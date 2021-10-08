Public Notices October 7, 2021

For delinquent tax listings please subscribe. One-day access is only $2.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Darvin Patrick, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30037

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

EMMA PATRICK

ROBERT OVERBY

REDA OVERBY

CATHERINE UNDERHILL

VIOLET C CARPER

GORDON I MCPHERSON

HELEN W MCPHERSON

ELIZABETH A PARR

WILLIAM M SEARS

NEDRA C SEARS

MICHAEL DAVID PRICE

BOBBY COOK

JOE W GIVENS

SHARON GIVENS

MARK MUNSELL

SCOTT R CRAWFORD

ANGELA L CRAWFORD

ETHAN DEUTENBERG

LEO HOEHN

DEBORAH BALLWEG

BRANDON J JARAMILLO

JACLYN JARAMILLO

CHARLES PORTILLOS

MARY V PORTILLOS

NATHAN NOTAH

HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR., TRUSTEE OF

THE HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR AND

MABLE JUNE CALAHAN REVOCABLE

LIVING TRUST

MABLE JUNE CALAHAN, TRUSTEE OF THE

HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR AND

MABLE JUNE CALAHAN REVOCABLE

LIVING TRUST

GRORGE BEN HONAKER

SHELLEY ANN ROSENTHAL, TRUSTEE OF THE

ROSENTHAL FAMILY TRUST, DATED

MARCH 14, 2000

JOE SILVA SR

FRANCISCA N GUMATAOTAO

ANDREW STITELMAN

EILEEN M HEMPFLING

WILLIAM K VEAZEY

JANE D VEAZEY

JOHN MAC CARPENTER

BARBARA PUCKET CARPENTER

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Peregrine Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: September 9, 2021

Last Publication: October 7, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published September 9, 16, 23, 30 and October 7, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiffs:

LISA JENSEN AND WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO

v.

Defendants:

ASHLEE K. BARKER AND LUKE J. BARKER; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Duke Eggleston, #24965

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

556 Main Ave.

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2021CV30050

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFFS LISA JENSEN AND WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:

ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiffs in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lot 291 in Pagosa Highlands Estates, according to the plat thereof filed for record February 7, 1972, as Reception No. 75409, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado.

Respectfully Submitted this 31st day of August, 2021.

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication:

Last Publication:

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Duke Eggleston

Duke Eggleston, #24965

556 Main Ave.

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

Published September 9, 16, 23, 30 and October 7, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT

ARCHULET COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 46 Eaton Drive, Suite #1

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: 970-264-8160

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Daniel L Fiedler #47916

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-507-8528

Case Number 2021CV30051

Plaintiffs:

SHEREE M. BALA

v.

Defendants:

MATTHEW O. MILES, ANNEMARIE A. MILES, LOMA LINDA SUBDIVISION HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, ARCHULETA COUNTY PUBLIC TRUSTEE, and All Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest In The Subject Matter Of This Action,

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF: SHEREE M. BALA

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to Rule 105 filed with the Archuleta County District Court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the last day of publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing with 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado more particular described as follows:

LOT 17 IN LOMA LINDA SUBDIVISION UNIT ONE, according to the Plat thereof filed for record May 2, 1978 as Reception Nos 91217 and 91218

Respectfully submitted this 7th day of September, 2021.

/s/ Daniel L. Fiedler

Daniel L. Fiedler

First publication: September 16, 2021

Last publication: October 14, 2021

Published September 16, 23, 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

HICKMAN ANDREW D

% CATHERINE JOY HICKMAN

1749 BRADWAY ROAD

NORTH POLE, AK 99705-5439

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

KENT TAYLOR

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 485 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74689.

Account Number: R015328

Schedule Number: 589315204011

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04405

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to KENT TAYLOR

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of HICKMAN ANDREW D for said year 2017.

That said KENT TAYLOR on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to KENT TAYLOR

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 21st day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

SCOTT HARLAN W.

805 W. GLENN DRIVE

PHOENIX, AZ 85021

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

PATRICK H. DISNER

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

A tract of land lying and being in the NE1/4SW1/4 of Section 28, Township 34 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M., being more particularly described as follows, to wit:

BEGINNING at the Southeast Corner of the herein described tract of land, from whence the Southeast Corner of the above said NE1/4SW1/4 bears South 1° 59’ 43” East, 345.00 feet;

Thence from said point of beginning South 68° 47’ West, 279.88 feet to the Southwest

“ corner of herein described tract of land;

“ North 46° 12’ West, 180.34 feet, to the Northwest corner of herein described tract of land;

“ North 49° 10’ East, 363.91 feet,

“ North 32° 08’ East, 189.44 feet, to the Northeast corner of herein described tract of land;

“ South 1° 59’ 43” East, 422.23 feet to the Southeast corner of herein described tract of land and the POINT OF THE BEGINNING.

Lack of a right of access from the land to any open public road, street or highway.

NOTE: This exception is necessary because it does not appear from the instruments of record in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder in which subject property is situate that any right of access exists to an open public roadway.

Account Number: R014304

Schedule Number: 588728300010

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04364

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to PATRICK H. DISNER

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of SCOTT HARLAN W. for said year 2017.

That said PATRICK H. DISNER on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to PATRICK H. DISNER

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 22nd day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

NANTIA KRISINTU

15100 OLD SEWARD HIGHWAY

ANCHORAGE , AK 99516

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 699 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74689.

Account Number: R015286

Schedule Number: 589315201068

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04521

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NANTIA KRISINTU for said year 2017.

That said RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 20th day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

KRISINTU NANTIA

15100 OLD SEWARD HIGHWAY

ANCHORAGE, AK 99516

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 700 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74689.

Account Number: R015287

Schedule Number: 589315201069

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-0522

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of KRISINTU NANTIA for said year 2017.

That said RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 20th day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

MEADPROP UNIT LLC

1133 N 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

GEORGE BROWN

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 68 IN LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD APRIL 30, 1979 AS RECEPTION NO. 94867.

Account Number: R009466

Schedule Number: 569919135001

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04509

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to GEORGE BROWN

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MEADPROP UNIT LLC for said year 2017.

That said GEORGE BROWN on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to GEORGE BROWN

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 20th day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

MEADPROP UNITS LLC

1133 N 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

GEORGE BROWN

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 67 IN LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD APRIL 30, 1979 AS RECEPTION NO. 94867.

Account Number: R009467

Schedule Number: 569919135002

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04510

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to GEORGE BROWN

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MEADPROP UNITS LLC for said year 2017.

That said GEORGE BROWN on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to GEORGE BROWN

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 21st day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

MEADPROP UNITS LLC

1133 N 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

GEORGE BROWN

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 64 IN LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD APRIL 30, 1979 AS RECEPTION NO. 94867.

Account Number: R009470

Schedule Number: 569919135005

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04511

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to GEORGE BROWN

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MEADPROP UNITS LLC for said year 2017.

That said GEORGE BROWN on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to GEORGE BROWN

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 21st day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

PATRICIA D. MURRAY

1235 6TH STREET

PORT HUENEME, CA 93041

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

HILARI L. BELL

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 352 IN PAGOSA HIGHLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7, 1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75409.

Account Number: R001193

Schedule Number: 558325307025

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04273

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to HILARI L. BELL

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of PATRICIA D. MURRAY for said year 2017.

That said HILARI L. BELL on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to HILARI L. BELL

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 20th day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

JAMES A. COOK

10100 ROUND HILL ROAD

FORT WORTH , TX 76131

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

HILARI L. BELL

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 2 OF BLOCK 10 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 3, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD

JULY 6, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74567, BEING AN AMENDMENT OF THE PLAT OF ASPEN SPRINGS RANCH

SUBDIVISION NO. 3, FILED ON APRIL 9, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74284.

