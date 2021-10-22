DUST2 seeks board members, officers

By Annie Sewell/DUST2

DUST2 has three board vacancies that need filling: president, treasurer and one board member position.

Members will vote for new board members on Nov. 15. You must be 18 or older to vote and only members can vote. Votes will be cast electronically. You must provide a valid email to the DUST2 database to be eligible to vote.

Trustees will be assigned in an executive session after elections.

Members and nonmembers can run for office. All nominations for office must be submitted to: talktus@dustx2.com before Nov. 3.

A brief (200 words or less) essay stating the reason you think you would be the best candidate will merit greater consideration.

The board trustees and members will be announced Nov. 16.