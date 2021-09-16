By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

September is library card sign-up month. Although it’s likely that most readers of this “Library News” column already have a card, staff at your library are happy to get you one if you don’t.

With a library card, you can check out physical items, download other items and have access to our nearly 30 online resources. Some of these resources include tools to help you learn a new language, repair your lawnmower or car, stream an independent film, take a class online, find an author or book by new authors similar to those you already like, and much more.

Meg Wempe, director, says that your library card provides access to technology, multimedia content and fun educational programming that transforms lives and strengthens communities.

“A library card provides opportunity for discovery and access to a rich and diverse world. It empowers you to enjoy new stories and experiences,” she said.

Here’s a little-known fact: There is no minimum or maximum age limit for library cards. Everyone from babies to seniors is welcome. So if you have friends or family who don’t have library cards, invite them to sign up for one during September — or do it for them if they are babies or youngsters.

In-person activities

We are delighted that the robust local vaccination program for our community means that most of our programs now can happen in person. Also, our hours have returned to pre-COVID levels — and even more on weekdays:

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. That’s one additional hour on Fridays.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. That’s one additional hour each day.

• Saturdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’s two hours fewer this day — but a total of 55 hours open each week, as compared to 54 in pre-COVID times.

For those uncomfortable coming into the building, curbside service continues. Phone (970) 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

Teen book club

We invite sixth- through 12th-graders to join the free in-person teen book club next Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 4 to 5 p.m. for a lively discussion of the books you’ve read recently and the ones you’re interested in reading in the next few months.

In-person gaming

Enjoy free all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect on Fridays from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m.

Writing challenge

A new all-ages writing challenge will be posted Sept. 20 on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free all-ages activity.

Special family storytime

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., join us in the library garden for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move. On Sept. 22, we will have a special storytime when guest Lisa Baker and her friend, Fluffy Dog, will provide fun puppet storytelling.

Saturday’s Discovery Times continue on Facebook at 2:30 p.m. with games, art ideas, science experiments, history and more.

Dungeons and Dragons

Join us Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. for our ongoing Dungeons and Dragons game free for teens and young adults on Google Meet. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org to learn how to join. If you don’t have Internet access, contact us anyway — we may be able to accommodate you in the library.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Brad will help you resolve issues with your computer, smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices.

ESL

Free in-person classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. Beginning students are encouraged to attend from 4 to 6 p.m. and intermediate students from 6 to 8 p.m.

Las clases gratuitas se llevan a cabo en persona los martes y jueves de 4-8 p.m. Los estudiantes principiantes deben asistir de 4-6 p.m. y a los estudiantes intermedios de 6-8 p.m.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) session takes place in person Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m., when Mark helps with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. Note there will be no PALS Sept. 23.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free library activities available to you and your family, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — children, teens and adults.

Diverse nonfiction

political books

“The Authoritarian Moment” by Ben Shapiro showcases the author’s belief that the authoritarian left has taken over not just the Democratic Party, but also corporations, universities, scientific establishments and cultural institutions and are using their newfound power to silence the opposition. “Landslide” by Michael Wolfe explores the last days of the Trump Administration with insider stories of events in the Oval Office after the president was not re-elected. “The Cruelty is the Point” by Adam Serwer is a collection of Atlantic magazine articles and new essays that explores white nationalism, the political power of police unions, myths about migration and the many faces of anti-Semitism.

Large print

“Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard traces the history of organized crime in the U.S.

DVDs

“Here Today” is a comedy starring Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish. “Luca” is a Disney Pixar film set on the Italian Riviera.

Mysteries, suspense

and thrillers

“The Guide” by Peter Heller is a thriller featuring a guide at an exclusive fishing lodge in Colorado. “Intimacies” by Katie Kitamura is set at the international court at The Hague.

Other novels

“Night Music” by Jojo Moyes features a woman forced to move with her family when her husband dies and leaves her in debt. “Chasing Manhattan” by John Gray follows the adventures of a woman, her boyfriend and faithful dog. “Her Heart for a Compass” by Sarah Ferguson is a coming-of-age story in Victorian England. “Songbirds” by Christy Lefteri explores the darker side of migrants’ lives on Cyprus. “The Women of Troy” by Pat Barker continues the modern recasting of the Greek classic. “Holdout” by Jeffrey Kluger is a sci-fi story set on the International Space Station. “Starlight Enclave” by R.A. Salvatore is book one of the new trilogy featuring characters from Dungeons and Dragons.

Short stories

“Afterparties” by Anthony Veasna So is a collection of short stories about Cambodian American life.

Books on CD

“The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny is a mystery featuring chief inspector Armand Gamache. “Sold on a Monday” by Kristina McMorris explores the heartbreak of children deemed unwanted. “Class Act” by Stuart Woods is a Stone Barrington mystery. “The Last Sound You’ll Ever Hear” by James Patterson and J.D. Barker is a thriller.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

We have a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audio books for all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults — in cloudLibrary. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions as well as those that we bought. Select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use. Email or phone us at (970) 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Donations

Many thanks for their generous monetary donations to Susan and Terry Arrington and to Patti Howard and Don Logan for their generosity in honor of Bob and Carole Howard.

Please put your materials donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns.

Library foundation

Please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation to support and enhance your library by raising funds for information resources, programs, services and facilities. Mail checks to P.O. Box 2045, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or call Cindi Galabota at (970) 264-2209.

Quotable quote

“I don’t think teaching is about showing students what they should know; rather, it is about guiding students through the process of meaning-making on their own. Showing them how to decipher opinion from fact. Demonstrating skill building for them and practicing it with them.” — Andie Harbut, science teacher, Long Beach, Calif.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.