Public Notices September 23, 2021

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Erlene K. Edmonds, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30009

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to separate Mortgages recorded in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, under the information provided in Exhibit “A”.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 15, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s) of Record:

Erlene K Edmonds

Don Edmonds

Stephen Joseph Zorc Jr

Barbara Ann Zorc

Colleen N Cubberley

Sean W Cubberley

Alfred M Green

Clara J Green

Janet Martino

Fredrick K White

Elliott Thomas White

Dorothy M Ross

Jerry D Ross

Evidence of Debt: Recorded mortgages in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, being further identified in Exhibit “A”

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.

Obligations Secured: Underlying note for the purchase of the Timeshare Property identified in Exhibit “A”.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Payments Due to: Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Mortgage, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on October 22, 2021, Sale Number: 2021-10_, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, the Lender may bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Mortgage at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: 8/26/2021

Last Publication: 9/23/2021

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

DATED at Archuleta County, Colorado, this 30th day of July, 2021.

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

Archuleta County, Colorado

EXHIBIT A

Ptarmigan Townhouses – Phase II

Matter Amount

Property Owners: Erlene K. Edmonds and Don Edmonds

Unit Number: 7215

Building Number: 008B

Unit Week Number: 37

Loan Default Amount: $4,487.50

Costs: $332.71

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $5,820.21

In Ptarmigan Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Ptarmigan Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 153256, 156199, 136303, 159241, 179510, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 153557, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Peregrine Townhouses – Phase III

Matter Amount

Property Owners: Colleen N. Cubberley and Sean W. Cubberley

Building Number: 7 & 8

Lot (Unit) Number: 7813-7816

UDI Points: 105,000 / 35,486,000

Loan Default Amount: $12,137.33

Costs: $332.71

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $13,470.04

In Peregrine Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said buildings as depicted on the Plats recorded in Reception Numbers 173553-173555, 98002629, 99006555, 99011974, 20005495, 20010666, and subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 173556, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Teal Landing Condominiums

Matter Amount

Property Owners: Stephen Joseph Zorc Jr and Barbara Ann Zorc

Building Number(s): 14

Lot (Unit) Number: 1411-1413, 1415-1416, 1421-1426

Phase: IV

UDI Points: 287,000 / 63,185,500

Loan Default Amount: $6,577.10

Costs: $332.71

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $7,909.81

Property Owners: Alfred M. Green and Clara J. Green

Building Number(s): 11

Lot (Unit) Number: 1111-1116, 1121, 1124-1126

Phase: I

UDI Points: 318,500 / 60,310,500

Loan Default Amount: $9,491.39

Costs: $332.71

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $10,824.10

Property Owners: Janet Martino and Fredrick K. White and Elliott Thomas White

Building Number(s): 12

Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226

Phase: II

UDI Points: 128,000 / 60,310,500

Loan Default Amount: $15,487.75

Costs: $332.71

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $16,820.46

Property Owners: Dorothy M. Ross and Jerry D. Ross

Building Number(s): 13

Lot (Unit) Number: 1311-1316, 1321-1323, 1325 and 1326

Phase: III

UDI Points: 231,000 / 63,185,500

Loan Default Amount: $25,950.60

Costs: $332.71

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $27,283.31

In Teal Landing Condominium. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Numbers 20102922, 20105650, 20106879, 20203146, 20204764, 20304272, 20209496, and subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20007580, and all subsequent supplemental Plats or Declaration thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Darvin Patrick, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30037

