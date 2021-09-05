Public Notices August 26, 2021

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Shon Burchett, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30036

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): SHON BURCHETT

RACHEL BURCHETT

DONALD G BENNETT III

ERNEST R MORRISON

MARGARET T FLEMING

MARVIN D FLEMING

INNS DE MEXICO, S.A. DE CV

ELIZABETH VOGEL MCBRIDE, TRUSTEE

OF THE JOHN A MCBRIDE TRUST, DATED

AUGUST 5, 1997

KATHERINE HARRIS, TRUSTEE OF THE

JOHN A MCBRIDE TRUST, DATED

AUGUST 5, 1997

F MULERO ENTERPRISES, LLC

JULIE ANNETTE BAKER

GLADYS M ANDERSON

CHARLIE R ANDERSON

LEWIS W BRINKMAN, TRUSTEE OF THE

BRINKMAN FAMILY TRUST

PAULINE R BRINKMAN, TRUSTEE OF THE

BRINKMAN FAMILY TRUST

CHARLES D PROFFIT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE

CHARLES D AND GAYLE R PROFFIT

TRUST, U/T/D MAY 23, 1997

GAYLE R PROFFIT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE

CHARLES D AND GAYLE R PROFFIT

TRUST, U/T/D MAY 23, 1997

RICHARD ELSEN

MARY THERESA

JERRY F SHINN

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Ptarmigan Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: July 29, 2021

Last Publication: August 26, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published July 29, August 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Lindsay Carter, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30046

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

GORDON F WARE

FRANCES C WARE

NADINE V OVERLEY

HOMES BY ISABELLA, LLC

JACQUELINE O BURNETT

LUKE B GRANGER

JAMES M DOLGE

JULIAN L DOLGE

RICARDO CHAPARRO

DORIS DALTON SINGER

CAM M STEELE A/K/A CAM STEELE

DON HARRIS

JEANNINE HARRIS

LAURENCE T HAMMOND

ELIZABETH HAMMOND

GERRIT H BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE

BROUWER FAMILY TRUST, DATED

AUGUST 5, 1998

JOAN M BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE

BROUWER FAMILY TRUST, DATED

AUGUST 5, 1998

WALTER R HARVEY

ROSE M HARVEY

JACK W LOGGINS

JANICE F LOGGINS

MARLAND G THOMAS

RAYMOND K CLARK

CONNIE L CLARK

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Eagle’s Loft Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: August 19, 2021

Last Publication: September 16, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published August 19, 26, September 2, 9 and 16, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

2022 VALE FUNDS – 6TH Judicial District,

La Plata, San Juan & Archuleta Counties

(VICTIM ASSISTANCE and

LAW ENFORCEMENT GRANT)

GRANT PERIOD: January 1, 2022– December 31, 2022

The Victim Assistance and Law Enforcement (VALE) Board announces the availability of 6th Judicial District VALE funds. The VALE Board is a five member, volunteer, community board appointed by the judicial district’s Chief Judge, the Honorable Jeffrey R. Wilson. Funding for these grants is generated from a surcharge or fees assessed to people convicted of felonies, misdemeanors, traffic offenses and fish and game violations, no tax dollars are used.

APPROXIMATE AMOUNT AVAILABLE: $120,000

During the 2021 grant cycle, five agencies were funded for a total of $117,000.

FUNDING PURPOSE: The purpose of the 6th Judicial District VALE grant process is to fund effective and efficient programs who will provide services to crime victims in the 6th Judicial District and assist them with: emotional and physical needs to stabilize their lives, provide a measure of safety and security, and/or enhance victims’ experience with the criminal justice system.

FUNDING PRIORITIES: Programs that are required to implement the victim’s rights constitutional amendment, programs that provide direct services to crime victims and witnesses as outlined in VALE statute*, victim-related training, equipment and personnel needs of law enforcement agencies. The VALE Board has also established the following priorities: programs that provide direct services to victims of violent crime, unique and non-duplicative programs; agencies working with children and young adults; agencies offering a unique service to the community (unmet needs in an underserved community); The VALE Board may take into consideration factors other than those stated above in making their final decisions. Board members may award money for projects not designated in the priority categories. The fact that an applicant meets eligibility requirements and applies for services within a priority category does not guarantee funding.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Applications will be available Friday, September 3, 2021 and returnable no later than Monday, October 4, 2021. To request an application please contact Jane Foy at the District Attorney’s Office in Durango ph (970) 382-6345, 1060 E Second Avenue, Suite B-10, Durango, CO 81301. Jane.foy@co.laplata.co.us

