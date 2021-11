Public Meetings

The following meetings are subject to change.

Thursday, Nov. 4

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners special work session — 2022 budget meetings. 8:30 a.m. Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. View Zoom meeting at: https://zoom.us/j/91609048375?pwd=dlFFV0J1cGVKa1NHWHFsa2taeGxtZz09, meeting ID: 916 0904 8375, passcode: 4141885. For more information, visit: http://archuletacounty.org/agendacenter.

Friday, Nov. 5

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners special work session — 2022 budget meetings. 8:30 a.m. Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. View Zoom meeting at: https://zoom.us/j/91609048375?pwd=dlFFV0J1cGVKa1NHWHFsa2taeGxtZz09, meeting ID: 916 0904 8375, passcode: 4141885. For more information, visit: http://archuletacounty.org/agendacenter.

Monday, Nov. 8

Pagosa Springs Town Council budget work session. 5 p.m. See town website for participation information: https://pagosasprings.civicweb.net/portal/.

San Juan Water Conservancy District special meeting and public hearing on 2022 budget. 5 p.m., 46 Eaton Drive, Suite 5.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board meeting. Time not listed.See town website for participation information: https://pagosasprings.civicweb.net/portal/.

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m. Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. View Zoom meeting at: https://zoom.us/j/91609048375?pwd=dlFFV0J1cGVKa1NHWHFsa2taeGxtZz09, meeting ID: 916 0904 8375, passcode: 4141885. For more information, visit: http://archuletacounty.org/agendacenter.

Archuleta County Republican Women’s meeting. Noon, The Den, 729 San Juan St.

Forest bill roundtable meeting with Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. 1 p.m., 777 County Road 600.

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners meeting. 1:30 p.m. Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. View Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/91609048375?pwd=dlFFV0J1cGVKa1NHWHFsa2taeGxtZz09, meeting ID: 916 0904 8375, passcode: 4141885. For more information, visit: http://archuletacounty.org/agendacenter.

Town Planning Commission, Board of Adjustments and Design Review Board. 5:30 p.m. See town website for participation information: https://pagosasprings.civicweb.net/portal/.

Archuleta School District Board of Education regular meeting. 6 p.m., Pagosa Springs Middle School Library, 309 Lewis St.

Pagosa Fire Protection District regular meeting. 6:30 p.m., administration building, 165 N. Pagosa Blvd.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners special work session — 2022 budget meetings. 8:30 a.m. Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. View Zoom meeting at: https://zoom.us/j/91609048375?pwd=dlFFV0J1cGVKa1NHWHFsa2taeGxtZz09, meeting ID: 916 0904 8375, passcode: 4141885. For more information, visit: http://archuletacounty.org/agendacenter.

Archuleta County Republican Central Committee meeting. Noon, The Den Restaurant, 729 San Juan St.

Community Development Corporation regular meeting. 5:30 p.m., Chamber of Commerce conference room, 105 Hot Springs Blvd. or via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84538356482?pwd=Q0hZblMrL1F3bFp2Um93NFNKRFppUT09.