Public Notices September 30, 2021

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Darvin Patrick, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2021CV30037
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.8814
Email: chris@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
EMMA PATRICK
ROBERT OVERBY
REDA OVERBY
CATHERINE UNDERHILL
VIOLET C CARPER
GORDON I MCPHERSON
HELEN W MCPHERSON
ELIZABETH A PARR
WILLIAM M SEARS
NEDRA C SEARS
MICHAEL DAVID PRICE
BOBBY COOK
JOE W GIVENS
SHARON GIVENS
MARK MUNSELL
SCOTT R CRAWFORD
ANGELA L CRAWFORD
ETHAN DEUTENBERG
LEO HOEHN
DEBORAH BALLWEG
BRANDON J JARAMILLO
JACLYN JARAMILLO
CHARLES PORTILLOS
MARY V PORTILLOS
NATHAN NOTAH
HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR., TRUSTEE OF
THE HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR AND
MABLE JUNE CALAHAN REVOCABLE
LIVING TRUST
MABLE JUNE CALAHAN, TRUSTEE OF THE
HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR AND
MABLE JUNE CALAHAN REVOCABLE
LIVING TRUST
GRORGE BEN HONAKER
SHELLEY ANN ROSENTHAL, TRUSTEE OF THE
ROSENTHAL FAMILY TRUST, DATED
MARCH 14, 2000
JOE SILVA SR
FRANCISCA N GUMATAOTAO
ANDREW STITELMAN
EILEEN M HEMPFLING
WILLIAM K VEAZEY
JANE D VEAZEY
JOHN MAC CARPENTER
BARBARA PUCKET CARPENTER
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Peregrine Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: September 9, 2021
Last Publication: October 7, 2021
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published September 9, 16, 23, 30 and October 7, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT,
ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number: (970) 264-8160
Plaintiffs:
LISA JENSEN AND WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO
v.
Defendants:
ASHLEE K. BARKER AND LUKE J. BARKER; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.
Submitting Attorney:
Duke Eggleston, #24965
Eggleston Kosnik LLC
556 Main Ave.
Durango, CO 81301
Phone Number: (970) 403-1580
E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com
Case Number: 2021CV30050
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
PLAINTIFFS LISA JENSEN AND WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO
TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:
ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiffs in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:
Lot 291 in Pagosa Highlands Estates, according to the plat thereof filed for record February 7, 1972, as Reception No. 75409, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado.
Respectfully Submitted this 31st day of August, 2021.
Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication:
Last Publication:
Eggleston Kosnik LLC
/s/ Duke Eggleston
Duke Eggleston, #24965
556 Main Ave.
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 403-1580
Published September 9, 16, 23, 30 and October 7, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT
ARCHULET COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 46 Eaton Drive, Suite #1
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number: 970-264-8160
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Daniel L Fiedler #47916
190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
970-507-8528
Case Number 2021CV30051
Plaintiffs:
SHEREE M. BALA
v.
Defendants:
MATTHEW O. MILES, ANNEMARIE A. MILES, LOMA LINDA SUBDIVISION HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, ARCHULETA COUNTY PUBLIC TRUSTEE, and All Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest In The Subject Matter Of This Action,
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
PLAINTIFF: SHEREE M. BALA
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to Rule 105 filed with the Archuleta County District Court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the last day of publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing with 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.
This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado more particular described as follows:
LOT 17 IN LOMA LINDA SUBDIVISION UNIT ONE, according to the Plat thereof filed for record May 2, 1978 as Reception Nos 91217 and 91218
Respectfully submitted this 7th day of September, 2021.
/s/ Daniel L. Fiedler
Daniel L. Fiedler
First publication: September 16, 2021
Last publication: October 14, 2021
Published September 16, 23, 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Archuleta County, Colorado
2021 Asphalt Maintenance Project
Archuleta County is in the process of finalizing the above listed project constructed by Strohecker Asphalt & Paving, Inc., 37801 Highway 160, Bayfield, Colorado, 81122. Any claims against this project by suppliers, subcontractors, or others should be delivered to the project engineering firm of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. at 188 South 8th Street, PO Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147. All claims shall be delivered prior to October 7, 2021. Any claims received on or after October 7, 2021 shall not be considered. Claim forms can be obtained from Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (Phone 970-264-5055).
Published September 23 and 30, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
HICKMAN ANDREW D
% CATHERINE JOY HICKMAN
1749 BRADWAY ROAD
NORTH POLE, AK 99705-5439
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
KENT TAYLOR
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 485 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74689.
Account Number: R015328
Schedule Number: 589315204011
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04405
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to KENT TAYLOR
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of HICKMAN ANDREW D for said year 2017.