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

EMMA PATRICK

ROBERT OVERBY

REDA OVERBY

CATHERINE UNDERHILL

VIOLET C CARPER

GORDON I MCPHERSON

HELEN W MCPHERSON

ELIZABETH A PARR

WILLIAM M SEARS

NEDRA C SEARS

MICHAEL DAVID PRICE

BOBBY COOK

JOE W GIVENS

SHARON GIVENS

MARK MUNSELL

SCOTT R CRAWFORD

ANGELA L CRAWFORD

ETHAN DEUTENBERG

LEO HOEHN

DEBORAH BALLWEG

BRANDON J JARAMILLO

JACLYN JARAMILLO

CHARLES PORTILLOS

MARY V PORTILLOS

NATHAN NOTAH

HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR., TRUSTEE OF

THE HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR AND

MABLE JUNE CALAHAN REVOCABLE

LIVING TRUST

MABLE JUNE CALAHAN, TRUSTEE OF THE

HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR AND

MABLE JUNE CALAHAN REVOCABLE

LIVING TRUST

GRORGE BEN HONAKER

SHELLEY ANN ROSENTHAL, TRUSTEE OF THE

ROSENTHAL FAMILY TRUST, DATED

MARCH 14, 2000

JOE SILVA SR

FRANCISCA N GUMATAOTAO

ANDREW STITELMAN

EILEEN M HEMPFLING

WILLIAM K VEAZEY

JANE D VEAZEY

JOHN MAC CARPENTER

BARBARA PUCKET CARPENTER

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Peregrine Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: September 9, 2021

Last Publication: October 7, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiffs:

LISA JENSEN AND WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO

v.

Defendants:

ASHLEE K. BARKER AND LUKE J. BARKER; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Duke Eggleston, #24965

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

556 Main Ave.

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2021CV30050

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFFS LISA JENSEN AND WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:

ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiffs in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lot 291 in Pagosa Highlands Estates, according to the plat thereof filed for record February 7, 1972, as Reception No. 75409, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado.

Respectfully Submitted this 31st day of August, 2021.

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication:

Last Publication:

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Duke Eggleston

Duke Eggleston, #24965

556 Main Ave.

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

DISTRICT COURT

ARCHULET COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 46 Eaton Drive, Suite #1

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: 970-264-8160

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Daniel L Fiedler #47916

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-507-8528

Case Number 2021CV30051

Plaintiffs:

SHEREE M. BALA

v.

Defendants:

MATTHEW O. MILES, ANNEMARIE A. MILES, LOMA LINDA SUBDIVISION HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, ARCHULETA COUNTY PUBLIC TRUSTEE, and All Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest In The Subject Matter Of This Action,

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF: SHEREE M. BALA

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to Rule 105 filed with the Archuleta County District Court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the last day of publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing with 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado more particular described as follows:

LOT 17 IN LOMA LINDA SUBDIVISION UNIT ONE, according to the Plat thereof filed for record May 2, 1978 as Reception Nos 91217 and 91218

Respectfully submitted this 7th day of September, 2021.

/s/ Daniel L. Fiedler

Daniel L. Fiedler

First publication: September 16, 2021

Last publication: October 14, 2021

Request for Proposals – DHS Office Furniture Supply, Delivery and Installation: The Board of County Commissioners seek proposals from a qualified vendor to provide furniture, including delivery and installation services, for their new Department of Human Services office. The successful Respondent to this RFP will be awarded a contract for furniture supply, delivery and installation with delivery and installation to be completed no later than December 31, 2021 (contingent on building completion). Respondents must read and follow the instructions contained in RFP No. 7000-21-001. Copies may be obtained from Matt Dodson (Matthew.Dodson@state.co.us) or may be downloaded from the County website at http://www.archuletacounty.org/Bids.aspx. One original and three bound copies of the proposal, labeled “DHS Office Furniture Supply, Delivery and Installation” must be delivered to the County at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 by 3:00 p.m., September 24th, 2021.

OPPORTUNITY TO OBJECT

Valle Seco 2019 Land Exchange

San Juan National Forest, Pagosa Ranger District

Archuleta County, Colorado

A Draft Decision Notice and Finding of No Significant Impact is available for the Valle Seco 2019 Land Exchange project. The Responsible Official is Kara Chadwick, Forest Supervisor. It is the Responsible Official’s intention to select Alternative 3 Modified for this project. Alternative 3 Modified involves exchanging nine Federal parcels on the SJNF totaling approximately 380 acres for one non-Federal parcel totaling 880 acres. The Final EA and Draft Decision Notice describing the proposed activities, maps, and other information is available on the project webpage at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57154.

