Charlotte Renee Keane died Sept. 7 at her home in Bayfield, Colo., surrounded by family and loved ones following a long struggle with PAP, and finally, pulmonary fibrosis.

She was born Oct. 25, 1967, to John and Jeanette Keane in Fort Worth, Texas. She grew up in the Upper Piedra and Pagosa Springs, graduating from Pagosa Springs High School in 1987.

Charlotte will be remembered most for her sweet smile and caring eyes. She was kind and generous and loved others unconditionally. Her courage and loyalty were undeniable.

Cooking and sharing recipes were two of Charlotte’s passions. She also enjoyed watching scary movies.

Her greatest joy in life was her two granddaughters, Nichole and Natalie Chavez.

Charlotte is survived by the love of her life, David Chavez; son John (Felicia) Chavez; grandchildren Nichole and Natalie; her loving father, John Keane; devoted sister Michelle (Shawn) Curvey and nephew Cody Keane; stepchildren Jonnaci, Danny and Shaylee Chavez; step-nephew Zack Curvey; and her beloved pet, Angel the “Pupmaster.”

Charlotte was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanette Keane, grandparents Jack and Jean Keane and Herbert “Doc” and Mary Thompson.

“God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered ‘come with me.’ With tearful eyes, I watched and saw you pass away, although I love you dearly, I could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands at rest. God broke my heart to prove to me, he only takes the best.” — Anonymous.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account has been set up to defray expenses and to set up a trust fund for Charlotte’s grandchildren: https://www.gofundme.com/f/9w4zk-remembering-charlotte.

A potluck picnic in celebration of Charlotte’s life will be held Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Debs Schoolhouse in the Upper Piedra. All are welcome to attend. Bring your own beverage. Tables and chairs will be provided, but bring a chair if you can.