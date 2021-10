Photo courtesy Janine Emmets

Ten athletes from the DUST2 team qualified for state and will be racing in Durango this weekend. Pictured, from left to right, are Rylie Carr, Natalie Mashue, Hadley Phillips, Jack Hittle, Ethan Bergdolt, Bradley Lamoreaux, Tucker Mashue, Braden Terry, Carter Kasson and Sawyer Blakemore.