Curtains Up Pagosa seeking actors, musicians, volunteers for ‘Cinderella’

Curtains Up Pagosa

Curtains Up Pagosa is still looking for actors, musicians and volunteers to help with our upcoming production of “Cinderella.”

Rehearsals and performances will be at Pagosa Springs High School. Shows will be Nov. 19-21, with rehearsals starting on Oct. 18. If you wish to be a part of this production, please contact Dale Scrivener at director.curtainsup@gmail.com for more information.

Curtains Up is also working on planning a holiday festival for December, as well as the possibility of a follies-style show in February.

Please stay tuned for more information on purchasing tickets for “Cinderella” and any other upcoming events.