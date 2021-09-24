Public Notices September 23, 2021

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Erlene K. Edmonds, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2021CV30009
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to separate Mortgages recorded in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, under the information provided in Exhibit “A”.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 15, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s) of Record:
Erlene K Edmonds
Don Edmonds
Stephen Joseph Zorc Jr
Barbara Ann Zorc
Colleen N Cubberley
Sean W Cubberley
Alfred M Green
Clara J Green
Janet Martino
Fredrick K White
Elliott Thomas White
Dorothy M Ross
Jerry D Ross
Evidence of Debt: Recorded mortgages in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, being further identified in Exhibit “A”
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.
Obligations Secured: Underlying note for the purchase of the Timeshare Property identified in Exhibit “A”.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Payments Due to: Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Mortgage, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on October 22, 2021, Sale Number: 2021-10_, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, the Lender may bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Mortgage at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: 8/26/2021
Last Publication: 9/23/2021
Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
DATED at Archuleta County, Colorado, this 30th day of July, 2021.
By: /s/ Lorena Medina
Lorena Medina, Office Manager
Archuleta County, Colorado
EXHIBIT A
Ptarmigan Townhouses – Phase II
Matter Amount
Property Owners: Erlene K. Edmonds and Don Edmonds
Unit Number: 7215
Building Number: 008B
Unit Week Number: 37
Loan Default Amount: $4,487.50
Costs: $332.71
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $5,820.21
In Ptarmigan Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Ptarmigan Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 153256, 156199, 136303, 159241, 179510, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 153557, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Peregrine Townhouses – Phase III
Matter Amount
Property Owners: Colleen N. Cubberley and Sean W. Cubberley
Building Number: 7 & 8
Lot (Unit) Number: 7813-7816
UDI Points: 105,000 / 35,486,000
Loan Default Amount: $12,137.33
Costs: $332.71
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $13,470.04
In Peregrine Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said buildings as depicted on the Plats recorded in Reception Numbers 173553-173555, 98002629, 99006555, 99011974, 20005495, 20010666, and subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 173556, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Teal Landing Condominiums
Matter Amount
Property Owners: Stephen Joseph Zorc Jr and Barbara Ann Zorc
Building Number(s): 14
Lot (Unit) Number: 1411-1413, 1415-1416, 1421-1426
Phase: IV
UDI Points: 287,000 / 63,185,500
Loan Default Amount: $6,577.10
Costs: $332.71
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $7,909.81
Property Owners: Alfred M. Green and Clara J. Green
Building Number(s): 11
Lot (Unit) Number: 1111-1116, 1121, 1124-1126
Phase: I
UDI Points: 318,500 / 60,310,500
Loan Default Amount: $9,491.39
Costs: $332.71
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $10,824.10
Property Owners: Janet Martino and Fredrick K. White and Elliott Thomas White
Building Number(s): 12
Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226
Phase: II
UDI Points: 128,000 / 60,310,500
Loan Default Amount: $15,487.75
Costs: $332.71
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $16,820.46
Property Owners: Dorothy M. Ross and Jerry D. Ross
Building Number(s): 13
Lot (Unit) Number: 1311-1316, 1321-1323, 1325 and 1326
Phase: III
UDI Points: 231,000 / 63,185,500
Loan Default Amount: $25,950.60
Costs: $332.71
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $27,283.31
In Teal Landing Condominium. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Numbers 20102922, 20105650, 20106879, 20203146, 20204764, 20304272, 20209496, and subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20007580, and all subsequent supplemental Plats or Declaration thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Published August 26, September 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Darvin Patrick, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2021CV30037
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.8814
Email: chris@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
EMMA PATRICK
ROBERT OVERBY
REDA OVERBY
CATHERINE UNDERHILL
VIOLET C CARPER
GORDON I MCPHERSON
HELEN W MCPHERSON
ELIZABETH A PARR
WILLIAM M SEARS
NEDRA C SEARS
MICHAEL DAVID PRICE
BOBBY COOK
JOE W GIVENS
SHARON GIVENS
MARK MUNSELL
SCOTT R CRAWFORD
ANGELA L CRAWFORD
ETHAN DEUTENBERG
LEO HOEHN
DEBORAH BALLWEG
BRANDON J JARAMILLO
JACLYN JARAMILLO
CHARLES PORTILLOS
MARY V PORTILLOS
NATHAN NOTAH
HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR., TRUSTEE OF
THE HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR AND
MABLE JUNE CALAHAN REVOCABLE
LIVING TRUST
MABLE JUNE CALAHAN, TRUSTEE OF THE
HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR AND
MABLE JUNE CALAHAN REVOCABLE
LIVING TRUST
GRORGE BEN HONAKER
SHELLEY ANN ROSENTHAL, TRUSTEE OF THE
ROSENTHAL FAMILY TRUST, DATED
MARCH 14, 2000
JOE SILVA SR
FRANCISCA N GUMATAOTAO
ANDREW STITELMAN
EILEEN M HEMPFLING
WILLIAM K VEAZEY
JANE D VEAZEY
JOHN MAC CARPENTER
BARBARA PUCKET CARPENTER
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Peregrine Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: September 9, 2021
Last Publication: October 7, 2021
Published September 9, 16, 23, 30 and October 7, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT,
ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number: (970) 264-8160
Plaintiffs:
LISA JENSEN AND WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO
v.
