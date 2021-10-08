Public Notices September 30, 2021

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Darvin Patrick, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30037

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

EMMA PATRICK

ROBERT OVERBY

REDA OVERBY

CATHERINE UNDERHILL

VIOLET C CARPER

GORDON I MCPHERSON

HELEN W MCPHERSON

ELIZABETH A PARR

WILLIAM M SEARS

NEDRA C SEARS

MICHAEL DAVID PRICE

BOBBY COOK

JOE W GIVENS

SHARON GIVENS

MARK MUNSELL

SCOTT R CRAWFORD

ANGELA L CRAWFORD

ETHAN DEUTENBERG

LEO HOEHN

DEBORAH BALLWEG

BRANDON J JARAMILLO

JACLYN JARAMILLO

CHARLES PORTILLOS

MARY V PORTILLOS

NATHAN NOTAH

HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR., TRUSTEE OF

THE HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR AND

MABLE JUNE CALAHAN REVOCABLE

LIVING TRUST

MABLE JUNE CALAHAN, TRUSTEE OF THE

HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR AND

MABLE JUNE CALAHAN REVOCABLE

LIVING TRUST

GRORGE BEN HONAKER

SHELLEY ANN ROSENTHAL, TRUSTEE OF THE

ROSENTHAL FAMILY TRUST, DATED

MARCH 14, 2000

JOE SILVA SR

FRANCISCA N GUMATAOTAO

ANDREW STITELMAN

EILEEN M HEMPFLING

WILLIAM K VEAZEY

JANE D VEAZEY

JOHN MAC CARPENTER

BARBARA PUCKET CARPENTER

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Peregrine Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiffs:

LISA JENSEN AND WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO

v.

Defendants:

ASHLEE K. BARKER AND LUKE J. BARKER; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Duke Eggleston, #24965

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

556 Main Ave.

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2021CV30050

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFFS LISA JENSEN AND WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:

ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiffs in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lot 291 in Pagosa Highlands Estates, according to the plat thereof filed for record February 7, 1972, as Reception No. 75409, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado.

Respectfully Submitted this 31st day of August, 2021.

DISTRICT COURT

ARCHULET COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 46 Eaton Drive, Suite #1

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: 970-264-8160

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Daniel L Fiedler #47916

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-507-8528

Case Number 2021CV30051

Plaintiffs:

SHEREE M. BALA

v.

Defendants:

MATTHEW O. MILES, ANNEMARIE A. MILES, LOMA LINDA SUBDIVISION HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, ARCHULETA COUNTY PUBLIC TRUSTEE, and All Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest In The Subject Matter Of This Action,

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF: SHEREE M. BALA

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to Rule 105 filed with the Archuleta County District Court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the last day of publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing with 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado more particular described as follows:

LOT 17 IN LOMA LINDA SUBDIVISION UNIT ONE, according to the Plat thereof filed for record May 2, 1978 as Reception Nos 91217 and 91218

Respectfully submitted this 7th day of September, 2021.

/s/ Daniel L. Fiedler

Daniel L. Fiedler

First publication: September 16, 2021

Last publication: October 14, 2021

Published September 16, 23, 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Archuleta County, Colorado

2021 Asphalt Maintenance Project

Archuleta County is in the process of finalizing the above listed project constructed by Strohecker Asphalt & Paving, Inc., 37801 Highway 160, Bayfield, Colorado, 81122. Any claims against this project by suppliers, subcontractors, or others should be delivered to the project engineering firm of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. at 188 South 8th Street, PO Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147. All claims shall be delivered prior to October 7, 2021. Any claims received on or after October 7, 2021 shall not be considered. Claim forms can be obtained from Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (Phone 970-264-5055).

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

HICKMAN ANDREW D

% CATHERINE JOY HICKMAN

1749 BRADWAY ROAD

NORTH POLE, AK 99705-5439

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

KENT TAYLOR

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 485 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74689.

Account Number: R015328

Schedule Number: 589315204011

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04405

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to KENT TAYLOR

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of HICKMAN ANDREW D for said year 2017.

That said KENT TAYLOR on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to KENT TAYLOR

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 21st day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

SCOTT HARLAN W.

