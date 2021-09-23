A life well lived!

Born in Denver, Colo., 1942, graduated the International School in Bangkok, Thailand, traveled all over the world as a seaman, in the Army and as a deep sea diver, Maurice Edward Vollmer died in Colorado Aug. 12.

As a deep sea diver, he had lots of underwater adventures with some great divers: Tim Bixler, Al Cross, Red Adair, Norman Heater, Rat Miller and John Luck are among the many.

Born to Margaret Alice Rhoads and Maurice Franklin Vollmer, he had one sister, Janet, and married Valerie Hazel Tidmas — they had two daughters, Caroline and Gail.

He is survived by his daughter, Gail Vollmer, and her wife, Paula Reynolds; close cousins John and Connie Rhoads, Jim and Linda Rhoads; and beloved nieces Alex, Shannon and Renee.

Family and friends will be gathering at his home Sept. 25 for a celebration of life. Hear recordings of him tell some fantastical true stories and share one of your own. For those unable to attend, we will have an online alternative. Please text Gail Vollmer, (970) 398-1375, for details.