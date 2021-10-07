Skills to lead for a lifetime

It’s not a secret that The SUN is a fan of 4-H.

On Tuesday, the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) approved and adopted a proclamation proclaiming “October 3-9, 2021 as NATIONAL 4-H WEEK throughout Archuleta County.”

4-H has been one of the leading youth organizations in the nation for more than 100 years. The program helps youth enhance their communities and their lives.

