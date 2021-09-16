Jo Ann Jehnzen, 85, of Rodney, Mich., passed away Monday, Aug. 30, at Royal View Retirement Community in Canadian Lakes.

She was born Nov. 18, 1935, in Mecosta, the daughter of Warren and Opal (Warner) Adams and graduated from Mecosta High School in 1953.

On June 11, 1955, she married the love of her life, Harold Jehnzen. For over 25 years, Jo Ann worked at Ferris State University in the Business office. Harold and Jo Ann wintered in Lake Havasu, Ariz., for 20 years, where she played volleyball in the pool at least three times a week. She loved flowers and created many beautiful flower gardens around her house over the years. According to her children and grandchildren, she made the best homemade bread in the world.

Jo Ann is survived by her children, Lynne (Matt) Bridges, of Rodney; Mark Jehnzen, of Pagosa Springs, Colo.; and Greg (Laura) Jehnzen, of Mecosta; six grandchildren, Stacey Lewis, Kelly Laner, Jack Bridges, Megan Caler, Kyle Jehnzen and Katie Boyce; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Her children, grandchildren and great-grands, as she called them, were her pride and joy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her daughter, Lori Lee; two sisters, Eleanor Sterling and Ruth Gladding; and brother Wayne Adams.

A celebration of Jo Ann’s life will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Big Rapids Aerie Eagles No. 2535. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org/donate.