Inaugural Disc Golf Leadership Program takes flight

By John Finefrock

Rise Above Violence

Rise Above Violence’s first-ever Disc Golf Leadership Club concluded on Friday after six weeks of leadership lessons and disc golf practice at Reservoir Hill.

Each round of disc golf included two 10-minute lessons at the beginning and end of each meeting. Lessons were taken from the Empowering Education Social and Emotional Learning Curriculum in addition to using a modified version of Coaching Boys Into Men, which was adjusted to best serve the seventh- and eighth-grade students in the program. Topics included making friends and building relationships, coping skills, combating insulting language about girls and women, and how to be a leader/upstander at Pagosa Springs Middle School (PSMS).

The group was co-led by Rise’s Youth Advocate John Finefrock and Pagosa Springs High School sophomore Geoffrey Munro. Discs and bags were donated by Kevin and Holly Metzler, and coordination assistance was provided by PSMS Principal Chris Hinger. For more information about Rise’s youth programs, email john@riseaboveviolence.org.

