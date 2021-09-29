Fall in Pagosa Country

Photos courtesy Shawn Prochazka

Above: Fog settles over the Upper Piedra Valley and fresh snow blankets the Rio Grande Pyramid as captured by a photographer from a vantage point on McManus Road on Tuesday. Below: Fall colors are ramping up in Pagosa Country. This photo was taken along Plumtaw Road on Sunday. The photographer, a self-proclaimed weather geek, noted that 4 to 8 inches of snow is predicted above timberline by late Friday, which should make for outstanding leaf peeping and picture taking first thing Saturday morning with fall colors backdropped by snow-covered peaks.