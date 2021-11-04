Pagosa Marines to celebrate corps’ 246th birthday

By Sepp D. Ramsperger

Special to The PREVIEW

“Once a Marine, Always a Marine.”

All Marines are hereby invited to attend the celebration of the 246th birthday of our corps.

The traditional celebration will commence at 1800 (that’s 6 p.m. for civilians) on Nov. 10 at the Pagosa Brewery, 118 N. Pagosa Blvd. Marines, their guests, U.S. Navy Corpsmen and friends of Marines will observe our traditional cake-cutting ceremony. Cake, wine and beer will be provided.

Uniforms are always appropriate, while the civilian dress is casual. If any of our attendees think they meet our criteria for the oldest or the youngest Marine, call and let us know.

Please either call Don MacNamee at (970) 731-0306) or Ed Robinson at (970) 731-0718 by Sunday, Nov. 7, for reservations.

Happy birthday — semper fidelis.