*copies of VALE statute and Victim Right’s Act are available upon request

Published August 19, 26 and September 2, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Erlene K. Edmonds, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30009

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to separate Mortgages recorded in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, under the information provided in Exhibit “A”.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 15, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s) of Record:

Erlene K Edmonds

Don Edmonds

Stephen Joseph Zorc Jr

Barbara Ann Zorc

Colleen N Cubberley

Sean W Cubberley

Alfred M Green

Clara J Green

Janet Martino

Fredrick K White

Elliott Thomas White

Dorothy M Ross

Jerry D Ross

Evidence of Debt: Recorded mortgages in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, being further identified in Exhibit “A”

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.

Obligations Secured: Underlying note for the purchase of the Timeshare Property identified in Exhibit “A”.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Payments Due to: Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Mortgage, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on October 22, 2021, Sale Number: 2021-10_, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, the Lender may bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Mortgage at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: 8/26/2021

Last Publication: 9/23/2021

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

DATED at Archuleta County, Colorado, this 30th day of July, 2021.

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

Archuleta County, Colorado

EXHIBIT A

Ptarmigan Townhouses – Phase II

Matter Amount

Property Owners: Erlene K. Edmonds and Don Edmonds

Unit Number: 7215

Building Number: 008B

Unit Week Number: 37

Loan Default Amount: $4,487.50

Costs: $332.71

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $5,820.21

In Ptarmigan Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Ptarmigan Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 153256, 156199, 136303, 159241, 179510, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 153557, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Peregrine Townhouses – Phase III

Matter Amount

Property Owners: Colleen N. Cubberley and Sean W. Cubberley

Building Number: 7 & 8

Lot (Unit) Number: 7813-7816

UDI Points: 105,000 / 35,486,000

Loan Default Amount: $12,137.33

Costs: $332.71

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $13,470.04

In Peregrine Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said buildings as depicted on the Plats recorded in Reception Numbers 173553-173555, 98002629, 99006555, 99011974, 20005495, 20010666, and subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 173556, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Teal Landing Condominiums

Matter Amount

Property Owners: Stephen Joseph Zorc Jr and Barbara Ann Zorc

Building Number(s): 14

Lot (Unit) Number: 1411-1413, 1415-1416, 1421-1426

Phase: IV

UDI Points: 287,000 / 63,185,500

Loan Default Amount: $6,577.10

Costs: $332.71

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $7,909.81

Property Owners: Alfred M. Green and Clara J. Green

Building Number(s): 11

Lot (Unit) Number: 1111-1116, 1121, 1124-1126

Phase: I

UDI Points: 318,500 / 60,310,500

Loan Default Amount: $9,491.39

Costs: $332.71

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $10,824.10

Property Owners: Janet Martino and Fredrick K. White and Elliott Thomas White

Building Number(s): 12

Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226

Phase: II

UDI Points: 128,000 / 60,310,500

Loan Default Amount: $15,487.75

Costs: $332.71

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $16,820.46

Property Owners: Dorothy M. Ross and Jerry D. Ross

Building Number(s): 13

Lot (Unit) Number: 1311-1316, 1321-1323, 1325 and 1326

Phase: III

UDI Points: 231,000 / 63,185,500

Loan Default Amount: $25,950.60

Costs: $332.71

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $27,283.31

In Teal Landing Condominium. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Numbers 20102922, 20105650, 20106879, 20203146, 20204764, 20304272, 20209496, and subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20007580, and all subsequent supplemental Plats or Declaration thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published August 26, September 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