Account Number: R003632

Schedule Number: 569312208014

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04277

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to HILARI L. BELL

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of JAMES A. COOK for said year 2017.

That said HILARI L. BELL on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to HILARI L. BELL

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 22nd day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

MEADPROP UNITS LLC

1133 N 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

GEORGE BROWN

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 58 IN LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD APRIL 30, 1979 AS RECEPTION NO. 94867.

Account Number: R009457

Schedule Number: 569919134022

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04508

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to GEORGE BROWN

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MEADPROP UNITS LLC for said year 2017.

That said GEORGE BROWN on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to GEORGE BROWN

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 20th day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Request for Proposals: for Preparation of an Archuleta County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. The Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners invites qualified firms to submit proposals to prepare a multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan. Sealed proposals (marked “Proposal for Archuleta County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan”) will be accepted by LeeAnn Martin, Finance Director, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 until November 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM local time. Firms that wish to submit must register their intent to do so and obtain and follow the instructions contained in the full Request for Proposal, No. 4291-21-001. A copy may be obtained from LeeAnn Martin, Finance Director by emailing lmartin@archuletacounty.org, or by calling (970) 264-8554.

Published October 7, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FOR PLANNING COMMISSION HEARING ON October 27, 2021

MICHAEL DEVLOO, has applied for an APPEAL HEARING regarding FINES for an UNPERMITTED VACATION RENTAL, for the property on Lot 26X on Block 12 of LAKE PAGOSA PARK SUBDIVISION, known as 17 Hunter Court, Pagosa Springs, CO (VR023776). The property is zoned PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT (PUD).

Comments regarding this appeal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to PFlowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on October 27, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

UPPER SAN JUAN HEALTH SERVICE DISTRICT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR

BUDGET AND APPROPRIATION

(Pursuant to Section 29-1-106 and

Section 29-1-109, C.R.S.)

NOTICE is hereby given that a proposed budget for fiscal/calendar year 2022 has been submitted to the Board of the Upper San Juan Health Service District (“USJHSD”). The proposed budget will be considered at a public hearing which will take place during a special meeting of the Board of USJHSD on October 12th commencing at 5:30 pm, at 95 South Pagosa Blvd., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 and via Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83483912591?pwd=N3dQOEN6aDhxd1JDSkFvZll3MnJVUT09, Meeting ID: 834 8391 2591, Passcode: 734730. You may also call in using the following phone number: (346) 248-7799.

A copy of the proposed budget is available for inspection on PSMC’s website, pagosaspringsmedicalcenter.org. Any interested elector within the USJHSD service territory may inspect, comment or register objections thereto at any time prior to the adoption of the budget by contacting Clerk to the Board, Heather Thomas, at Heather.Thomas@PSMedicalCenter.org.

Published October 7, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FOR PLANNING COMMISSION HEARING ON October 27, 2021

KAREN and DENNIS POQUIZ, have applied for an APPEAL HEARING regarding REVOCATION of A VACATION RENTAL PERMIT due to uncorrected Building Code Violations on the property at Lots 96 and 97 of the SAN JUAN RIVER RESORT SUBDIVISION UNIT 1, known as 40 Elk Ridge Place, Pagosa Springs, CO (VR014090). The property is zoned RESIDENTIAL (R).

Comments regarding this appeal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to PFlowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on October 27, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION

FOR INCLUSION OF ADDITIONAL REAL PROPERTY WITHIN THE TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS SANITATION

GENERAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested persons that a Petition for Inclusion of additional real property into the boundaries of the Town of Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement District (“District”) has been filed with the Board of Directors of the District. A public hearing on the Petition shall be held Tuesday, the 5th day of October 2021 at the hour of 5:00pm, and on Thursday the 21st Day of October 2021 at the hour of 5:00pm, at 551 Hot Springs Boulevard, Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

The name(s) of the Petitioner(s) is/are:

Eric Hittle

The property requested to be included into the District is described as follows:

RURAL Sec: 17 Twn: 35 Rng: 1W 35-1W SEC 17 1A M/L IN NW4NW4; 17-35-1W 196/37-39

All interested parties may appear at such hearing to show cause why such Petition should not be granted.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS SANITATION GENERAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT.

TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS SANITATION GENERAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

By: /s/ April Hessman, Secretary

Published October 7, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Masters Place Condominiums Property

Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Darrel Stilwell, trustee of the Stilwel V.E.B.A. Trust a/k/a Stilwell Enterprises Inc., V.E.B.A, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30021

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2021-16

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Masters Place Condominiums, recorded on March 14, 1989, as Reception No. 161911, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered July 27, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

DARREL STILWELL, TRUSTEE OF THE STILWEL V.E.B.A TRUST A/K/A STILWELL ENTERPRISES INC., V.E.B.A.

CAROL STILWELL, TRUSTEE OF THE STILWEL V.E.B.A. TRUST A/K/A STILWELL ENTERPRISES INC., V.E.B.A.

CARDIOPULMONARY CARE, INC.

POY DEVELOPERS, LLC

WILLGO TRAVEL HOLDINGS, LLC

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Masters Place Condominiums, recorded on March 14, 1989, as Reception No. 161911, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 1:00 o’clock P.M., on December 1, 2021, Sale Number 2021-16 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: October 7, 2021

Last Publication: November 4, 2021

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed September 28, 2021.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By:/s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Masters Place Condominiums

Matter Amount

Darrel Stilwell and Carol Stilwell, as trustees of the Stilwel V.E.B.A. Trust a/k/a Stilwell Enterprises Inc., V.E.B.A. (C#178812509) Unit Week Number 39, Condominium Unit Number 7319, Building Number 2, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $4,601.30

Interest: $828.23

Late Fees: $300.00

Costs: $252.73

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $6,982.26

Cardiopulmonary Care, Inc. (C#178902110) Unit Week Number 14, Condominium Unit Number 7312, Building Number 2, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $4,601.30

Interest: $828.23

Late Fees: $300.00

Costs: $252.73

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $6,982.26

Cardiopulmonary Care, Inc. (C#178902128) Unit Week Number 44, Condominium Unit Number 7312, Building Number 2, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $4,601.30

Interest: $828.23

Late Fees: $300.00

Costs: $252.73

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $6,982.26

POY Developers, LLC (C#178909420) Unit Week Number 24, Condominium Unit Number 7311, Building Number 2, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $4,601.30

Interest: $828.23

Late Fees: $300.00

Costs: $252.73

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $6,982.26

WILLGO TRAVEL HOLDINGS LLC (C#179018858) Unit Week Number 15, Condominium Unit Number 7305, Building Number 1, Phase II

Unpaid Assessments: $4,045.30

Interest: $1,313.70

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $252.73

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $6,686.73

Of Masters Place Condominiums, according to the Condominium Maps as recorded under Reception Numbers 161539, 171406, 177633, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Masters Place Condominiums recorded at Reception Number 161911, as amended, supplemented, and/or restated, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorded in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published October 7, 14, 21, 28 and November 4, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

David N. Hinkley, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30019

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2021-014

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered July 27, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

DAVID N HINKLEY

JEFFREY A HINKLEY

JERRY DODSON

MAXINE E NORBORG, TRUSTEE OF THE MAXINE E NORBORG REVOCABLE TRUST, DATED DECEMBER 13, 2012

VALERIE A NORBORG, TRUSTEE OF THE MAXINE E NORBORG REVOCABLE TRUST, DATED DECEMBER 13, 2012

NUSTRET HAJRULLA

MANUSHAQE HAJRULLA

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on December 1, 2021, Sale Number 2021-14 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: October 7, 2021

Last Publication: November 4, 2021

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed September 28, 2021.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Eagle’s Loft Condominiums

Matter Amount

David N. Hinkley and Jeffrey A. Hinkley (C#178510251) Unit Week Number 20, Unit Number 36, Building Number 36, Phase 3

