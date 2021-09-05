Public Notices September 2, 2021

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Lindsay Carter, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30046

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

GORDON F WARE

FRANCES C WARE

NADINE V OVERLEY

HOMES BY ISABELLA, LLC

JACQUELINE O BURNETT

LUKE B GRANGER

JAMES M DOLGE

JULIAN L DOLGE

RICARDO CHAPARRO

DORIS DALTON SINGER

CAM M STEELE A/K/A CAM STEELE

DON HARRIS

JEANNINE HARRIS

LAURENCE T HAMMOND

ELIZABETH HAMMOND

GERRIT H BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE

BROUWER FAMILY TRUST, DATED

AUGUST 5, 1998

JOAN M BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE

BROUWER FAMILY TRUST, DATED

AUGUST 5, 1998

WALTER R HARVEY

ROSE M HARVEY

JACK W LOGGINS

JANICE F LOGGINS

MARLAND G THOMAS

RAYMOND K CLARK

CONNIE L CLARK

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Eagle’s Loft Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: August 19, 2021

Last Publication: September 16, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published August 19, 26, September 2, 9 and 16, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

2022 VALE FUNDS – 6TH Judicial District,

La Plata, San Juan & Archuleta Counties

(VICTIM ASSISTANCE and

LAW ENFORCEMENT GRANT)

GRANT PERIOD: January 1, 2022– December 31, 2022

The Victim Assistance and Law Enforcement (VALE) Board announces the availability of 6th Judicial District VALE funds. The VALE Board is a five member, volunteer, community board appointed by the judicial district’s Chief Judge, the Honorable Jeffrey R. Wilson. Funding for these grants is generated from a surcharge or fees assessed to people convicted of felonies, misdemeanors, traffic offenses and fish and game violations, no tax dollars are used.

APPROXIMATE AMOUNT AVAILABLE: $120,000

During the 2021 grant cycle, five agencies were funded for a total of $117,000.

FUNDING PURPOSE: The purpose of the 6th Judicial District VALE grant process is to fund effective and efficient programs who will provide services to crime victims in the 6th Judicial District and assist them with: emotional and physical needs to stabilize their lives, provide a measure of safety and security, and/or enhance victims’ experience with the criminal justice system.

FUNDING PRIORITIES: Programs that are required to implement the victim’s rights constitutional amendment, programs that provide direct services to crime victims and witnesses as outlined in VALE statute*, victim-related training, equipment and personnel needs of law enforcement agencies. The VALE Board has also established the following priorities: programs that provide direct services to victims of violent crime, unique and non-duplicative programs; agencies working with children and young adults; agencies offering a unique service to the community (unmet needs in an underserved community); The VALE Board may take into consideration factors other than those stated above in making their final decisions. Board members may award money for projects not designated in the priority categories. The fact that an applicant meets eligibility requirements and applies for services within a priority category does not guarantee funding.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Applications will be available Friday, September 3, 2021 and returnable no later than Monday, October 4, 2021. To request an application please contact Jane Foy at the District Attorney’s Office in Durango ph (970) 382-6345, 1060 E Second Avenue, Suite B-10, Durango, CO 81301. Jane.foy@co.laplata.co.us

*copies of VALE statute and Victim Right’s Act are available upon request

Published August 19, 26 and September 2, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Erlene K. Edmonds, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30009

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to separate Mortgages recorded in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, under the information provided in Exhibit “A”.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 15, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s) of Record:

Erlene K Edmonds

Don Edmonds

Stephen Joseph Zorc Jr

Barbara Ann Zorc

Colleen N Cubberley

Sean W Cubberley

Alfred M Green

Clara J Green

Janet Martino

Fredrick K White

Elliott Thomas White

Dorothy M Ross

Jerry D Ross

Evidence of Debt: Recorded mortgages in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, being further identified in Exhibit “A”

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.

Obligations Secured: Underlying note for the purchase of the Timeshare Property identified in Exhibit “A”.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Payments Due to: Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Mortgage, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on October 22, 2021, Sale Number: 2021-10_, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, the Lender may bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Mortgage at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: 8/26/2021

Last Publication: 9/23/2021

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

DATED at Archuleta County, Colorado, this 30th day of July, 2021.