Defendants:
ASHLEE K. BARKER AND LUKE J. BARKER; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.
Submitting Attorney:
Duke Eggleston, #24965
Eggleston Kosnik LLC
556 Main Ave.
Durango, CO 81301
Phone Number: (970) 403-1580
E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com
Case Number: 2021CV30050
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
PLAINTIFFS LISA JENSEN AND WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO
TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:
ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiffs in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:
Lot 291 in Pagosa Highlands Estates, according to the plat thereof filed for record February 7, 1972, as Reception No. 75409, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado.
Respectfully Submitted this 31st day of August, 2021.
Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication:
Last Publication:
Eggleston Kosnik LLC
/s/ Duke Eggleston
Duke Eggleston, #24965
556 Main Ave.
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 403-1580
Published September 9, 16, 23, 30 and October 7, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT
ARCHULET COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 46 Eaton Drive, Suite #1
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number: 970-264-8160
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Daniel L Fiedler #47916
190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
970-507-8528
Case Number 2021CV30051
Plaintiffs:
SHEREE M. BALA
v.
Defendants:
MATTHEW O. MILES, ANNEMARIE A. MILES, LOMA LINDA SUBDIVISION HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, ARCHULETA COUNTY PUBLIC TRUSTEE, and All Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest In The Subject Matter Of This Action,
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
PLAINTIFF: SHEREE M. BALA
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to Rule 105 filed with the Archuleta County District Court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the last day of publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing with 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.
This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado more particular described as follows:
LOT 17 IN LOMA LINDA SUBDIVISION UNIT ONE, according to the Plat thereof filed for record May 2, 1978 as Reception Nos 91217 and 91218
Respectfully submitted this 7th day of September, 2021.
/s/ Daniel L. Fiedler
Daniel L. Fiedler
First publication: September 16, 2021
Last publication: October 14, 2021
Published September 16, 23, 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Request for Proposals – DHS Office Furniture Supply, Delivery and Installation: The Board of County Commissioners seek proposals from a qualified vendor to provide furniture, including delivery and installation services, for their new Department of Human Services office. The successful Respondent to this RFP will be awarded a contract for furniture supply, delivery and installation with delivery and installation to be completed no later than December 31, 2021 (contingent on building completion). Respondents must read and follow the instructions contained in RFP No. 7000-21-001. Copies may be obtained from Matt Dodson (Matthew.Dodson@state.co.us) or may be downloaded from the County website at http://www.archuletacounty.org/Bids.aspx. One original and three bound copies of the proposal, labeled “DHS Office Furniture Supply, Delivery and Installation” must be delivered to the County at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 by 3:00 p.m., September 24th, 2021.
Published September 16 and 23, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
OPPORTUNITY TO OBJECT
Valle Seco 2019 Land Exchange
San Juan National Forest, Pagosa Ranger District
Archuleta County, Colorado
A Draft Decision Notice and Finding of No Significant Impact is available for the Valle Seco 2019 Land Exchange project. The Responsible Official is Kara Chadwick, Forest Supervisor. It is the Responsible Official’s intention to select Alternative 3 Modified for this project. Alternative 3 Modified involves exchanging nine Federal parcels on the SJNF totaling approximately 380 acres for one non-Federal parcel totaling 880 acres. The Final EA and Draft Decision Notice describing the proposed activities, maps, and other information is available on the project webpage at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57154.
The Valle Seco 2019 Land Exchange project is subject to the objection process pursuant to 36 CFR 218. Objections will only be accepted from those who have previously submitted specific written comments regarding the land exchange during scoping or other designated opportunity for public comment for the land exchange project in accordance with §218.5(a). An objection, including attachments, must be postmarked or received within 45 days after the date of publication of this legal notice in the newspaper of record (the Durango Herald). It is the objector’s responsibility to ensure timely filing of a written objection with the reviewing officer. Per 36 CFR § 218.26 (b), the Reviewing Officer must issue a written response to the objector(s) concerning their objection(s) within 45 days following the end of the objection filing period. The Reviewing Officer also has the discretion to extend the time for up to 30 days. If an objection is received, the Reviewing Officer has decided to extend the objection resolution period for 30 days for this project to ensure adequate consideration and response to the objection(s).
