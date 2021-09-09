New Thought to hear presentation: ‘What is Your Divine Purpose?’

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

“Life is never made unbearable by circumstances, but only by lack of meaning and purpose.” — Viktor Frankl.

All are welcome to join the Pagosa New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m., for our presentation, “What is Your Divine Purpose? Listening To Your Holy Spirit.” Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle

There will be live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is now every Monday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Band practice is every Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band. Please text Bruce at (970) 507-0739 to join or for band information.

Thursday, Sept. 9, 5 p.m., Outdoor concert benefiting WHIPS featuring the RetroCats, rain or shine. Please bring lawn chair or blanket.

Thursday to Saturday, Sept. 9-11: Men’s Gathering: Drumming and Compassion Workshop led by Larry Malone.

Please call/text (970) 510-0309 or (970) 309-6067 for information on upcoming events.

About us

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available). Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com, mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, or calling (970) 510-0309. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).