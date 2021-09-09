St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church welcomes new rector

Wren Blessing

By Heidi Tanner

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church is happy to announce that the Rev. Wren Blessing is our new permanent rector.

Blessing started her ministry at St. Patrick’s on Aug. 16. As many of you remember, Fr. Doug Neel retired after 12 years of service at St. Patrick’s in July 2020. Over the last year, the Rev. Lyn Burns has very capably served as our interim rector while we searched for a priest and pastor, which we found in Blessing. Blessing comes to Pagosa Springs with her sons, Isaac and Eli, from Grace Episcopal Church on Bainbridge Island, Wash.

Blessing brings a wealth of varied experience, including time as a social worker with Spanish speakers, a season as a community garden manager and a period serving as deacon in charge of a Spanish-language mission church in Durham, N.C. Blessing received her master of divinity from Duke University in 2009. She was ordained a deacon in 2012 and as a priest in 2013. After serving a curacy, Blessing became Canon for Christian Formation for the Episcopal Diocese of Montana, supporting parishes across the state and directing Camp Marshall, the diocesan camp on Flathead Lake in Polson, Mon. Blessing returned to parish ministry at Grace Episcopal Church on Bainbridge Island, Wash., in 2018 and is now delighted to serve the people of St. Patrick’s and wider community in Pagosa Springs.

Blessing may be reached by phone or email through St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church office, (970) 731-5801, st.patricks.pagosa@gmail.com. The community will be able to meet Blessing at St. Patrick’s clothing giveaway in the church parking lot on Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon.