SUN photo/Randi Pierce

Lady Pirate Kori Lucero sends the ball into Mean Moose territory during Saturday’s home match. Pagosa fell 3-1 to Alamosa.

SUN photo/Randi Pierce

Lady Pirate Chantelle Caldwell puts the ball past a pair of Mean Moose while fellow Pirate Audrey Martin stands at the ready.

The Pagosa Springs High School Lady Pirates fell to 8-5 on the season after losses to the Alamosa Mean Moose and Durango Demons over the last week — both teams the Pirates defeated earlier this season.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.