The Valle Seco 2019 Land Exchange project is subject to the objection process pursuant to 36 CFR 218. Objections will only be accepted from those who have previously submitted specific written comments regarding the land exchange during scoping or other designated opportunity for public comment for the land exchange project in accordance with §218.5(a). An objection, including attachments, must be postmarked or received within 45 days after the date of publication of this legal notice in the newspaper of record (the Durango Herald). It is the objector’s responsibility to ensure timely filing of a written objection with the reviewing officer. Per 36 CFR § 218.26 (b), the Reviewing Officer must issue a written response to the objector(s) concerning their objection(s) within 45 days following the end of the objection filing period. The Reviewing Officer also has the discretion to extend the time for up to 30 days. If an objection is received, the Reviewing Officer has decided to extend the objection resolution period for 30 days for this project to ensure adequate consideration and response to the objection(s).

Objections must be in writing and meet the content requirements at 36 CFR 218.8(d). Electronic submissions are preferred and may be submitted at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57154. Objections may also be faxed to 1-303-275-5134, Attn: Reviewing Officer “OBJECTION: Valle Seco 2019 Land Exchange.” Written objections may be submitted via mail to: USDA Forest Service Rocky Mountain Region; Attn: Reviewing Officer; PO Box 18980; Golden, CO 80402 (Note: for objections submitted via postal mail, please notify Josh Sidon at 720-556-1191). Objections may also be submitted via express or hand delivery to USDA Forest Service Rocky Mountain Region; Attn: Reviewing Officer; 1617 Cole Boulevard, Building 17; Lakewood, CO 80401 (Note: Any in-person submittal must be coordinated prior to delivery by contacting Josh Sidon at 720-556-1191). It is the responsibility of Objectors to ensure their objection is received in a timely manner (36 CFR 218.9). All objections are available for public inspection during and after the objection process. For more information about the project contact Becca Smith at 970-264-1521 or e-mail rebecca.smith@usda.gov.

Archuleta County, Colorado

2021 Asphalt Maintenance Project

Archuleta County is in the process of finalizing the above listed project constructed by Strohecker Asphalt & Paving, Inc., 37801 Highway 160, Bayfield, Colorado, 81122. Any claims against this project by suppliers, subcontractors, or others should be delivered to the project engineering firm of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. at 188 South 8th Street, PO Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147. All claims shall be delivered prior to October 7, 2021. Any claims received on or after October 7, 2021 shall not be considered. Claim forms can be obtained from Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (Phone 970-264-5055).

The Archuleta School District is seeking snow removal contractors for the 2021-2022 winter season for Pagosa Springs High School/Maintenance and Transportation Building, Pagosa Springs Middle School, and Pagosa Springs Elementary School. Please contact Josh Sanchez, ASD Maintenance Director, at (970) 749-4296 or email: jsanchez@pagosa.k12.co.us for bid specifications and tour of the three sites. Thank you.

2021 DELINQUENT MOBILE HOME TAXES

TREASURER’S TAX LIEN SALE FOR

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

PUBLICATION LIST

YOU CAN ALSO VIEW THIS LIST ON THE ARCHULETA COUNTY

TREASURER’S WEBSITE LOCATED AT

www.archuletacounty.org

ACCOUNT INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT www.archuletatax.com

State of Colorado )

) SS

County of Archuleta )

Public notice is hereby given that I will, according to law, offer at Public Auction, in the office of the Archuleta County

Treasurer at 10:00 A.M. on November 4, 2021 according to the rules set forth therein.

Payments of all taxes must be made with certified funds, (cash, money order, or certified check) and be received in

the Treasurer’s office by 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 to avoid being offered at tax lien sale.

Additional fees may be added in October and November. Please look up your account at

www.archuletatax.com or call 970-264-8325 for up-to-date payoff information.

All Archuleta County offices will be closed in observance of Veteran’s Day, Thursday, November 11, 2021.

ALL ACCOUNTS MUST BE PAID BY CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK, OR CREDIT CARD

Online credit card payments may be made at www.archuletatax.com

MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DISTRAINED AND RE-ADVERTISED BEGINNING OCTOBER 1, 2021. ALL COSTS ENTAILED IN POSTING DISTRAINTS WILL BE BORNE BY THE TAXPAYER. TAXES THAT ARE NOT PAID BY NOVEMBER 2, 2021, WILL BE SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION IN THE OFFICE OF THE ARCHULETA COUNTY TREASURER AT 10:00 A.M. ON NOVEMBER 4, 2021 ACCORDING TO THE RULES SET FORTH THEREIN.