Objections must be in writing and meet the content requirements at 36 CFR 218.8(d). Electronic submissions are preferred and may be submitted at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57154. Objections may also be faxed to 1-303-275-5134, Attn: Reviewing Officer “OBJECTION: Valle Seco 2019 Land Exchange.” Written objections may be submitted via mail to: USDA Forest Service Rocky Mountain Region; Attn: Reviewing Officer; PO Box 18980; Golden, CO 80402 (Note: for objections submitted via postal mail, please notify Josh Sidon at 720-556-1191). Objections may also be submitted via express or hand delivery to USDA Forest Service Rocky Mountain Region; Attn: Reviewing Officer; 1617 Cole Boulevard, Building 17; Lakewood, CO 80401 (Note: Any in-person submittal must be coordinated prior to delivery by contacting Josh Sidon at 720-556-1191). It is the responsibility of Objectors to ensure their objection is received in a timely manner (36 CFR 218.9). All objections are available for public inspection during and after the objection process. For more information about the project contact Becca Smith at 970-264-1521 or e-mail rebecca.smith@usda.gov.
Published September 23, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Archuleta County, Colorado
2021 Asphalt Maintenance Project
Archuleta County is in the process of finalizing the above listed project constructed by Strohecker Asphalt & Paving, Inc., 37801 Highway 160, Bayfield, Colorado, 81122. Any claims against this project by suppliers, subcontractors, or others should be delivered to the project engineering firm of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. at 188 South 8th Street, PO Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147. All claims shall be delivered prior to October 7, 2021. Any claims received on or after October 7, 2021 shall not be considered. Claim forms can be obtained from Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (Phone 970-264-5055).
Published September 23 and 30, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
The Archuleta School District is seeking snow removal contractors for the 2021-2022 winter season for Pagosa Springs High School/Maintenance and Transportation Building, Pagosa Springs Middle School, and Pagosa Springs Elementary School. Please contact Josh Sanchez, ASD Maintenance Director, at (970) 749-4296 or email: jsanchez@pagosa.k12.co.us for bid specifications and tour of the three sites. Thank you.
Published September 23, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
2021 DELINQUENT MOBILE HOME TAXES
TREASURER’S TAX LIEN SALE FOR
ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
PUBLICATION LIST
YOU CAN ALSO VIEW THIS LIST ON THE ARCHULETA COUNTY
TREASURER’S WEBSITE LOCATED AT
www.archuletacounty.org
ACCOUNT INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT www.archuletatax.com
State of Colorado )
) SS
County of Archuleta )
Public notice is hereby given that I will, according to law, offer at Public Auction, in the office of the Archuleta County
Treasurer at 10:00 A.M. on November 4, 2021 according to the rules set forth therein.
Payments of all taxes must be made with certified funds, (cash, money order, or certified check) and be received in
the Treasurer’s office by 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 to avoid being offered at tax lien sale.
Additional fees may be added in October and November. Please look up your account at
www.archuletatax.com or call 970-264-8325 for up-to-date payoff information.
All Archuleta County offices will be closed in observance of Veteran’s Day, Thursday, November 11, 2021.
ALL ACCOUNTS MUST BE PAID BY CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK, OR CREDIT CARD
Online credit card payments may be made at www.archuletatax.com
MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DISTRAINED AND RE-ADVERTISED BEGINNING OCTOBER 1, 2021. ALL COSTS ENTAILED IN POSTING DISTRAINTS WILL BE BORNE BY THE TAXPAYER. TAXES THAT ARE NOT PAID BY NOVEMBER 2, 2021, WILL BE SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION IN THE OFFICE OF THE ARCHULETA COUNTY TREASURER AT 10:00 A.M. ON NOVEMBER 4, 2021 ACCORDING TO THE RULES SET FORTH THEREIN.
DESCRIPTIONS are not to be considered legal descriptions and should not be used to convey title. You may want to research accounts with the unique identifier – Parcel Number.
M002090 BAY PLUM HOMES LLC
Parcel:990012352085
HOME TITLE:004437808 SERIAL:LH212TX2285 YEAR:2012 MAKE:LEG SIZE:16X72
72 GREAT WEST AVE #67
Total Due:$155.01
M002092 BAY PLUM HOMES LLC
Parcel:990012352087
HOME TITLE:004429880 SERIAL:LH212TX2294 YEAR:2012 MAKE:LEGACY SIZE:16X72
72 GREAT WEST AVE #71
Total Due:$155.01
M002093 BAY PLUM HOMES LLC
Parcel:990012352088
HOME TITLE:004426270 SERIAL:LH212TX2289 YEAR:2012 MAKE:LEGACY SIZE:16X72
72 GREAT WEST AVE #73
Total Due:$155.01
M002094 BAY PLUM HOMES LLC
Parcel:990012352089
HOME TITLE:004426782 SERIAL:LH212TX2270 YEAR:2012 MAKE:LEGACY SIZE:16X72
72 GREAT WEST AVE #75
Total Due:$155.01
M002104 BAY PLUM HOMES LLC
Parcel:990012352098
TITLE:004431641 SERIAL:NME005568NM YEAR:2013 MAKE: KARSTEN SIZE:16X80
72 GREAT WEST AVE #36
Total Due:$159.08
M002129 BAY PLUM HOMES LLC
Parcel:990012353022
HOME TITLE:004453208 SERIAL:NME006014NM YEAR:2015 MAKE:KARSTEN/CHM SIZE:16X68
72 GREAT WEST AVE #87
Total Due:$148.72
M002131 BAY PLUM HOMES LLC
Parcel:990012353023
HOME TITLE:004422597 SERIAL:NME006015NM YEAR:2015 MAKE:KARSTEN/ CHM SIZE:16X68
72 GREAT WEST AVE #91
Total Due:$148.72
M002130 BAY PLUM HOMES LLC
Parcel:990012353024
HOME TITLE:004439411 SERIAL:NME006028NM YEAR:2015 MAKE:KARSEN SIZE:16X68
72 GREAT WEST AVE #89
Total Due:$148.72
M000833 CANALES EDWARD F
Parcel:990012350833
HOME TITLE:48E073408 SERIAL:NEB49A22522 YEAR:1993 MAKE:BONNAVILLA SIZE:16X76
90 BROOK DR
Total Due:$83.75
M002120 CASTER BRANDY
Parcel:990012352100
HOME TITLE:48E150862 SERIAL:127 YEAR:1980 MAKE:SIXP SIZE:8X40
297 STEEP PL
Total Due:$43.12
M001830 DEESE LUCILE E
Parcel:990012351830
HOME TITLE:48E085453 SERIAL:P190490 YEAR:1983 MAKE:SCHULT SIZE:14X70
91 BLUE JAY DR
Total Due:$50.54
M001884 FERGUSON MICHAEL T & CARMEN E
Parcel:990012351884
HOME TITLE:48E083960 SERIAL:IPTX5241TX YEAR:1997 MAKE:PATRIOT SIZE:16X80
1190 US HWY 84
Total Due:$209.32
M001160 FIGUEROA LUZ A
Parcel:990012351160
HOME TITLE:UNK SERIAL:GDGENE078513287 YEAR:1985 MAKE:GUERDON SIZE:16X66
315 MEADOW LARK DR
Total Due:$70.70
M002188 FORMAN FAMILY LIVING TRUST
Parcel:990012352136
HOME TITLE:002625442 SERIAL:LG510504LBA YEAR:2019 MAKE:SKYLINE SIZE:60 X 32
825 DEER TRAiL
Total Due:$251.44
M001203 HAVENS FITZHUGH T
Parcel:990012351203
HOME TITLE:UNK SERIAL:22717978994 YEAR:1987 MAKE:CHAMPION SIZE:28X52
23460 US HWY 84
Total Due:$74.25
M002004 HENDERSON SHANE C
Parcel:990012352004
HOME TITLE:48E095690 SERIAL:SCH01961197 YEAR:1996 MAKE:SILVERCREEK SIZE:16X80
335 COUNTRY MEADOWS PL
Total Due:$134.38
M002043 HULL ETHIE ERAL JR LIV TRUST
Parcel:990012352043
HOME TITLE:20E377321 SERIAL:10603224 YEAR:1977 MAKE:BOA SIZE:14X70
547 COUNTRY MEADOWS PL
Total Due:$50.79
M001564 JONES SUSAN L
Parcel:990012351564
HOME TITLE:48E118088 SERIAL:TXCTC971820A/B YEAR:1997 MAKE:CAV SIZE:28 X 76
400A EIGHT MILE MESA RD
Total Due:$226.10
M001903 LAYVA NICK V
Parcel:990012351903
HOME TITLE:UNK SERIAL:NEB10-A28407 YEAR:2001 MAKE:BELLAVISTA/CHEIF SIZE:30X61
182 COX CIR
Total Due:$187.45
M000095 MARTINEZ DANIEL RAY
Parcel:990012350095
HOME TITLE:48E099138 SERIAL:TKC8129HS0543 YEAR:1978 MAKE:MAJESTIC SIZE:14X80
14411 COUNTY RD 500
Total Due:$47.80
M001210 MARTINEZ KRISTI
Parcel:990012351210