ARCHULETA COUNTY 2021 June Salary Report County employees are paid every two weeks (not monthly). This report shows amounts paid out within the month of June. Fringe benefits, including, but not limited to, medical insurance, FICA, medical care, and retirement plans are on average 35.20% of wages paid. Position Amount 4-H Coordinator 3,014.22 Accountant 559.44 Accountant 1,026.40 Accountant 2,452.82 Accountant 2,052.80 Accountant III 2,999.52 Accounting Clerk III 3,166.41 Admin. Assistant II/HR Gen 2,025.92 Administrative Assistant 3,145.16 Administrative Assistant 3,256.77 Administrative Assistant II 3,520.34 Administrative Assistant II 3,295.37 Administrative Assistant 3,196.64 Adult/Child Prot Casework II 3,508.74 Airport Maintenance Tech 3,158.52 Airport Manager 5,304.94 Alt. Senten. & Pre Trial Coord 5,138.09 Animal Control Officer 3,204.00 Animal Control Officer 1,940.30 Appraiser I 3,150.73 Appraiser I 2,804.00 Appraiser I 1,204.82 Arboles Trans Station Fill in 119.39 Arboles Transfer Station Attendant 835.75 Assessor 5,400.00 Bus Driver 1,108.53 Bus Driver 998.20 Case Svcs Aid/Fraud & Claim 3,296.46 Caseworker I 2,163.27 Caseworker I 4,292.11 Caseworker I 3,519.15 Caseworker I 1,632.68 Caseworker Supervisor 4,747.52 Chief Building Official 4,428.28 Chief Deputy Clerk 4,587.53 Chief Deputy Treasurer 3,500.96 Child Support Legal Tech 3,647.83 Child Support Legal Tech 3,167.84 Code Enforcement Officer 3,008.08 Code Enforcement Officer 3,166.40 Commissioner 5,400.00 Commissioner 5,991.08 Commissioner 5,991.08 Compliance & Prog. Coord. 1,738.13 Computer Support Spec. 3,874.40 Cons Emergency Comm Mgr 6,402.46 County Administrator 10,145.34 County Attorney 9,505.12 County Clerk 5,436.92 County Coroner 3,092.32 County Surveyor 1,098.25 County Treasurer 8,525.00 Court House Security Officer 3,232.10 Court House Security Officer 8,133.82 Deputy Assessor 3,649.12 Deputy Assessor 3,661.43 Deputy Dir. Of Emer. Mgt 4,547.85 Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I 2,905.93 Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I 2,824.96 Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I 2,824.96 Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I 2,689.62 Deputy of Emerg. Mgt. 3,564.03 Deputy Treasurer 3,259.03 Deputy Treasurer 3,168.47 Detective 5,663.10 Detective 4,905.61 Detention Commander 5,806.14 Detention Officer 4,073.85 Detention Officer 3,390.75 Detention Officer 3,286.80 Detention Officer 4,292.10 Detention Officer 4,148.10 Detention Officer 3,762.00 Detention Officer 3,286.80 Detention Officer 3,681.81 Detention Officer 3,390.75 Detention Officer 4,653.00 Detention Officer 3,484.80 Detention Officer 2,727.45 Detention Officer 950.40 Detention Sgt. 4,938.94 Detention Sgt. 4,463.52 Development Director 5,990.16 Dispatcher 3,548.99 Dispatcher 3,813.57 Dispatcher 3,825.58 Dispatcher 3,720.96 Dispatcher 3,385.17 Dispatcher 3,192.30 Dispatcher 3,168.00 Dispatcher 3,311.55 Dispatcher 3,222.00 Elections Administrator 3,424.16 Elections Deputy 2,128.29 Eligibility Technician 5,706.17 Eligibility Technician 2,891.96 Eligibility Technician 3,389.27 Eligibility Technician 250.10 Emergency Operations Director 6,412.47 Engineering Tech 2,902.13 Equipment Operator I 2,690.08 Equipment Operator I 2,690.08 Equipment Operator I 2,689.60 Equipment Operator I 2,689.60 Equipment Operator I 2,731.63 Equipment Operator I 672.40 Equipment Operator II 2,919.84 Equipment Operator II 2,919.68 Equipment Operator II 3,021.28 Equipment Operator II 2,689.61 Equipment Operator II 2,804.98 Equipment Operator III 3,403.22 Equipment Operator III 3,337.44 Equipment Operator III 2,919.69 Evidence Tech. 2,916.35 Facilities Maintenance Tech. 3,313.49 Family Advocate 3,166.40 Finance Director 7,490.76 Fleet Shop Supervisor 5,002.10 Food Service Assistant 2,400.83 GIS Analyst 4,198.72 Human Resources Administrator 5,749.92 Human Services Director 8,492.84 IT Director 5,288.68 Kitchen Manager 4,884.93 Lead Dispatcher 3,659.72 Lead Dispatcher 4,142.03 Lead Landfill Operator 4,576.13 Lead Mechanic 3,452.82 Mechanic II 2,804.99 Office Assistant 2,480.64 Office Assistant 2,649.60 Office Manager 4,151.56 Operations Commander 5,806.14 Paralegal/Executive Assistant 4,931.80 Patrol Deputy 3,475.48 Patrol Deputy 3,719.90 Patrol Deputy 3,776.38 Patrol Deputy 3,516.48 Patrol Deputy 3,822.60 Patrol Deputy 3,619.90 Patrol Deputy 3,859.89 Patrol Deputy 4,036.57 Patrol Deputy 4,013.28 Patrol Sergeant 5,416.27 Patrol Sergeant 5,262.76 Personal Property Appraiser 2,754.41 Planner I 3,337.60 Planning Technician 2,919.84 Program Coordinator 8,372.50 PT Records Tech 2,052.75 Public Wks Operations Mgr 5,662.02 R & B Foreman 5,270.67 R & B Foreman 4,660.74 R & B Foreman 3,338.24 R&B Manager 5,662.02 R&B Supervisor 5,186.52 Recording Supervisor 3,731.04 Records Tech 2,856.01 Resource Manager 4,665.98 Roadway Inspector 2,919.68 Seasonal Firefighter 2,727.43 Seasonal Firefighter 2,815.68 Service Writer 3,205.39 Sheriff 7,015.38 Solid Waste Facilities Operator 2,607.93 Solid Waste Facilities Operator 3,568.22 Solid Waste Facilities Operator 3,344.14 Solid Waste Facilities Operator 2,554.72 Statistician 4,129.52 Sub Bus Driver 616.13 Sub Bus Driver 1,528.99 Sub Bus Driver 1,278.91 Sub Bus Driver 902.33 Sub Bus Driver 1,139.54 Undersheriff 6,602.46 Veterans Services Officer 3,961.86 Weed & Pest Supervisor 4,577.20 Weed & Pest Technician 2,211.00 Weed & Pest Technician 2,272.00 658,304.04