DESCRIPTIONS are not to be considered legal descriptions and should not be used to convey title. You may want to research accounts with the unique identifier – Parcel Number.

M002090 BAY PLUM HOMES LLC

Parcel:990012352085

HOME TITLE:004437808 SERIAL:LH212TX2285 YEAR:2012 MAKE:LEG SIZE:16X72

72 GREAT WEST AVE #67

Total Due:$155.01

M002092 BAY PLUM HOMES LLC

Parcel:990012352087

HOME TITLE:004429880 SERIAL:LH212TX2294 YEAR:2012 MAKE:LEGACY SIZE:16X72

72 GREAT WEST AVE #71

Total Due:$155.01

M002093 BAY PLUM HOMES LLC

Parcel:990012352088

HOME TITLE:004426270 SERIAL:LH212TX2289 YEAR:2012 MAKE:LEGACY SIZE:16X72

72 GREAT WEST AVE #73

Total Due:$155.01

M002094 BAY PLUM HOMES LLC

Parcel:990012352089

HOME TITLE:004426782 SERIAL:LH212TX2270 YEAR:2012 MAKE:LEGACY SIZE:16X72

72 GREAT WEST AVE #75

Total Due:$155.01

M002104 BAY PLUM HOMES LLC

Parcel:990012352098

TITLE:004431641 SERIAL:NME005568NM YEAR:2013 MAKE: KARSTEN SIZE:16X80

72 GREAT WEST AVE #36

Total Due:$159.08

M002129 BAY PLUM HOMES LLC

Parcel:990012353022

HOME TITLE:004453208 SERIAL:NME006014NM YEAR:2015 MAKE:KARSTEN/CHM SIZE:16X68

72 GREAT WEST AVE #87

Total Due:$148.72

M002131 BAY PLUM HOMES LLC

Parcel:990012353023

HOME TITLE:004422597 SERIAL:NME006015NM YEAR:2015 MAKE:KARSTEN/ CHM SIZE:16X68

72 GREAT WEST AVE #91

Total Due:$148.72

M002130 BAY PLUM HOMES LLC

Parcel:990012353024

HOME TITLE:004439411 SERIAL:NME006028NM YEAR:2015 MAKE:KARSEN SIZE:16X68

72 GREAT WEST AVE #89

Total Due:$148.72

M000833 CANALES EDWARD F

Parcel:990012350833

HOME TITLE:48E073408 SERIAL:NEB49A22522 YEAR:1993 MAKE:BONNAVILLA SIZE:16X76

90 BROOK DR

Total Due:$83.75

M002120 CASTER BRANDY

Parcel:990012352100

HOME TITLE:48E150862 SERIAL:127 YEAR:1980 MAKE:SIXP SIZE:8X40

297 STEEP PL

Total Due:$43.12

M001830 DEESE LUCILE E

Parcel:990012351830

HOME TITLE:48E085453 SERIAL:P190490 YEAR:1983 MAKE:SCHULT SIZE:14X70

91 BLUE JAY DR

Total Due:$50.54

M001884 FERGUSON MICHAEL T & CARMEN E

Parcel:990012351884

HOME TITLE:48E083960 SERIAL:IPTX5241TX YEAR:1997 MAKE:PATRIOT SIZE:16X80

1190 US HWY 84

Total Due:$209.32

M001160 FIGUEROA LUZ A

Parcel:990012351160

HOME TITLE:UNK SERIAL:GDGENE078513287 YEAR:1985 MAKE:GUERDON SIZE:16X66

315 MEADOW LARK DR

Total Due:$70.70

M002188 FORMAN FAMILY LIVING TRUST

Parcel:990012352136

HOME TITLE:002625442 SERIAL:LG510504LBA YEAR:2019 MAKE:SKYLINE SIZE:60 X 32

825 DEER TRAiL

Total Due:$251.44

M001203 HAVENS FITZHUGH T

Parcel:990012351203

HOME TITLE:UNK SERIAL:22717978994 YEAR:1987 MAKE:CHAMPION SIZE:28X52

23460 US HWY 84

Total Due:$74.25

M002004 HENDERSON SHANE C

Parcel:990012352004