HOME TITLE:48E131906 SERIAL:HCTXSN8594AB YEAR:1988 MAKE:TIFFANY SIZE:28X40
14926A COUNTY RD 500 #A
Total Due:$61.54
M002052 MILLER PATRICIA G
Parcel:990012352051
HOME TITLE:UNK SERIAL:UNK YEAR:1996 MAKE:UNK SIZE:16X66
550 S 7TH ST
Total Due:$134.30
M002054 OMAS JARED
Parcel:990012352050
HOME TITLE:48E146801 SERIAL:WESL0825GA01 YEAR:2001 MAKE:STE SIZE:12X44
60 GLORY VIEW
Total Due:$76.13
M001103 PACK WILLIAM L & DIANE F
Parcel:990012351103
HOME TITLE:48E058454 SERIAL:P170804 YEAR:1980 MAKE:SCHULT SIZE:28X64
625 CATCHPOLE DR
Total Due:$86.96
M001915 PETERSON JAMES R
Parcel:990012351915
HOME TITLE:UNK SERIAL:UNK YEAR:UNK MAKE:UNK SIZE:24X43
547 COUNTRY MEADOWS PL
Total Due:$50.79
M002003 QUEZADA LORENZO
Parcel:990012352003
HOME TITLE:UNK SERIAL:KSDH05E4478871A 86214134A801888 YEAR:1978 MAKE:UNK SIZE:14X70
875 COUNTY RD 600 #2
Total Due:$63.29
M002184 REXROAD JOHN E
Parcel:990012352132
SERIAL:CAV130AZ-18-22479AB YEAR:2018 MAKE:CAVCO SIZE:26.6 X48
676 PROSPECT BLVD
Total Due:$181.68
M000870 SELL MARIE
Parcel:990012350870
HOME TITLE:48E142354 SERIAL:38A12264 YEAR:1982 MAKE:CHIEF SIZE:14 X 70
135 BROOK DR
Total Due:$62.56
M001690 TILLAPAUGH YVONNE M
Parcel:990012351690
MBL HOME TITLE:PURGED ADVALOREM 1/1/2021 SERIAL:P284506AB YEAR:1998 MAKE:SCHULT SIZE:76 X 28
29 PANORAMA PL
Total Due:$662.62
M001538 VENTURINI JAMISON A
Parcel:990012351538
HOME TITLE:48E80252 SERIAL:12526216A3 YEAR:1997 MAKE:REDMAN/TRINITY SIZE:28X46
86 WESTMAN DR
Total Due:$35.00
M002076 WALLIS PAMELA J
Parcel:990012352071
HOME TITLE:UNK SERIAL:7682-0638-K YEAR:1998 MAKE:PARK SIZE:8 X 36
229 DOWN AND OUT RD
Total Due:$58.28
ELSA P. WHITE
TREASURER OF ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
DATED AT PAGOSA SPRINGS, COLORADO
SEPTEMBER 10, 2021
Published September 23, and October 7, 14 and 21, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
|ARCHULETA COUNTY
|AUGUST 2021 PAYABLES
|VENDOR NAME
|DESCRIPTION
|AMOUNT
|ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
|FLEET/ACSO-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|1,207.51
|AFLAC
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|1,698.20
|ALPINE PORTABLE TOILETS
|R&B – PORTA TOILETS
|270.00
|ALSCO
|ACSO/DISPATCH/R&B-RUG SERVICES, UNIFORMS
|719.22
|ALVIN SCHAAF
|CCI WESTERN DISTRICT MTG
|94.00
|AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES
|JAIL-OFFICE SUPPLIES
|472.85
|AMERICAN JAIL ASSOCIATION
|JAIL-MEMBERSHIP
|60.00
|AMERICAN UNITED LIFE INS.
|COUNTY LIFE INSURANCE
|1,482.00
|ANDREW JESKE
|DHS-PER DIEM CLIENT XPORT
|114.00
|ARCHULETA COUNTY SOLID WASTE
|FLEET/R&B-DISPOSAL
|750.00
|ARCHULETA COUNTY VICTIM ASST.
|DHS-TANF CONTRACT SVCS 7/21
|1,667.00
|ARCHULETA SENIORS, INC.
|COMMISS-3RD QTR GRANT FUNDS
|38,750.00
|AT YOUR DISPOSAL
|COUNTY TRASH
|926.00
|AT&T MOBILITY LLC.
|ACSO/DHS-CELL PHONES & CONNECTIONS
|1,980.96
|AXON ENTERPRISE, INC.
|IT-DRONE SOFTWARE
|3,749.00
|BADGEANDWALLET.COM
|JAIL-UNIFORMS
|251.00
|BANK OF COLORADO
|EMPLOYEE HSA CONTRIBUTIONS
|100.00
|BANK OF THE SAN JUANS
|EMPLOYEE HSA CONTRIBUTIONS
|374.64
|BECK PLUMBING INC.
|DISPATCH-GAS CONNECT/GENERATOR
|250.00
|BENJAMIN FOX
|DHS-CLIENT SUPPLY REIMB.
|81.12
|BI INCORPORATED
|ACSO-ASP MONITORING
|395.10
|BLACK HILLS ENERGY
|COUNTY GAS
|872.56
|BRENT ARCHULETA
|B&G-LANDSCAPE REIMBURSE
|90.00
|BUCKSKIN TOWING & REPAIR
|ACSO PATROL/FLEET-IMPOUND TOW FEES, PARTS & SUPPLIES
|1,549.25
|CABE’S COLLISION
|FLEET – PARTS & LABOR
|4,335.86
|CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS
|COUNTY COPIER CONTRACT
|2,540.73
|CARL MACHT
|EXTENSION-1ST AID/CPR TRAINING
|160.00
|CARLA ELLIOTT
|ASSR-CATA CONFERENCE REIMBURSE
|266.00
|CCOERA- EMP RETIREMENT
|EMPLOYEE RETIREMENT
|100,920.67
|CDW GOVERNMENT LLC.
|IT-COMPUTER EQUIPMENT
|1,181.94
|CENTURYLINK
|COUNTY PHONES & LONG DISTANCE
|2,109.51
|CHARM-TEX INC.
|JAIL-INMATE MTNC.
