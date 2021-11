SUN photos/Randi Pierce

Work continues on a project along U.S. 160 near Colo. 151 that, when complete, will feature a widened roadway and multiple animal crossings. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the site was identified in a West Slope study as being among the top 5 percent of sites for wildlife-vehicle collisions. The animal underpass is located at a site where deer often cross the road, and the overpass is expected to be used more by elk.