Published August 26, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

ARCHULETA COUNTY JULY 2021 PAYABLES VENDOR NAME DESCRIPTION AMOUNT AAA PROPANE, INC. R&B/ACSO – TANK RENTAL 100.00 ADVANCE AUTO PARTS FLEET – PARTS, SUPPLIES, & TRAINING 1,491.77 AFLAC EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS 1,681.85 ALPINE PORTABLE TOILETS CLOMAN-PORTA TOILETS 120.00 ALSCO B&G/FLEET/ACSO/DISPATCH – UNIFORMS & RUG SERVICE 668.92 AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES JAIL/ASCO-SHREDDER, OFFICE SUPPLIES, TRAINING SUPPLIES, THERMOMETER 4,376.97 AMERICAN JAIL ASSOCIATION JAIL-MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL 60.00 AMERICAN UNITED LIFE INS. COUNTY LIFE INSURANCE 1,520.00 APCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. DISPATCH-2021 APCO MEMBER DUES 178.60 ARCHULETA COUNTY FAIR-OPERATING CASH 3,250.00 ARCHULETA COUNTY SOLID WASTE EOC-DISPOSAL 212.50 ARCHULETA COUNTY WEED & PEST AIRPORT – PEST CONTROL 236.72 ARCHULETA HOUSING CORP. DHS-CLIENT RENT ASSISTANCE 370.00 ARCHULETA SCHOOL DISTRICT DHS-CMP. HARD GOODS & SVCS/EL POMAR GRANT & SALARY 13,140.85 ASPIRE MEDICAL SERVICES DHS-TANF MEN’S CLASSES 833.32 AT YOUR DISPOSAL COUNTY TRASH 926.00 AT&T MOBILITY LLC. ASCO/DHS-CELL PHONES & JUNE DATA SVC PLAN 2,807.88 ATLAS CORPORATE & NOTARY JAIL-NOTARY SEAL & BOOK 44.85 AXIS HEALTH SYSTEM JAIL – INMATE MENTAL HEALTH 350.00 AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. ACSO-DOCK/PWR CORD/ TECH PLANS 1,330.65 BADGEANDWALLET.COM ACSO-UNIFORMS 188.00 BANK OF COLORADO EMPLOYEE HSA CONTRIBUTIONS 100.00 BANK OF THE SAN JUANS EMPLOYEE HSA CONTRIBUTIONS 374.64 BI INCORPORATED ASCO-ASP MONITORING 1,351.50 BILL CAREY FAIR-LIVESTOCK CONTRACTOR 26,650.00 BLACK HILLS ENERGY COUNTY GAS 1,227.32 BLAIR JACKSON R&B-BATHROOM REMODEL 6,400.00 BRANSON TRAFFIC CONTROL CO. R&B -2021 PAVEMENT MARKING 58,800.16 BUCKSKIN TOWING & REPAIR FLEET-TOWING CHARGE 172.50 CABE’S COLLISION FLEET-PARTS, LABOR & REPAIRS 11,191.51 CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS IT-COUNTY COPIER CONTRACT 2,490.16 CARL MACHT EXTENSION-1ST AID/CPR TRAINING 400.00 CARLA ELLIOTT ASSESSOR – SUMMER CONF. TRNG. PER DIEM 148.00 CAROLINA SOFTWARE SW-SOFTWARE SUPPORT 250.00 CATALYZER, INC. ACSO-SUPERVISOR TRAINING 500.00 CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL SVC. FLEET-COMPACTOR REGISTRATION 10.50 CCOERA- EMP