That said KENT TAYLOR on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to KENT TAYLOR
On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 21st day of September 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
SCOTT HARLAN W.
805 W. GLENN DRIVE
PHOENIX, AZ 85021
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
PATRICK H. DISNER
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
A tract of land lying and being in the NE1/4SW1/4 of Section 28, Township 34 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M., being more particularly described as follows, to wit:
BEGINNING at the Southeast Corner of the herein described tract of land, from whence the Southeast Corner of the above said NE1/4SW1/4 bears South 1° 59’ 43” East, 345.00 feet;
Thence from said point of beginning South 68° 47’ West, 279.88 feet to the Southwest
“ corner of herein described tract of land;
“ North 46° 12’ West, 180.34 feet, to the Northwest corner of herein described tract of land;
“ North 49° 10’ East, 363.91 feet,
“ North 32° 08’ East, 189.44 feet, to the Northeast corner of herein described tract of land;
“ South 1° 59’ 43” East, 422.23 feet to the Southeast corner of herein described tract of land and the POINT OF THE BEGINNING.
Lack of a right of access from the land to any open public road, street or highway.
NOTE: This exception is necessary because it does not appear from the instruments of record in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder in which subject property is situate that any right of access exists to an open public roadway.
Account Number: R014304
Schedule Number: 588728300010
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04364
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to PATRICK H. DISNER
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of SCOTT HARLAN W. for said year 2017.
That said PATRICK H. DISNER on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to PATRICK H. DISNER
On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 22nd day of September 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
NANTIA KRISINTU
15100 OLD SEWARD HIGHWAY
ANCHORAGE , AK 99516
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 699 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74689.
Account Number: R015286
Schedule Number: 589315201068
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04521
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NANTIA KRISINTU for said year 2017.
That said RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE
On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 20th day of September 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
KRISINTU NANTIA
15100 OLD SEWARD HIGHWAY
ANCHORAGE, AK 99516
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 700 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74689.
Account Number: R015287
Schedule Number: 589315201069
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-0522
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of KRISINTU NANTIA for said year 2017.
That said RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE
On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 20th day of September 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
MEADPROP UNIT LLC
1133 N 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
GEORGE BROWN
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 68 IN LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD APRIL 30, 1979 AS RECEPTION NO. 94867.
Account Number: R009466
Schedule Number: 569919135001
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04509
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to GEORGE BROWN
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MEADPROP UNIT LLC for said year 2017.
That said GEORGE BROWN on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to GEORGE BROWN
On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 20th day of September 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
MEADPROP UNITS LLC
1133 N 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
GEORGE BROWN
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 67 IN LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD APRIL 30, 1979 AS RECEPTION NO. 94867.
Account Number: R009467
Schedule Number: 569919135002
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04510
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to GEORGE BROWN
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MEADPROP UNITS LLC for said year 2017.
That said GEORGE BROWN on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to GEORGE BROWN
On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 21st day of September 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
MEADPROP UNITS LLC
1133 N 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
GEORGE BROWN
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 64 IN LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD APRIL 30, 1979 AS RECEPTION NO. 94867.
Account Number: R009470
Schedule Number: 569919135005
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04511
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to GEORGE BROWN
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MEADPROP UNITS LLC for said year 2017.
That said GEORGE BROWN on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to GEORGE BROWN
On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 21st day of September 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
PATRICIA D. MURRAY
1235 6TH STREET
PORT HUENEME, CA 93041
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
HILARI L. BELL
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 352 IN PAGOSA HIGHLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7, 1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75409.
Account Number: R001193
Schedule Number: 558325307025
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04273
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to HILARI L. BELL
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of PATRICIA D. MURRAY for said year 2017.
That said HILARI L. BELL on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to HILARI L. BELL
On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 20th day of September 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
JAMES A. COOK
10100 ROUND HILL ROAD
FORT WORTH , TX 76131
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
HILARI L. BELL
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 2 OF BLOCK 10 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 3, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD
JULY 6, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74567, BEING AN AMENDMENT OF THE PLAT OF ASPEN SPRINGS RANCH
SUBDIVISION NO. 3, FILED ON APRIL 9, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74284.
Account Number: R003632
Schedule Number: 569312208014
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04277
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to HILARI L. BELL
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of JAMES A. COOK for said year 2017.
That said HILARI L. BELL on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to HILARI L. BELL
On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 22nd day of September 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
MEADPROP UNITS LLC
1133 N 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
GEORGE BROWN
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 58 IN LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD APRIL 30, 1979 AS RECEPTION NO. 94867.
Account Number: R009457
Schedule Number: 569919134022
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04508
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to GEORGE BROWN
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MEADPROP UNITS LLC for said year 2017.
That said GEORGE BROWN on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to GEORGE BROWN
On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 20th day of September 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.