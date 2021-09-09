Food Coalition announces September Food Coalition Community Conversations

By Rose Chavez

Food System/Food Equity Coalition

The first topic for the virtual Food Coalition Community Conversation in September is meal planning, with an emphasis on back-to-school meals, on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 2 to 3 p.m.

Nicole Clark, a registered dietitian and a family and consumer science agent with Colorado State University Extension/La Plata County, will break down meal planning into five simple steps. With the help of a meal planning template, you can easily create a variety of meals to meet your food preferences. Best of all, it will help you eat healthfully, save money and save time.

Upcoming Community Conversations include a chat with Amanda Laban of Guidestone Colorado out of Chaffee County, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is growing a vibrant agricultural future through education, community building and partnerships. Its initiative is founded upon the belief that if individuals are exposed to experiences on local farms and ranches, that exposure results in a growing appreciation for where our food comes from and the commitment and resources needed to produce food locally. The result of these choices will be resilient local food systems, healthier communities and a vibrant future for local agriculture.

On Sept. 23, we will virtually meet with the staff from the Cultivating Bernalillo County “Grow the Growers” program. This program is a comprehensive farm training and business acceleration initiative designed to attract new and emerging farmers into professional food production. Bernalillo County, N.M., and its program partners are committed to strengthening the local food economy by nurturing the next generation of food entrepreneurs.

Finally, on Sept. 30, Terry Schaaf of Colorado State University Extension/Archuleta County will share about food safety when doing food preservation and then talk about where to find research-based information.

Join us on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/610611222?pwd=TzdpUmI0djhDdmJYVGt4NXBjNjZKZz09 and follow Food Coalition 4 Archuleta County on Facebook or Instagram. Sign up for our newsletter at https://www.foodcoalition4archuleta.org/contact.html to receive updates on all things local-food related in Archuleta County. For more information, email fsfearchuleta@gmail.com or call (401) 371-3227.