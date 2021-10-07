Save the date for Tim Sullivan family benefit concert

Photo courtesy Carole Howard A Nov. 6 benefit concert at the Durango Arts Center will showcase the musical skills of three members of singer-songwriter Tim Sullivan’s talented family plus two other special guests. From left to right are Jon Weber on piano, KT Sullivan, Tim Sullivan, Elizabeth Sullivan and Natalie Douglas. Concert proceeds go to the Jim and Elizabeth Sullivan Foundation for the Arts to provide scholarships for local youth with a talent for music, dance or the visual arts.

By Carole Howard

Special to The PREVIEW

Fans of country singer-songwriter Tim Sullivan will want to save the date of Saturday evening, Nov. 6, for a cabaret-style benefit concert in Durango, showcasing the musical skills of three members of the remarkably talented Sullivan family, plus two other special guests. The theme of the event is Broadway in the Rockies.

All concert proceeds go to the Jim and Elizabeth Sullivan Foundation for the Arts to provide scholarships for deserving local youth with a talent for music, dance or the visual arts in Archuleta and La Plata counties.

Local scholarship winners

Multiple Pagosa Springs youth have benefited from scholarships from the Sullivan Foundation.

They include members of the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir, Kathleen Isberg’s piano student Jovanka Ponce de Leon, and Venita Burch’s vocal student Gustavo Palma and piano student Mark Holladay.

Concert performers

The headliner at the concert will be Tim’s sister, KT Sullivan. She is the star of numerous Broadway productions and an internationally acclaimed singer and recording artist.

KT Sullivan has sung in multiple venues in the U.S. including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Spoleto Festival and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., as well as in London, China and Australia. Her theater credits include Broadway, where she starred in Marilyn Monroe’s role of Loralei in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” and she performed and danced the tango with Sting in “Threepenny Opera.” KT Sullivan was a guest star on Garrison Keillor’s “Prairie Home Companion” and twice was named one of the top 100 Irish Americans by Irish America magazine.

Tim Sullivan is well-known in Pagosa Springs for his many local performances when the dance floor is jammed with people doing the Texas two-step and line dances to his music, both original and covers of such greats as George Jones and the Eagles. Tim Sullivan has performed in seven countries. He also has played with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and in Carnegie Hall, and been a featured performer with country stars such as Alan Jackson, Willie Nelson, Vince Gill, Glen Campbell and Tammy Wynette.

In addition to Tim and KT Sullivan, their mother, Elizabeth Sullivan, is coming from Oklahoma to perform. A brilliant vocalist, songwriter and piano player, Elizabeth Sullivan is the matriarch of this accomplished musical family. When they were young, her eight children formed the Sullivan Family Gospel Singers with their mother, from whom they learned classical piano and voice as youngsters.

Tim Sullivan and his family have performed in concert at Carnegie Hall four times. Their last performance was featured on NBC’s “Today Show” and “NBC Nightly News.”

Also on stage will be award-winning singer and recording artist Natalie Douglas, as well as jazz pianist and composer Jon Weber, former host of Piano Jazz on NPR. Both Douglas and Weber have impressive U.S. and international performing credits and have wowed fans in Durango at previous Sullivan family benefit concerts.

Ticket information and COVID precautions

Nov. 6 marks the eighth Sullivan family benefit concert. This year’s event will take place at 7 p.m. at the Durango Arts Center theater. Reserved seats are $75, with 25 seats available at $100 each, the latter premium seating up front in the theater. They are available by contacting Claudine McAnelly at (505) 259-5079 or ccmcanelly@gmail.com, or Tim at (970) 749-5531 or timsullivanmusician@gmail.com.

Due to COVID restrictions and out of an abundance of caution for the concert performers and audience, the Sullivans are following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Broadway-recommended precautions because of the rising number of Delta variant cases. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours will be required via email to purchase tickets. As well, only half of the theater’s 250 seats will be occupied to ensure social distancing.

Submitting proof of vaccination at the time of ticket purchase or digitally submitting a negative COVID test in advance of the concert will allow attendees to avoid waiting in line at the event. Tests can be obtained free of charge through San Juan Basin Public Health with results provided online.

Master classes available

While here, these gifted musicians will host master classes for local high school and college-age performers who want to take advantage of their knowledge and experience. The sessions will take place at the Durango Arts Center on Nov. 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. and Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $25 and scholarships are available through the Sullivan Foundation. Contact Tim Sullivan for an application.

One of the master class participants will be chosen to receive a scholarship from the Sullivan Foundation to perform next year in New York City. Pagosa’s talented Allora Leonard was the 2018 winner. She sang at the International Cabaret Convention at Lincoln Center in New York City.