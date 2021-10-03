School district to implement rolling cancelation of bus routes due to limited drivers, COVID-19 quarantine

Archuleta School District released the following information Sunday afternoon: “Due to required COVID-19 quarantine among our bus drivers and a limited supply of substitute bus drivers, Archuleta Schools will have to implement a rolling cancelation of bus routes this week. The following buses will need to be canceled: Monday Route 14, Tuesday Route 16, Wednesday Route 17, Thursday Route 1/8 (Combined route), and Friday Route 2. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience to your family. We hope to have all routes back to normal operation next week, however if we need to adjust, we will work to communicate changes as soon as possible. Thank you.”