Public Notices September 16, 2021

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Lindsay Carter, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30046

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

GORDON F WARE

FRANCES C WARE

NADINE V OVERLEY

HOMES BY ISABELLA, LLC

JACQUELINE O BURNETT

LUKE B GRANGER

JAMES M DOLGE

JULIAN L DOLGE

RICARDO CHAPARRO

DORIS DALTON SINGER

CAM M STEELE A/K/A CAM STEELE

DON HARRIS

JEANNINE HARRIS

LAURENCE T HAMMOND

ELIZABETH HAMMOND

GERRIT H BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE

BROUWER FAMILY TRUST, DATED

AUGUST 5, 1998

JOAN M BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE

BROUWER FAMILY TRUST, DATED

AUGUST 5, 1998

WALTER R HARVEY

ROSE M HARVEY

JACK W LOGGINS

JANICE F LOGGINS

MARLAND G THOMAS

RAYMOND K CLARK

CONNIE L CLARK

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Eagle’s Loft Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: August 19, 2021

Last Publication: September 16, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published August 19, 26, September 2, 9 and 16, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Erlene K. Edmonds, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30009

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to separate Mortgages recorded in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, under the information provided in Exhibit “A”.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 15, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s) of Record:

Erlene K Edmonds

Don Edmonds

Stephen Joseph Zorc Jr

Barbara Ann Zorc

Colleen N Cubberley

Sean W Cubberley

Alfred M Green

Clara J Green

Janet Martino

Fredrick K White

Elliott Thomas White

Dorothy M Ross

Jerry D Ross

Evidence of Debt: Recorded mortgages in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, being further identified in Exhibit “A”

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.

Obligations Secured: Underlying note for the purchase of the Timeshare Property identified in Exhibit “A”.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Payments Due to: Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Mortgage, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on October 22, 2021, Sale Number: 2021-10_, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, the Lender may bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Mortgage at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: 8/26/2021

Last Publication: 9/23/2021

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

DATED at Archuleta County, Colorado, this 30th day of July, 2021.

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

Archuleta County, Colorado

EXHIBIT A

Ptarmigan Townhouses – Phase II

Matter Amount

Property Owners: Erlene K. Edmonds and Don Edmonds

Unit Number: 7215

Building Number: 008B

Unit Week Number: 37

Loan Default Amount: $4,487.50

Costs: $332.71

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $5,820.21

In Ptarmigan Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Ptarmigan Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 153256, 156199, 136303, 159241, 179510, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 153557, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Peregrine Townhouses – Phase III

Matter Amount

Property Owners: Colleen N. Cubberley and Sean W. Cubberley

Building Number: 7 & 8

Lot (Unit) Number: 7813-7816

UDI Points: 105,000 / 35,486,000

Loan Default Amount: $12,137.33

Costs: $332.71

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $13,470.04

In Peregrine Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said buildings as depicted on the Plats recorded in Reception Numbers 173553-173555, 98002629, 99006555, 99011974, 20005495, 20010666, and subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 173556, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Teal Landing Condominiums

Matter Amount

Property Owners: Stephen Joseph Zorc Jr and Barbara Ann Zorc

Building Number(s): 14

Lot (Unit) Number: 1411-1413, 1415-1416, 1421-1426

Phase: IV

UDI Points: 287,000 / 63,185,500

Loan Default Amount: $6,577.10

Costs: $332.71

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $7,909.81

Property Owners: Alfred M. Green and Clara J. Green

Building Number(s): 11

Lot (Unit) Number: 1111-1116, 1121, 1124-1126

Phase: I

UDI Points: 318,500 / 60,310,500

Loan Default Amount: $9,491.39

Costs: $332.71

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $10,824.10

Property Owners: Janet Martino and Fredrick K. White and Elliott Thomas White

Building Number(s): 12

Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226

Phase: II

UDI Points: 128,000 / 60,310,500

Loan Default Amount: $15,487.75

Costs: $332.71

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $16,820.46

Property Owners: Dorothy M. Ross and Jerry D. Ross

Building Number(s): 13

Lot (Unit) Number: 1311-1316, 1321-1323, 1325 and 1326

Phase: III

UDI Points: 231,000 / 63,185,500

Loan Default Amount: $25,950.60

Costs: $332.71

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $27,283.31

In Teal Landing Condominium. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Numbers 20102922, 20105650, 20106879, 20203146, 20204764, 20304272, 20209496, and subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20007580, and all subsequent supplemental Plats or Declaration thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published August 26, September 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Darvin Patrick, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30037

