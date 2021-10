Photo courtesy Jake and Lexi Alexander

4-H Horse Project participants placed at the Colorado State Fair. On Gymkana Day, Brandt Winther placed second in the Senior Age Division and Sophia Alexander placed third in the Intermediate Age Division. On Western Show Day and English Show Day, all riders placed within the top 10 for their age divisions. Pictured, from left to right, are Sophia Alexander, Brandt Winther, Halle Munyon and Lexi Derr.