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

Archuleta County, Colorado

EXHIBIT A

Ptarmigan Townhouses – Phase II

Matter Amount

Property Owners: Erlene K. Edmonds and Don Edmonds

Unit Number: 7215

Building Number: 008B

Unit Week Number: 37

Loan Default Amount: $4,487.50

Costs: $332.71

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $5,820.21

In Ptarmigan Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Ptarmigan Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 153256, 156199, 136303, 159241, 179510, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 153557, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Peregrine Townhouses – Phase III

Matter Amount

Property Owners: Colleen N. Cubberley and Sean W. Cubberley

Building Number: 7 & 8

Lot (Unit) Number: 7813-7816

UDI Points: 105,000 / 35,486,000

Loan Default Amount: $12,137.33

Costs: $332.71

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $13,470.04

In Peregrine Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said buildings as depicted on the Plats recorded in Reception Numbers 173553-173555, 98002629, 99006555, 99011974, 20005495, 20010666, and subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 173556, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Teal Landing Condominiums

Matter Amount

Property Owners: Stephen Joseph Zorc Jr and Barbara Ann Zorc

Building Number(s): 14

Lot (Unit) Number: 1411-1413, 1415-1416, 1421-1426

Phase: IV

UDI Points: 287,000 / 63,185,500

Loan Default Amount: $6,577.10

Costs: $332.71

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $7,909.81

Property Owners: Alfred M. Green and Clara J. Green

Building Number(s): 11

Lot (Unit) Number: 1111-1116, 1121, 1124-1126

Phase: I

UDI Points: 318,500 / 60,310,500

Loan Default Amount: $9,491.39

Costs: $332.71

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $10,824.10

Property Owners: Janet Martino and Fredrick K. White and Elliott Thomas White

Building Number(s): 12

Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226

Phase: II

UDI Points: 128,000 / 60,310,500

Loan Default Amount: $15,487.75

Costs: $332.71

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $16,820.46

Property Owners: Dorothy M. Ross and Jerry D. Ross

Building Number(s): 13

Lot (Unit) Number: 1311-1316, 1321-1323, 1325 and 1326

Phase: III

UDI Points: 231,000 / 63,185,500

Loan Default Amount: $25,950.60

Costs: $332.71

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $27,283.31

In Teal Landing Condominium. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Numbers 20102922, 20105650, 20106879, 20203146, 20204764, 20304272, 20209496, and subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20007580, and all subsequent supplemental Plats or Declaration thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published August 26, September 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Public Notice

Archuleta County, Colorado

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all Archuleta County offices (including the landfill and transfer stations) will be closed at 2:00pm on Friday, September 10th to allow all county employees to attend their employee appreciation BBQ.

Published September 2 and 9, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE TO ENFORCE

SELF-SERVICE FACILITY LEIN

Pursuant to C.R.S. 38-21.5-101 et seq.

DATE OF NOTICE : 1st Week Sept 2, 2021

2nd Week Sept 9, 2021

Description of Property: That “personal property” stored in Airport Self Storage, 201 County Road 600, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 in:

Unit G22 (Maxwell, Brendon,5275 County Road 335, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147) household goods

Unit C20 (Castro, Stacie, PO Box 961, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147) household goods

Unit F10 (Alfini, Cynthia, 3001 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87507) household goods

Unit F19 (Flynn, Buddy, 6022 Westminister, San Angelo, TX 76901)household goods

DATE OF SALE: Sept 18,2021

TIME OF SALE: 9:00 am

TERMS OF SALE: CASH, RESERVED

PLACE OF SALE: Airport Self Storage, 201 County Road 600, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

NAME OF FORECLOSING PARTY: Airport Self Storage

ADDRESS OF FORECLOSING PARTY: 201 County Road 600, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

This sale is held to enforce the rights of Airport Self Storage under a rental agreement.

