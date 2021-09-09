Love to sing? Rehearsals start soon for Community Christmas Concert

Photo courtesy Pagosa Springs Choral Society

The celebration of the Christmas season is marked in Pagosa Springs by the presentation of a community Christmas concert series under the direction of Dan Burch, music director of Pagosa Springs High School, and accompanied by Venita Burch. The first rehearsal for these performances — on Dec. 3, 4 and 5 — begin with registration at 6 p.m. in the Pagosa Springs High School music room on Sept. 14. All Pagosans who love to sing are invited to participate in the choir. Rehearsals will continue every Tuesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. (except Thanksgiving week) until the concerts.

By Richard Bolland

Pagosa Springs Choral Society

The kids are headed back to school, there is a fall chill in the morning air, and it’s time to start rehearsals for the Pagosa Springs Choral Society’s annual Community Christmas Concert. All members of the Pagosa Springs area who love to sing are cordially invited to join with their neighbors to raise their voices together in celebration of that most joyous season of the year, Christmas.

The first rehearsal is set for Sept. 14 in the Pagosa Springs High School (PSHS) music room. Registration begins at 6 p.m. with the first rehearsal beginning at 7 p.m. The choir will continue to meet every Tuesday evening (except Thanksgiving week) from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Not only is it a great way to celebrate the season, but it also a fine way to meet new friends and enjoy old friends. A $20 fee is required at the time of registration from each participating choir member to help defray the cost of music. Once again, the Choral Society is honored to have Dan Burch, PSHS music director, as our choir director and Venita Burch accompanying the choir.

Unless further guidance from PSHS or from San Juan Basin Public Health is received, masks will not be required, but are requested for the unvaccinated. If things improve during the fall, perhaps this guidance can be lifted.

This year’s concerts will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, and at 4 p.m. Dec. 5 in the PSHS auditorium. The Pagosa Springs Choral Society is pleased to offer this opportunity for members of the Pagosa Springs area to make the Christmas holiday even more special for our community. Come and sing.