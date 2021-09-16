Andrea Downing

Born Dec. 17, 1939, in Indianapolis, Ind., Andrea’s family resettled in the greater Los Angeles area in 1951. Over her lifetime, she lived in Southern California, Virginia and Northern California. She and her husband, Jim Downing, moved to Pagosa Springs, Colo., in 2001 and remained here until her death, on Sept. 11. Andrea was 81.

She is survived by her husband, Jim, and her three sons, Jim Jr., Keith and Craig. She is also survived by her daughters-in-law, Shawna, Marnie, Diane and Rachel; her seven grandchildren; and her great-grandchildren; her sister, Lynn Moffett; and her brother, Bill Moffett; plus nieces and nephews galore.

Service will be held Monday, Sept. 20, at CrossRoad Christian Fellowship, 1044 Park Ave., Pagosa Springs.