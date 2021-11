By Terry Schaaf

Archuleta County Republican Central Committee

The Archuleta County Republican Central Committee would like to invite you to attend its monthly meeting on Nov. 10, at noon.

The meeting will be held at The Den Restaurant, located at 729 San Juan St.

Our guest speaker will be Joe King, president of Vets 4 Vets of Archuleta County.

We would like to invite all veterans to thank them for their service.