ColorFest 2021 winners announced, sign up for old-fashioned Christmas celebration

By Mary Jo Coulehan

Pagosa Springs Area

Chamber of Commerce

It was a wonderful, colorful weekend Sept.17-19. See our ad in The Pagosa Springs SUN for a thank you to all the marvelous participants, volunteers, vendors, balloon pilots, lodgers, restaurants and everyone that made this event successful.

We handed out some well-deserved awards as follows: First place for the overall People’s Choice Award went to Two Chicks and a Hippie. Coming in an extremely close second was Ole Miner’s Steak and Chophouse, and third place went to Frosted Lilac. In the individually judged categories, the awards were: Most Original went to the Archuleta seniors and their Senior Center for an Earl Grey custard tart. The Most Flavorful award went to Gustoso’s for its meatballs and bruschetta. The Best Vegetarian award again went to the Senior Center for its Moroccan stew and the Best Sweet also went to Gustoso’s for its crème brule. The Best Decorated Booth went to Pine Mountain Toffee. The judging was difficult to say the least with such great food all night long from all of the restaurants.

On Saturday at the Bands and Brews festivities, Pagosa Brewing took home the coveted People’s Choice award by a large margin. The Brewer’s Choice award was a tie between Carver’s from Durango and Pagosa Brewing. Congratulations to all of the restaurants and breweries who made this year’s event so successful. Maybe a few more people will be visiting the Senior Center for some delicious lunch items or, when visiting one of the other restaurants, ask for an item they highlighted at the taste. We couldn’t do this event without the business support. Thank you to all and congratulations.

Old-fashioned

Christmas celebration

The leaves haven’t even really changed yet and we are planning for an old-fashioned Christmas to be held on Dec. 18. However, the due date to get your information into the tourism department is Oct. 8, so plan fast.

The Town of Pagosa Springs and The Pagosa Springs SUN are hosting It’s a Wonderful Life: an Old Fashioned Pagosa Christmas Celebration on Dec. 18 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. along the Riverwalk. It will be a “parade” of sorts highlighting the spirit of giving.

There will be multiple entry points along the Riverwalk; however, the flow will move in one direction. There are multiple levels of participation: performances, volunteering, serving hot chocolate and adopting segments of the route. This adoption process can be done by businesses, nonprofits, community groups or maybe a family. The event is not intended for commercial purposes, and it is asked that there be no sales during the event.

Those that adopt a section will be responsible for illumination and low-impact décor. If you are adopting a section for musical promotion, the sponsors of the section are asked that the music be acoustic or non-amplified. A map of the stations will be provided to the public. It is asked that the segments, of course, be creative and highlight the “Old Fashioned” theme and experience. Think about lighting your segment through luminarias, glow lighting, creative igloo or tree-lighted displays and the like. Power is limited, so be creative without power. It could be very fun. Those that walk the route will be provided free glow sticks.

There is a sign-up form on the Chamber’s website at www.pagosachamber.com under Community and Chamber News. Click on the graphic and it will take you to the sign-up form. Remember, there are a number of “duties” or entries that you can apply for during the parade. Involve your group, engage your employees for a fun team-building activity or make this a quality-time family event.