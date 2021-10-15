Mt. Allison Grange Harvest Supper returning with to-go option

By Larry Corman

Mt. Allison Grange

The Harvest Supper is back after a year off. We’re doing things a bit different this year in that we are offering a to-go option along with the normal dine in at the Grange Hall. We can have your to-go order premade if you let us know in advance (see contact info below). Like usual, you will not go away hungry.

Oct. 23, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Adults: $15, children: $5 (under 6 free). Preselling tickets for to-go orders and dine in. Call Norma at (970) 749-7530, Trish Corman (970) 749-8428 or email Larry_Corman@hotmail.com.

Menu: Ham, roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, hot rolls, tossed salad, homemade pie, coffee and punch.