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

EMMA PATRICK

ROBERT OVERBY

REDA OVERBY

CATHERINE UNDERHILL

VIOLET C CARPER

GORDON I MCPHERSON

HELEN W MCPHERSON

ELIZABETH A PARR

WILLIAM M SEARS

NEDRA C SEARS

MICHAEL DAVID PRICE

BOBBY COOK

JOE W GIVENS

SHARON GIVENS

MARK MUNSELL

SCOTT R CRAWFORD

ANGELA L CRAWFORD

ETHAN DEUTENBERG

LEO HOEHN

DEBORAH BALLWEG

BRANDON J JARAMILLO

JACLYN JARAMILLO

CHARLES PORTILLOS

MARY V PORTILLOS

NATHAN NOTAH

HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR., TRUSTEE OF

THE HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR AND

MABLE JUNE CALAHAN REVOCABLE

LIVING TRUST

MABLE JUNE CALAHAN, TRUSTEE OF THE

HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR AND

MABLE JUNE CALAHAN REVOCABLE

LIVING TRUST

GRORGE BEN HONAKER

SHELLEY ANN ROSENTHAL, TRUSTEE OF THE

ROSENTHAL FAMILY TRUST, DATED

MARCH 14, 2000

JOE SILVA SR

FRANCISCA N GUMATAOTAO

ANDREW STITELMAN

EILEEN M HEMPFLING

WILLIAM K VEAZEY

JANE D VEAZEY

JOHN MAC CARPENTER

BARBARA PUCKET CARPENTER

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Peregrine Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: September 9, 2021

Last Publication: October 7, 2021

Published September 9, 16, 23, 30 and October 7, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiffs:

LISA JENSEN AND WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO

v.

Defendants:

ASHLEE K. BARKER AND LUKE J. BARKER; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Duke Eggleston, #24965

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

556 Main Ave.

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2021CV30050

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFFS LISA JENSEN AND WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:

ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiffs in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lot 291 in Pagosa Highlands Estates, according to the plat thereof filed for record February 7, 1972, as Reception No. 75409, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado.

Respectfully Submitted this 31st day of August, 2021.

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication:

Last Publication:

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Duke Eggleston

Duke Eggleston, #24965

556 Main Ave.

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

Published September 9, 16, 23, 30 and October 7, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT

ARCHULET COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 46 Eaton Drive, Suite #1

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: 970-264-8160

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Daniel L Fiedler #47916

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-507-8528

Case Number 2021CV30051

Plaintiffs:

SHEREE M. BALA

v.

Defendants:

MATTHEW O. MILES, ANNEMARIE A. MILES, LOMA LINDA SUBDIVISION HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, ARCHULETA COUNTY PUBLIC TRUSTEE, and All Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest In The Subject Matter Of This Action,

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF: SHEREE M. BALA

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to Rule 105 filed with the Archuleta County District Court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the last day of publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing with 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado more particular described as follows:

LOT 17 IN LOMA LINDA SUBDIVISION UNIT ONE, according to the Plat thereof filed for record May 2, 1978 as Reception Nos 91217 and 91218

Respectfully submitted this 7th day of September, 2021.

/s/ Daniel L. Fiedler

Daniel L. Fiedler

First publication: September 16, 2021

Last publication: October 14, 2021

Published September 16, 23, 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Request for Proposals – DHS Office Furniture Supply, Delivery and Installation: The Board of County Commissioners seek proposals from a qualified vendor to provide furniture, including delivery and installation services, for their new Department of Human Services office. The successful Respondent to this RFP will be awarded a contract for furniture supply, delivery and installation with delivery and installation to be completed no later than December 31, 2021 (contingent on building completion). Respondents must read and follow the instructions contained in RFP No. 7000-21-001. Copies may be obtained from Matt Dodson (Matthew.Dodson@state.co.us) or may be downloaded from the County website at http://www.archuletacounty.org/Bids.aspx. One original and three bound copies of the proposal, labeled “DHS Office Furniture Supply, Delivery and Installation” must be delivered to the County at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 by 3:00 p.m., September 24th, 2021.

Published September 16 and 23, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FOR BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON October 5, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to CRS 30-28-116 that the Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, Colorado, will hold a public hearing to consider revising the County Land Use Regulations. The language proposed to be adopted is available for review at the County Development Services Department 970-264-1390.

The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Commissioner’s Meeting Room at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado and via Zoom Link, at which time all interested parties will be heard. Written comments may also be submitted to the Archuleta County Board of Commissioners, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, at or prior to said public hearing.

Published September 16, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for “Sketch Major Design Review” for the construction of 16 lodging units with the existing historic church structure, on a 1.04-acre parcel, located at 320 Hot Springs Blvd. The Design Review Board will consider the applications at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 5:30 pm to consider the SKETCH Major Design Review Application. The public hearing will be conducted at 551 Hot Springs Blvd and will be available to attend remotely as well at this Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/91425469027 or by telephone at: 1-669-900-6833 with Webinar ID: 914 2546 9027.

To access the meeting agenda, staff report and proposed development application, click the Meetings and Agendas tab on the left-hand side on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application on our website under Departments -> Planning -> Pending Land Use Development Projects.

For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or at 970-264-4151 x221, or you may attend the public hearing where public comments will be taken.

Published September 16, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.