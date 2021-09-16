LuEtta Mae Dodge (né Wilford) died on Aug. 27 in Riverside, Calif. She was 91.

LuEtta was born on Aug. 16, 1930, in Maysville, Mo., to her parents, Truman and Hazel Wilford. She graduated from high school in 1949. She married the father of her sons in Cameron in 1950, and they welcomed Gerald and Richard shortly after. Life and work eventually took LuEtta to Riverside, Calif., where she met her husband, Edward Dodge. They married on Valentine’s Day in 1979 and were together until his passing.

LuEtta worked at JC Penny in Riverside, Calif., in furniture sales for 20 years. After her retirement and Edward’s passing, she lived in various locales, including in Pagosa Springs, Colo., where she worked in sales at Old Town Gifts and Terry’s Ace Hardware.

She is survived by her sister, Marie Madden, of Riverside, Calif.; her sons, Gerald Bennett, of Pagosa Springs, Colo., and Richard Bennett (Ellie), of Riverside, Calif.; her granddaughters, Julia Bennett (Schuyler) and Jessica Bennett, of Riverside, Calif.; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Dodge, her parents and her sister, Violet O’Brien.

LuEtta asked that no funeral be held. Her ashes will be scattered in Pagosa Springs, Colo., where she loved the greenery, fresh air, wildflowers and beautiful wildlife, and in Fresno, Calif., at Lake Shaver. The family asks that in lieu of condolences, to please donate books in her name to your local Little Free Library or your local senior center.