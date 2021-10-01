The following are the July births with parents from Pagosa Springs as reported by Mercy Regional Medical Center:

Emarie Rose-Estelle, Jazelle Jones, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, 8:10 p.m., July 2.

Harmony Grey, Eliza Riley and Jaime Coss Jr., 7 pounds, 6 ounces, 10:35 a.m., Aug. 4.

Lanae Eliza, Tricia and Michael Vega, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, 12:49 p.m., Aug. 14.

Josslyn Grace, Lauren Wilson and Andrew Stevens, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, 10:21 p.m., Aug. 14.

Parents are invited to submit photos of their baby and an official announcement to editor@pagosasun.com to be printed in the newspaper.