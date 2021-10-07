Archaeological Society to present ‘Violence and Conflict in the American Southwest: A Biocultural Perspective of Mimbres and Mogollon Communities’

By Rusty Chamberlain

San Juan Basin Archaeological Society

The San Juan Basin Archaeological Society invites the public to a Zoom presentation on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m.

After a brief business meeting, Professor Kathryn Baustian will present “Violence and Conflict in the American Southwest: A Biocultural Perspective of Mimbres and Mogollon Communities.”

This talk will be recorded. For login information, go to SJBAS.org and click on the “Join Zoom” meeting link.

Baustian is a teaching professor in the Department of Anthropology at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. As a bioarchaeologist, she has researched patterns of violence and health among ancient Mimbres and Mogollon populations from New Mexico and Arizona.

She also has experience investigating child and infant health at a 4,000-year-old Bronze Age site in the United Arab Emirates. Her current research assesses evidence of genetic relatedness between Mimbres communities through dental markers. She is also working to document the variation in mortuary patterns throughout the Mimbres chronology and region.