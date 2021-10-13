Wolf Creek Ski Area announces Saturday opening

By Clayton Chaney

Staff Writer

Wolf Creek Ski Area announced it will be opening this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 16, after 14 inches of fresh snow was dumped on the mountain this week.

According to its website, “Wolf Creek will open the Nova Lift and Lynx Lift from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.”

The lifts will also be open on Sunday, Oct. 17.

The website notes that grooming is taking place and staff is evaluating terrain for Bonanza and Treasure lifts.

Continue to check the Wolf Creek website at https://wolfcreekski.com/ for more updates.

The website notes the Upper Lodge will be open with a limited menu. The Pathfinder Bar, Ski Rental and Boarder Dome will also be open.

Wolf Creek will then reopen on weekends “until Mother Nature comes again with a new venue,” the website notes.

Face coverings will be required in all indoor settings, but not outdoors, including in lift lines, ticket lines or on chair lifts, unless required by local public heath authorities.

Wolf Creek has developed a full COVID-19 operating plan for the season, which can be found at: https://wolfcreekski.com/2020-2021-winter-covid-operating-plan/.

