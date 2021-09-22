In loving memory, Frances A. Jenkins, aged 81, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 10 after a courageous 10-year struggle with cancer, surrounded by family and friends who will continue to honor her by grasping each day with happiness.

Fran was born in southern California and completed her nursing degree at the University of San Diego Mercy College of Nursing. She celebrated 55 years of marriage with Jon Jenkins and raised their four daughters in North County San Diego. She was an inspiring mother, a world traveler and lover of the arts. With a calling for the mountains, Jon and Fran adventured to Pagosa Springs, Colo., in 1999 and made camp for 20-plus years. Last year, she said goodbye to her 8,000-plus-foot elevation and found her way back to her hometown San Diego in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Forever creating, she always had a project in progress — whether it was her latest textile art, her love of doll making or tending her gardens and all that she could charm from them. And, finally, her passion for the culinary arts. She was a preservationist of family history, which revolved around our favorite foods: “Food is the link to our past, and the thread to our future.” Her first food recollection was baking her own birthday cake at 4 years old with her mother and making ravioli with her Grandmother Rachel. And ever since, has passed down the time-honored traditions to her family and friends far and wide, and composed them in her “Memorable Tastes” memoirs that she co-wrote with her brother David. She traveled globally with noted chefs to learn from, and eventually taught alongside them in the culinary world, earning her accolades and recognition. She helped raise funds for the March of Dimes through her tireless support of their UCSD Cancer Center Cookoffs and was a member of the American Institute of Wine and Food (AIWF) and International Association of Culinary Professionals (AICP).

The simplest pleasures brought her great joy — an ocean sunset, a mountain vista, anything red, a gin martini at the end of the day. Her favorite quote best sums up her view on life: “Live Well, Love Much, and Laugh Often.”

Fran is survived by her four daughters: Shelly Sougias, Cindy Reno, Diane Luth and Kim Jenkins, and her many brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Contributions can be made in care of Frances A. Jenkins to Apreva Hospice, 1565 Hotel Circle South, Suite 320 San Diego, CA 92108.