|245.10
|CIERRA C. CORLEY
|CORONER-ON CALL & 4 CALLS
|500.00
|CIGNA HEALTH AND LIFE INS.
|COUNTY INSURANCE
|153,060.40
|CINTAS FIRST AID & SAFETY
|COUNTY FIRST AID SUPPLIES
|281.25
|CLIA LABORATORY PROGRAM
|DISPATCH-CERT FEE
|180.00
|CO. ASSN OF TAX APPRAISERS
|ASSR-2021 CONF REGISTRATION
|980.00
|CO. DEPT. OF HUMAN SVCS.
|ACSO-BRAIS SURCHARGE
|780.00
|CO. DEPT. OF MILITARY & VETERANS
|VETERANS-2021 ANN CONF REGIST
|75.00
|CO. DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH
|W&P-ANNL FEE-PERMIT COG860076
|281.00
|CO. DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH
|ACSO DETENT-2021 CARGO VAN
|30,502.08
|COLORADO BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
|ACSO-CCW PERMITS
|1,506.00
|COLORADO CORRECTIONAL IND.
|DHS IM ADMIN FORMS
|118.51
|COLORADO DEPT OF REVENUE
|EMPLOYEE WITHHOLDING & GARNISHMENT
|21,987.60
|COLORADO DOCUMENT SECURITY
|CLERK-SHREDDING
|55.00
|COLORADO FAMILY SUPPORT CO.
|DHS-CFSC CONF. REGISTRATION
|150.00
|COMPASSDRONE
|IT- DRONE CONTROLLER/CASE
|1,571.79
|CONNIE CHUBBUCK
|DHS-COURT MEAL PER DIEM
|18.00
|CONSERVANCY OIL CO. OF DGO.
|FLEET-SUPPLIES
|2,600.88
|CORNWELL TOOLS/SAN JUAN TOOLS
|FLEET-PARTS
|445.05
|CROSSFIRE AGGREGATE SVC.
|R&B-GRAVEL
|507.90
|CURTIS BLUE LINE
|ACSO-BODY ARMOR & UNIFORMS
|4,823.40
|DAVIS ENGINEERING SERVICE
|R&B-PAG JCT BRIDGE
|29.00
|DAY LUMBER COMPANY LLC.
|R&B-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|55.06
|DELTA DENTAL OF COLORADO
|COUNTY DENTAL AUGUST
|6,614.68
|DESIGN-A-SIGN
|PLAN-PUB NOTIFICATION SIGNS
|648.89
|DIANA ARAGON
|ASSR-CATA CONFERENCE
|266.00
|DURANGO FAMILY LAW
|DHS-ADMIN LEGAL SERVICES
|4,335.80
|ECLIPSE DOT INC.
|R&B-CDL TESTING
|250.00
|EQUATURE
|DISPATCH-2021-2022 MTNC PROGRAM
|5,856.00
|FAMILY SUPPORT REGISTRY
|EMPLOYEE GARNISHMENT
|617.50
|FEDEX
|ACSO-SHIPPING
|88.09
|FLORIAN GALLEGOS
|SW-MILEAGE REIMBURSE
|51.52
|FLYERS ENERGY LLC.
|COUNTY FUEL
|29,843.10
|FORREST CONST-BEARFOOT GARAGE
|FLEET-GARAGE DOOR OPERATORS
|1,955.00
|FOUR STATES TIRE AND SVC.
|FLEET-TIRES
|14,929.32
|FREDRICKZINK & ASSOCIATES
|EMPLOYEE FLEX
|4,996.14
|G&I SANITATION
|SW-PORTA TOILETS
|355.00
|GALLS, LLC.
|JAIL-UNIFORMS
|2,577.13
|GEORGE T. SANDERS COMPANY
|B&G/FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|244.48
|GIS – HIRERIGHT
|HR-BACKGROUND CHECKS
|305.85
|GRAINGER
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|452.50
|H.E. WHITLOCK, INC.
|DHS BLDG APP#3
|105,930.00
|HONNEN EQUIPMENT CO.
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|990.23
|HUMANE SOCIETY OF PAGOSA SPGS.
|ACSO-ANIMAL SERVICES AUGUST
|4,166.67
|IMS, INC.
|ACSO PATROL-GLOVES
|528.85
|INLAND KENWORTH US INC.
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|1,684.43
|INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE
|EMPLOYEE WITHHOLDING
|147,082.65
|INTERNATIONAL CODE COUNCIL
|PLANNING-MEMBERSHIP
|145.00
|JACCO DISTRIBUTING COMPANY
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|83.00
|JAMES BRAMWELL
|FAIR-SUPPLIES REIMBURSE
|91.41
|JANIS L. SMITH
|CORONER-AUTOPSY ASSISTANT
|100.00
|JASON HIBBERT
|CORONER-ON CALL & 2 CALLS
|300.00
|JEFFREY GRIBBLE
|FAIR-ENTERTAINMENT
|2,000.00
|JLM TIRE
|FLEET-TIRE DISPOSAL
|516.50
|JOHANNA ELLIOTT
|ASSR-CATA CONFERENCE REIMBURSE
|266.00
|JOHNSTONE SUPPLY
|B&G-EXHIBIT HALL AC’S
|312.91
|JUST CLICK PRINTING, INC.
