Road closure starts tonight

Illustration courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

Starting Monday, Sept. 20, through Friday, Sept. 24 (five nights), there will be a full closure of U.S. 160 near Chimney Rock National Monument and Lake Capote (MP 127 to 127.4). The closure is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. Motorists are asked to use an alternate route during closure hours. A detour is not available. The intersection of U.S. 160 and Colo. 151 will remain open; however, motorists will only be able to travel westbound (toward Bayfield) on U.S. 160 from the intersection during closure times. Eastbound travel will be prohibited as the closure area is just east of the intersection. Additionally, vehicles are not permitted to stop/wait on U.S. 160 for the project to open. Please note this schedule is weather dependent. Schedules are subject to change. Contact information for this project is available at: https://www.codot.gov/projects/us160-wildlife-crossing.