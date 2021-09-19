Democratic Club to hear about broadband progress

By Lynn Frederick

Archuleta Democratic Club

The Archuleta Democratic Club will meet on Sept. 21 at 11:30 a.m. at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse. The speaker will be Eric Hittle, who will talk about the future of high-speed broadband in Archuleta County.

If you are frustrated by slow Internet speeds, by intermittent service or by the lack of choice in providers, come to this meeting to find out if there will be any solutions to these problems soon. All are welcome to attend.

The Archuleta County Democratic Club meets every third Tuesday of the month. The club gives local Democrats the opportunity to meet with other Democrats and to hear speakers from the community, candidates for local and national office, and to hear about topics of timely interest.

Because of the high incidence of COVID-19 in Archuleta County and in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, masks will be required. For more information, call Becky Herman at (970) 903-0788.