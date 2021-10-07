Gregory Lawyer

Greg Lawyer was born Nov. 22, 1946, in Los Angeles, Calif., and passed away peacefully on Sept. 27 at Pine Ridge Care Facility, Pagosa Springs, Colo.

Greg is survived by his son, Keith Lawyer (wife Elizabeth), from Ignacio, Colo., and a very special friend, Dot Kirkham, of Pagosa Springs, and numerous other friends.

Greg was a kind and gentle person who loved his motorcycles and enjoyed the joy of freedom on the road. He and his friend, Dot, loved to ride through the beauty of southwest Colorado. Greg lived the simple life and will be remembered for his kindness to others.

His body was donated to science. A gathering of friends will be held at a later date.