to support the response and recovery of the cultural sector from the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus.

More than 100 organizations and individuals submitted a grant application. As the state affiliate of NEH, Colorado Humanities sought to provide emergency funding to the smallest organizations, including local museums, historical societies and historic sites. More than half of the recipients have budgets of $300,000 or less.

Colorado Humanities Executive Director Maggie Coval said, “With NEH SHARP funds, we are able to give Colorado’s humanities organizations, in every corner of the state, vital support for operations and capacity building. We are inspired by the grant recipients’ resilience and creativity, and look forward to collaborating with them in the future.”

Colorado Humanities is the only Colorado organization exclusively dedicated to supporting humanities education for adults and children statewide. Celebrating its 47th year and its 17th year as host for the Colorado Center for the Book, Colorado Humanities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities, The Library of Congress Center for the Book, the Smithsonian Institution, and the national award-winning educational nonprofit Motheread Inc.

Colorado Humanities works with program partners throughout the state to design and implement programs that best meet each community’s needs. Colorado Humanities’ goals are to improve education, strengthen cultural institutions and enrich community life by inspiring the people of Colorado to explore ideas and appreciate our diverse heritage. To learn more, visit coloradohumanities.org or call (303) 894-7951.