RETIREMENT EMPLOYEE RETIREMENT 102,163.70 CDW GOVERNMENT LLC. FLEET/AIRPORT/IT – CHROMEBOOK, ASUS COMPUTER, EQUIPMENT 3,867.62 CENTURYLINK COUNTY PHONES & LONG DISTANCE 2,114.12 CHARM-TEX INC. JAIL-INMATE SUPPLIES 410.16 CHRISTINA KRAETSCH EOC-MEALS/DOT PHYSICAL REIMBURSE 136.11 CIERRA C. CORLEY CORONER-ON CALL & 3 CALLS 400.00 CIGNA HEALTH AND LIFE INS. COUNTY INSURANCE 153,405.66 CINTAS FIRST AID & SAFETY COUNTY FIRST AID SUPPLIES 528.93 CITY OF ESCONDIDO ACSO- FORENSIC EXAM 1,350.00 COLORADO ASSESSOR’S ASSN. ASSESSOR-ASSESSOR SUMMER CONF. 1,200.00 COLORADO BUREAU OF INVEST. ACSO-CCW BACKGROUND CHECKS 1,100.00 COLORADO BUSINESS BANK 3QTR 2021 LOAN PAYMENT 125,093.00 COLORADO DEPT OF REVENUE EMPLOYEE WITHHOLDING 21,280.00 COLORADO DEPT. OF CORRECTIONS EOC-PAINT BUS 950.84 COLORADO DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH SW-2QTR 2021 FEES 7,364.19 COLORADO HUMAN SERVICES DHS-CHSDA DUES 2021-2022 1,663.00 COLORADO INTERACTIVE, LLC. ACSO-JUNE REFUND PAYMENT 117.50 COLORADO STATE TREASURER 2ND QTR 2021 UNEMPLOYMENT 6,240.90 COMM. UNITED METHODIST CHURCH MET-OVERPAY REFUND 853.34 COMPASS TRANSIT CONSULTING MET-FEASIBILITY STUDY 2,298.35 CONNIE CHUBBUCK DHS-COURT MEAL PER DIEM 18.00 CONSERVANCY OIL CO. OF DGO. FLEET- SUPPLIES 2,285.14 COWBOY CAR WASH ACSO- CAR WASHES 427.61 CTSI VOLUNTEER INSURANCE HR-2021 VOLUNTEER INS. RENEWAL 405.40 CYNTHIA SNARR FAIR-ROYALTY SUPPLIES 202.28 DAVIS ENGINEERING SERVICE R&B-PAGOSA JCT BRIDGE 899.00 DELL MARKETING L.P. IT-COMPUTER EQUIPMENT & WARRANTY 5,564.29 DELTA DENTAL OF COLORADO COUNTY DENTAL JULY 6,519.96 DESERT MOUNTAIN CORP. R&B-ROADWAY CHEMICALS 83,828.94 DESERT WILDLIFE PRESENTATION FAIR-LIVE ANIMAL SHOW 2,000.00 DESIGN-A-SIGN FAIR-ADVERTISING 286.50 DIGITCOM ELECTRONICS, INC. EOC-BATTERIES FOR RADIOS 366.76 DRUG AND ALCOHOL TESTING HR-DRUG TESTING 1,005.00 DURANGO FAMILY LAW DHS-ATTY. FEES ADMIN 6,953.10 DURANGO HERALD MET-ADVERTISING 83.43 ECHO IT CONSULTING, LLC. IT/FAIR -PHONE SYSTEM SUPPORT, UPGRADE, CAMERAS 3,059.13 ELIZABETH A. VAIL FAIR-REIMBURSE POSTAGE 22.00 ELSA WHITE TREAS-REIMBURSE TREAS. CONFER. 