805 W. GLENN DRIVE

PHOENIX, AZ 85021

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

PATRICK H. DISNER

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

A tract of land lying and being in the NE1/4SW1/4 of Section 28, Township 34 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M., being more particularly described as follows, to wit:

BEGINNING at the Southeast Corner of the herein described tract of land, from whence the Southeast Corner of the above said NE1/4SW1/4 bears South 1° 59’ 43” East, 345.00 feet;

Thence from said point of beginning South 68° 47’ West, 279.88 feet to the Southwest

“ corner of herein described tract of land;

“ North 46° 12’ West, 180.34 feet, to the Northwest corner of herein described tract of land;

“ North 49° 10’ East, 363.91 feet,

“ North 32° 08’ East, 189.44 feet, to the Northeast corner of herein described tract of land;

“ South 1° 59’ 43” East, 422.23 feet to the Southeast corner of herein described tract of land and the POINT OF THE BEGINNING.

Lack of a right of access from the land to any open public road, street or highway.

NOTE: This exception is necessary because it does not appear from the instruments of record in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder in which subject property is situate that any right of access exists to an open public roadway.

Account Number: R014304

Schedule Number: 588728300010

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04364

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to PATRICK H. DISNER

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of SCOTT HARLAN W. for said year 2017.

That said PATRICK H. DISNER on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to PATRICK H. DISNER

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 22nd day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

NANTIA KRISINTU

15100 OLD SEWARD HIGHWAY

ANCHORAGE , AK 99516

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 699 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74689.

Account Number: R015286

Schedule Number: 589315201068

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04521

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NANTIA KRISINTU for said year 2017.

That said RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 20th day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

KRISINTU NANTIA

15100 OLD SEWARD HIGHWAY

ANCHORAGE, AK 99516

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 700 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74689.

Account Number: R015287

Schedule Number: 589315201069

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-0522

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of KRISINTU NANTIA for said year 2017.

That said RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 20th day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

MEADPROP UNIT LLC

1133 N 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

GEORGE BROWN

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 68 IN LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD APRIL 30, 1979 AS RECEPTION NO. 94867.

Account Number: R009466

Schedule Number: 569919135001

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04509

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to GEORGE BROWN

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MEADPROP UNIT LLC for said year 2017.

That said GEORGE BROWN on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to GEORGE BROWN

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 20th day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

MEADPROP UNITS LLC

1133 N 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

GEORGE BROWN

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 67 IN LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD APRIL 30, 1979 AS RECEPTION NO. 94867.

Account Number: R009467

Schedule Number: 569919135002

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04510

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to GEORGE BROWN

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MEADPROP UNITS LLC for said year 2017.

That said GEORGE BROWN on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to GEORGE BROWN

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 21st day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

MEADPROP UNITS LLC

1133 N 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

GEORGE BROWN

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 64 IN LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD APRIL 30, 1979 AS RECEPTION NO. 94867.

Account Number: R009470

Schedule Number: 569919135005

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04511

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to GEORGE BROWN

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MEADPROP UNITS LLC for said year 2017.

That said GEORGE BROWN on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to GEORGE BROWN

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 21st day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

PATRICIA D. MURRAY

1235 6TH STREET

PORT HUENEME, CA 93041

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

HILARI L. BELL

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 352 IN PAGOSA HIGHLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7, 1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75409.

Account Number: R001193

Schedule Number: 558325307025

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04273

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to HILARI L. BELL

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of PATRICIA D. MURRAY for said year 2017.

That said HILARI L. BELL on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to HILARI L. BELL

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 20th day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

JAMES A. COOK

10100 ROUND HILL ROAD

FORT WORTH , TX 76131

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

HILARI L. BELL

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 2 OF BLOCK 10 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 3, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD

JULY 6, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74567, BEING AN AMENDMENT OF THE PLAT OF ASPEN SPRINGS RANCH

SUBDIVISION NO. 3, FILED ON APRIL 9, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74284.

Account Number: R003632

Schedule Number: 569312208014

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04277

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to HILARI L. BELL

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of JAMES A. COOK for said year 2017.

That said HILARI L. BELL on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to HILARI L. BELL

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 22nd day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

MEADPROP UNITS LLC

1133 N 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

GEORGE BROWN

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 58 IN LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD APRIL 30, 1979 AS RECEPTION NO. 94867.

Account Number: R009457

Schedule Number: 569919134022

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04508

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to GEORGE BROWN

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MEADPROP UNITS LLC for said year 2017.

That said GEORGE BROWN on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to GEORGE BROWN

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 20th day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