|PLAN-INSPECTION REPORTS
|368.86
|KELLY L. ROBERTSON
|CORONER – ON CALL
|100.00
|KEVIN BRUCE
|FLEET-REIMBURSE TRAVEL
|57.00
|LA PLATA CO. DEPT. OF HUMAN SVC.
|DHS-FAMILY ENGAGEMENT MEETINGS
|370.92
|LA PLATA COUNTY TREASURER
|2021 2QTR DA FEES
|119,105.00
|LA PLATA ELECTRIC ASSN.
|COUNTY ELECTRIC
|7,560.86
|LA PLATA FAMILY CENTERS
|ACSO/DHS-FATHERHOOD PROG., JULY 2021 FSS SVCS.
|6,088.75
|LABSOURCE, INC.
|JAIL-DISPOSABLE GLOVES
|1,293.50
|LACY GREER
|FAIR-POULTRY JUDGE
|428.96
|LAURA VANONI
|MET-FALL CONFER REIMBURSE
|602.98
|LEGAL SHIELD
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|141.70
|LORDS MECHANICAL, INC.
|ACSO-A/C REPAIR
|231.50
|LURENDA TAYLOR
|DHS-REIMB. CLIENT MEAL
|21.67
|MEDICAL AIR SERVICES ASSN.
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|476.00
|MHQ OF NEW MEXICO
|FLEET-GRAPHICS ON VEHICLE
|2,643.04
|MICHAEL F. ARNALL, M.D.
|CORONER-AUTOPSY FEES
|2,600.00
|MICHELLE CLARK
|DHS-MILEAGE & PER DIEM
|251.72
|MISSIONSQUARE RETIREMENT
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|2,166.02
|MITCHELL & COMPANY, LLC.
|IT-FIREWALL RENEW, SVR STORE MGMT, LICENSE
|13,683.15
|MOBILE JO
|DHS-CW DRUG TESTING
|50.00
|MOREHART MURPHY
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|232.12
|MOUNTAIN PEAK RENTALS
|FAIR-TENT RENTAL
|16,155.00
|MUNIREVS INC.
|DS PLAN’G-SOFTWARE
|2,115.00
|NANCY CARPENTER
|ACSO-MILEAGE REIMBURSE
|20.00
|NATOSHA SMITH
|ASSR – CATA CONFERENCE REIMBURSE
|266.00
|NEWEGG BUSINESS INC.
|IT-HARD DRIVES
|554.80
|NEWMAN TRAFFIC SIGNS
|W&P-SIGNS
|131.38
|NM HUMAN SERVICES DEPT.
|EMPLOYEE GARNISHMENT
|46.16
|NMS LABS
|CORONER-TOXICOLOGY
|1,292.00
|O. J. WATSON EQUIPMENT
|FLEET – CYLINDER KIT
|480.00
|OFFICE DEPOT INC.
|PLAN/R&B/B&G/EXT/ADMIN/HR/DHS-OFFICE SUPPLIES
|3,004.09
|O’REILLY AUTO PARTS
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|92.56
|ORKIN, LLC.
|COUNTY PEST CONTROL
|198.70
|PAGOSA AREA WATER & SAN.
|COUNTY WATER & SEWER
|1,678.25
|PAGOSA FIRE PROTECTION DIST.
|AIRPORT-CRASH SVCS CONTRACT
|1,020.00
|PAGOSA SPRINGS CDC
|2ND QTR CDC CONTRIBUTION
|6,274.82
|PAGOSA SPRINGS MEDICAL CENTER
|ACSO-INMATE MEDICAL COSTS
|14,426.20
|PAP, LLC.
|R&B-N PAG BLVD RESURFACE & BRIDGE
|73,033.75
|PARTS PLUS OF NEW MEXICO
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|3,703.41
|PICASSO & VINO
|DHS-EMP. IN SVC TEAM BLDG (NO ALCOHOL)
|595.00
|PIEDRA AUTOMOTIVE, LLC.
|ACSO PATROL-TOWING
|90.00
|PROSCREENING, LLC.
|HR-BACKGROUND CHECKS
|357.65
|PROWERS COUNTY DEPARTMENT
|DHS-CW & APS HOTLINE 2QTR
|763.00
|PSYCHOLOGICAL RESOURCES
|HR – PSYCHOLOGICAL EVALS
|270.00
|PUBLIC AGENCY TRAINING COUNCIL
|ACSO-LEADERSHIP TRAINING
|1,750.00
|PUBLIC SAFETY CENTER
|JAIL- BATTERIES
|165.32
|PUROCLEAN OF DURANGO
|DISPATCH – CLEANING
|358.20
|RAYMOND TAYLOR
|VET-2021 ANNUAL VETERANS CONF.