Unpaid Assessments: $2,807.37

Interest: $670.26

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $348.01

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,875.64

Jerry Dodson (C#178510483) Unit Week Number 52, Unit Number 31, Building Number 31, Phase 3

Unpaid Assessments: $4,437.37

Interest: $1,669.44

Late Fees: $100.00

Costs: $348.01

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $7,554.82

Maxine E. Norborg and Valerie A. Norborg, Trustees of the Maxine E. Norborg Revocable Trust, dated December 13, 2012 (C#178611794) Unit Week Number 37, Unit Number 44, Building Number 44, Phase 4

Unpaid Assessments: $2,598.84

Interest: $451.92

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $348.01

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,448.77

Nustret Hajrulla and Manushaqe Hajrulla (C#178751889) Unit Week Number 25, Unit Number 52, Building Number 52, Phase 4

Unpaid Assessments: $2,807.37

Interest: $534.96

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $348.01

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,740.34

In Eagle’s Loft Condominiums. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Condominiums as depicted on the Plat Maps recorded under Reception Numbers 117699, 119118, 130203, 132403, subject to the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums recorded as Reception Number 117700, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published October 7, 14, 21, 28 and November 4, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Elaine Harris, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30020

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2021-015

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered July 27, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

ELAINE HARRIS

DENNIS MCCARTY

SANDRA MCCARTY

LORRAINE HEMBREE

VERNON HEMBREE

DONALD E JETT

DONNA C JETT

BERNARD C HANSEN

BEVERLY J HANSEN

PATRICIA EVELYN NELSON, TRUSTEE OF THE PATRICIA EVELYN NELSON REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST, D.O.D 12/20/90

WINGET PUMP, INC.

PAUL H THURN

THORA J THURN

JOE PULLIAM

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 11:00 o’clock A.M., on December 1, 2021, Sale Number 2021-15 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: October 7, 2021

Last Publication: November 4, 2021

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed September 28, 2021.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Elk Run Townhouses

Matter Amount

Elaine Harris (C#178706743) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 51, Lot (Unit) Number 7103, Building Number 1,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,796.40

Interest: $637.22

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $315.19

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,823.81

Dennis McCarty and Sandra McCarty (C#178706750) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 52, Lot (Unit) Number 7103, Building Number 1,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,611.70

Interest: $494.76

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $315.19

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,471.65

Lorraine Hembree and Vernon Hembree (C#178708392) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 31, Lot (Unit) Number 7104, Building Number 1,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,611.70

Interest: $494.76

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $315.19

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,471.65

Donald E. Jett and Donna C. Jett (C#178708533) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 30, Lot (Unit) Number 7102, Building Number 1,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,611.70

Interest: $494.76

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $315.19

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,471.65

Bernard C. Hansen and Beverly J. Hansen (C#178709655) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 5, Lot (Unit) Number 7104, Building Number 1,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,611.70

Interest: $494.76

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $315.19

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,471.65

Patricia Evelyn Nelson, Trustee of the Patricia Evelyn Nelson Revocable Living Trust, D.O.D 12/20/90 (C#178764916) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 27, Lot (Unit) Number 7114, Building Number 4,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,611.70

Interest: $494.76

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $315.19

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,471.65

Winget Pump, Inc. (C#178805057) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 52, Lot (Unit) Number 7111, Building Number 3,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,653.82

Interest: $524.18

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $315.19

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,568.19

Paul H. Thurn and Thora J. Thurn (C#178805651) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 32, Lot (Unit) Number 7110, Building Number 3,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,611.70

Interest: $494.76

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $315.19

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,471.65

Joe Pulliam (C#179303813) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 8, Lot (Unit) Number 7111, Building Number 3,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,348.21

Interest: $389.76

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $315.19

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,103.16

In Elk Run Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Lot (Unit) Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 140480 and 0151975, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 140481, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published October 7, 14, 21, 28 and November 4, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.