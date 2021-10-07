Virtual Continental Divide Trail Gateway Community Summit planned

By Callie Smith

Continental Divide Trail Coalition

Join the 2021 virtual Continental Divide Trail Gateway Community Summit on Oct. 13-14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This free virtual event, hosted by the Continental Divide Trail Coalition, will gather communities across the Rocky Mountain West to share, learn and contribute to the completion, promotion and protection of the Continental Divide Trail.

Unite with volunteers, Gateway Community residents, tourism professionals, elected officials and members of federal agencies to hear about how communities along the divide are contributing to stewardship of the Continental Divide Trail (CDT).

Topics of exploration include: envisioning the future of the CDT Gateway Community Program, harnessing the CDT’s economic potential, trail stewardship, the future of landscape conservation on the CDT, how to become a trail advocate and more. Visit its website at https://continentaldividetrail.org/gateway-summit-2021/ to learn more.

Contact Andrea Kurth at akurth@continentaldividetrail.org for more information.