|231.00
|RIO BLANCO BACKFLOW
|B&G-BACKFLOW TESTING
|975.00
|ROBERT JOSLEN
|FAIR-OVERFLOW PARKING RENTAL
|200.00
|ROCKY MOUNTAIN RESERVE
|HR-COBRA MGMT
|185.00
|RONNIE MAEZ
|COMM-MEAL REIMBURSE
|33.14
|ROSE MOUNTAIN TOWNHOMES
|DHS-PAY APP #1 & 2, PAWSD
|156,540.57
|SALT LAKE WHOLESALE SPORTS
|ACSO-AMMO
|1,472.00
|SAN JUAN BASIN HEALTH
|DHS-CW BIRTH CERTIFICATE
|20.00
|SCOTT SCHWARTZ
|ACSO-REIMBURSE
|24.56
|SELPH’S PROPANE
|R&B-PROPANE
|6.55
|SENERGY PETROLEUM
|AIRPORT-FUEL
|2,695.79
|SHAMROCK FOODS COMPANY
|JAIL- FOOD & SUPPLIES
|12,161.04
|SHORT-ELLIOTT-HENDRICKSON
|SW-CONSULTING/ENGINEERING
|12,685.30
|SIRCHIE
|ACSO PATROL-INVEST SUPPLIES
|343.34
|SOURCE OFFICE & TECHNOLOGY
|INV/DISPATCH-OFFICE SUPPLIES
|137.56
|SOUTHWEST GASES, LTD.
|B&G-RENTAL & SUPPLIES
|38.25
|STATE OF COLORADO (IDS)
|CLERK-RENEWALS
|1,172.54
|STATE OF COLORADO JUDICIAL
|ACSO-FAMILY FRIENDLY SURCHARGE
|53.00
|STROHECKER ASPHALT & PAVING
|R&B-ASPHALT
|239,735.04
|SUSAN J. COPENHEAVER
|ACSO PATROL-UNIFORMS
|29.00
|SUTTON AUTOMOTIVE
|FLEET-PARTS & LABOR
|2,393.86
|SYMBOLARTS
|JAIL-BADGE HOLDERS
|437.50
|TERRY SCHAAF
|FAIR-SUPPLIES REIMBURSE
|117.29
|TERRY’S ACE HARDWARE
|B&G-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|608.85
|THE PAGOSA SPRINGS SUN
|HR/ADMIN/FAIR/FINANCE/AIRPORT/DHS-ADVERTISING
|1,014.67
|THE PONDEROSA LUMBER CO.
|B&G/EOC/ACSO/SW-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|720.36
|THE SIDWELL COMPANY
|IT-2021-2022 WEB HOSTING ANN. FEE
|5,622.75
|THE UPS STORE #5807
|W&P/FLEET-SHIPPING
|57.84
|THOMSON REUTERS – WEST
|ATTY-SUBSCRIPTION JULY
|473.71
|TONYA M. HAMILTON
|CORONER-ON CALL
|100.00
|TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS
|2021 2QTR LODGE TAX DISTRIB, 3RD QTR CONSERV TRUST,WATER, SEWER, & CPR/1ST AID REFUND, DHS-CS MTG RM RENT, 3QTR RENT, JANIT. & ELECTRIC
|141,455.83
|TRENT LEE HOLLISTER
|FAIR-LIVESTOCK JUDGE
|798.32
|TURN KEY HEALTH CLINICS
|JAIL – INMATE JUNE LABS
|15.19
|UMB BANK, N.A.
|ANNUAL TRUSTEE FEES & EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|1,963.52
|UNITED REPROGRAPHIC SUPPLY
|CLERK-OCE TONER & FREIGHT
|45.58
|UTAH COUNTY GOVERNMENT
|DHS-RECORDS REQUEST
|62.00
|VALE-VICTIM ASSISTANCE
|ACSO-VALE SURCHARGES
|530.00
|VAL’S VIP CLEANING LLC.
|COUNTY CLEANING
|3,000.20
|VALUEWEST, INC.
|ASSR-COMM REAPPRAISAL
|3,400.00
|VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANY
|W&P-CHEMICALS
|7,127.86
|VERIZON WIRELESS
|B&P-IPAD DATA
|90.32
|VISIONARY COMMUNICATIONS
|IT-ETHERNET, SKYWERX, FEES
|3,505.40
|WAGNER EQUIPMENT CO.
|R&B/FLEET/-LANDFILL COMPACTOR, WATER TRK RENTAL, PARTS, SUPPLIES, FREIGHT
|15,276.40
|WARREN BROWN
|CCI WESTERN DISTRICT MTG
|94.00
|WEBER SAND & GRAVEL INC.
|R&B-GRAVEL
|26,844.65
|WELLS FARGO BANK
|BANKING FEES
|1,162.09
|WELLS FARGO PURCHASE CARD
|LDG, FUEL, MEALS, SUPPLIES, EQUIP., & MISC
|17,237.85
|WESTERN PAPER DISTRIBUTORS
|JAIL-JANITORIAL SUPPLIES
|5,293.13
|ZEP SALES & SERVICE
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|73.60
|1,684,333.28