Executed by: Kristie Baisdon , Resident Manager

Dated: August 26, 2021

Published September 2 and 9, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Description of Property: That personal property stored in Alpine Storage, 4664 U.S. 160, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 in: Unit 4 Aleisha Seymore; Unit 36 Chantel Sauzaneda; and Unit 38 Zack Kirshton will be disposed of if not paid in full by Sept. 11, 2021 (will only accept cash or money order).

This enforces the rights of Alpine Storage under the rental agreement.

Executed by: Cathy Dearmon, Manager

Alpine Storage, PO Box 422, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published September 2 and 9, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Invitation to Bid

Milk and Dairy Products

Notice is hereby given that bids will be received for Milk and Dairy Products for the 2021-2022 school year for the Archuleta School District 50JT. Deadline for submission of bids is at 2 pm. Friday Sept 3rd 2021, hand delivered to the Admin Office located at 309 Lewis St. or received at PO Box 1498, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 on or before that date.

The Archuleta School District 50JT Food Service Department reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive all informalities in the bidding and to accept

Published September 2, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Request for Proposals: Pizza

The Archuleta County School District 50JT is accepting Proposals for a single company to provide district-wide freshly made pizza utilizing fresh ingredients and meets the federal and state nutritional requirements.

Proposals will be accepted until 3:00 p.m., Friday September 3rd, 2021, at the Archuleta County School District 50 JT Administration Building, P.O. Box 1498, 309 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 with a copy also being e-mailed by that date and time to mhodgson@pagosa.k12.co.us.

Copies of the complete RFP can be found on the District’s website: www.mypagosaschools.com in the “District” section. Alternatively, specifications can be obtained at the Administration Office, Monday – Thursday from 8-4 or by sending an email to mhodgson@pagosa.k12.co.us.

Published September 2, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

ADVERTISEMENT TO BID

Sealed bids will be received by the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (District), 100 Lyn Avenue, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, until 10:00 a.m. on September 8, 2021. Bids received after this time will not be accepted and will be returned unopened.

At 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2016 the bid opening shall be held at the District Conference Room at 100 Lyn Avenue, Pagosa Springs, Colorado; all Bids that have been duly received will be opened publicly and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. The District reserves the right to reject any or all Bids and to waive irregularities therein, and all Bidders shall agree that such rejection shall be without liability on the part of the District for any damage or claim brought by any Bidder because of such rejections, nor shall the Bidders seek any recourse of any kind against the District because of such rejections. The filing of any Bid in response to this invitation shall constitute an agreement of the Bidder to these conditions.

The work to be performed generally includes, but may not be limited the following components: (a) removal of existing above grade pumping system located at Sweetwater Drive and N. Pagosa Blvd; (b) Installation of submersible pumping system including all necessary appurtenances; (c) Installation of a six foot diameter valve vault including all necessary appurtenance; (d) Temporary sewage bypass around Lift Station 11 during construction period, (e) The project includes all associated materials, equipment and appurtenances required for a completely functioning system.

Contact Justin Ramsey, PE, District Engineer, 100 Lyn Avenue, Pagosa Springs, CO 81157, 970+731-7641 for a copy of the specifications.

DISTRICT: Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District

By: /s/Renee Lewis

Manager

Published August 26, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN

Published September 1, 2021 in F.W. Dodge

Noticed August 26, 2016 in the Administrative Offices of the District

Posted on the PAWSD website

Published September 2, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Request for Proposals: Nitrate-Free Uncured Hot Dogs

The Archuleta County School District 50JT is accepting Proposals for a single company to provide district-wide fresh Nitrate-free Uncured Hot Dogs that meets the federal and state nutritional requirements.

Proposals will be accepted until 3:00 p.m., Friday September 3rd, 2021, at the Archuleta County School District 50JT Administration Building, P.O. Box 1498, 309 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 with a copy also being e-mailed by that date and time to mhodgson @pagosa.k12.co.us.

Copies of the complete RFP can be found on the District’s website: www.mypagosaschools.com in the “District” section. Alternatively, specifications can be obtained at the Administration Office, Monday – Thursday from 8-4 or by sending an email to mhodgson@pagosa.k12.co.us.

Published September 2, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.