HOME TITLE:48E095690 SERIAL:SCH01961197 YEAR:1996 MAKE:SILVERCREEK SIZE:16X80

335 COUNTRY MEADOWS PL

Total Due:$134.38

M002043 HULL ETHIE ERAL JR LIV TRUST

Parcel:990012352043

HOME TITLE:20E377321 SERIAL:10603224 YEAR:1977 MAKE:BOA SIZE:14X70

547 COUNTRY MEADOWS PL

Total Due:$50.79

M001564 JONES SUSAN L

Parcel:990012351564

HOME TITLE:48E118088 SERIAL:TXCTC971820A/B YEAR:1997 MAKE:CAV SIZE:28 X 76

400A EIGHT MILE MESA RD

Total Due:$226.10

M001903 LAYVA NICK V

Parcel:990012351903

HOME TITLE:UNK SERIAL:NEB10-A28407 YEAR:2001 MAKE:BELLAVISTA/CHEIF SIZE:30X61

182 COX CIR

Total Due:$187.45

M000095 MARTINEZ DANIEL RAY

Parcel:990012350095

HOME TITLE:48E099138 SERIAL:TKC8129HS0543 YEAR:1978 MAKE:MAJESTIC SIZE:14X80

14411 COUNTY RD 500

Total Due:$47.80

M001210 MARTINEZ KRISTI

Parcel:990012351210

HOME TITLE:48E131906 SERIAL:HCTXSN8594AB YEAR:1988 MAKE:TIFFANY SIZE:28X40

14926A COUNTY RD 500 #A

Total Due:$61.54

M002052 MILLER PATRICIA G

Parcel:990012352051

HOME TITLE:UNK SERIAL:UNK YEAR:1996 MAKE:UNK SIZE:16X66

550 S 7TH ST

Total Due:$134.30

M002054 OMAS JARED

Parcel:990012352050

HOME TITLE:48E146801 SERIAL:WESL0825GA01 YEAR:2001 MAKE:STE SIZE:12X44

60 GLORY VIEW

Total Due:$76.13

M001103 PACK WILLIAM L & DIANE F

Parcel:990012351103

HOME TITLE:48E058454 SERIAL:P170804 YEAR:1980 MAKE:SCHULT SIZE:28X64

625 CATCHPOLE DR

Total Due:$86.96

M001915 PETERSON JAMES R

Parcel:990012351915

HOME TITLE:UNK SERIAL:UNK YEAR:UNK MAKE:UNK SIZE:24X43

547 COUNTRY MEADOWS PL

Total Due:$50.79

M002003 QUEZADA LORENZO

Parcel:990012352003

HOME TITLE:UNK SERIAL:KSDH05E4478871A 86214134A801888 YEAR:1978 MAKE:UNK SIZE:14X70

875 COUNTY RD 600 #2

Total Due:$63.29

M002184 REXROAD JOHN E

Parcel:990012352132

SERIAL:CAV130AZ-18-22479AB YEAR:2018 MAKE:CAVCO SIZE:26.6 X48

676 PROSPECT BLVD

Total Due:$181.68

M000870 SELL MARIE

Parcel:990012350870

HOME TITLE:48E142354 SERIAL:38A12264 YEAR:1982 MAKE:CHIEF SIZE:14 X 70

135 BROOK DR

Total Due:$62.56

M001690 TILLAPAUGH YVONNE M

Parcel:990012351690

MBL HOME TITLE:PURGED ADVALOREM 1/1/2021 SERIAL:P284506AB YEAR:1998 MAKE:SCHULT SIZE:76 X 28

29 PANORAMA PL

Total Due:$662.62

M001538 VENTURINI JAMISON A

Parcel:990012351538

HOME TITLE:48E80252 SERIAL:12526216A3 YEAR:1997 MAKE:REDMAN/TRINITY SIZE:28X46

86 WESTMAN DR

Total Due:$35.00

M002076 WALLIS PAMELA J

Parcel:990012352071

HOME TITLE:UNK SERIAL:7682-0638-K YEAR:1998 MAKE:PARK SIZE:8 X 36

229 DOWN AND OUT RD

Total Due:$58.28

ELSA P. WHITE

TREASURER OF ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

DATED AT PAGOSA SPRINGS, COLORADO

SEPTEMBER 10, 2021