223.73 FAMILY SUPPORT REGISTRY EMPLOYEE GARNISHMENT 617.50 FEDEX ACSO-POSTAGE/SHIPPING 126.07 FLORIAN GALLEGOS SW-TRAVEL REIMBURSE 103.04 FLYERS ENERGY LLC. COUNTY FUEL 31,117.99 FOUR CORNERS COOLING SYSTEMS FLEET- PARTS & SUPPLIES 1,650.00 FOUR STATES TIRE AND SVC. FLEET-TIRES 3,115.36 FREDRICKZINK & ASSOCIATES EMPLOYEE FLEX 5,720.53 G&I SANITATION SW – PORTA TOILETS 710.00 GALLS, LLC. JAIL – UNIFORMS 2,321.63 GEORGE T. SANDERS COMPANY FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 5.00 GIS – HIRERIGHT HR-BACKGROUND CHECKS 2,595.85 HUMANE SOCIETY OF PAGOSA SPGS. ACSO-ANIMAL SERVICES JULY 4,166.67 IMS, INC. JAIL-OPERATING SUPPLIES 2,455.40 INLAND KENWORTH US INC. FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 5,936.66 INLAND TRUCK PARTS COMPANY FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 2,519.57 INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE EMPLOYEE WITHHOLDING 147,021.84 J & K ESPINOSA, INC. R&B-GRAVEL HAULING 8,400.00 JACCO DISTRIBUTING COMPANY FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 22.00 JACK ELLIS FAIR-ENTERTAINMENT 700.00 JANIS L. SMITH CORONER-AUTOPSY ASSISTANT 400.00 JASON HIBBERT CORONER- ON CALL & 1 CALL 200.00 JOHANNA TULLY-ELLIOTT ASSESSOR- SUMMER CONF.TRNG. PER DIEM 148.00 JUST CLICK PRINTING, INC. ELECTIONS-ENVELOPES 381.88 K-D FLAGS, LLC. B&G – FLAGS 328.80 KELLY L. ROBERTSON CORONER- ON CALL 100.00 KEVIN BRUCE FLEET-WAGNER TRAINING 106.50 KIERSTAN RENNER FAIR-PHOTOGRAPHY JUDGE 65.00 KILGORE COMPANIES, LLC. R&B-ASPHALT 2,035.00 LA PLATA CO. DEPT. OF HUMAN SVCS. DHS-P/I FAMILY ENGAGEMENT MTGS 104.78 LA PLATA ELECTRIC ASSN. COUNTY ELECTRIC 7,150.65 LA PLATA FAMILY CENTERS DHS-MAY 2021 TANF CONTRACT 4,589.24 LABCORP DHS-CHILD SUPPORT TESTING 38.00 LARRY SCOTT WALL ADMIN – REIMBURSE CCI CONF. 583.93 LAURA VANONI MET-REIMBURSE OFFICE SUPPLIES 124.07 LAURIE ANN GUTIERREZ DHS-REIMB CLIENT MEAL 51.81 LEGAL SHIELD EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS 156.42 LESLEY A. MATTINGLY FAIR- REIMBURSE SUPPLIES 85.50 LESLIE MONTROY FAIR-CHILDRENS CRAFTS JUDGE 65.00 LIV MACKENZIE, MA, LPC. DHS-CW SAFE HOME STUDY 850.00 LUCERO CONSTRUCTION R&B-GRAVEL HAULING 5,092.50 MARGARET ARNOT FAIR-QUILTING JUDGE 294.34 MARY SUSAN GIRARDIN FAIR-CAKES/BAKED GOODS JUDGE 50.00 MEDICAL AIR SERVICES ASSN. EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS 491.00 MEDICINE HORSE CENTER DHS-TRANSITIONS PROGRAM 1,200.00 MICHAEL F. ARNALL, M.D. CORONER – AUTOPSY FEES 2,600.00 MISSIONSQUARE RETIREMENT EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS 2,243.03 MITCHELL & COMPANY, LLC. IT-SVR/STOR & NETWORK MGMT 2,320.00 MONOGRAMS PLUS THE SHIRT SELLER ASCO/JAIL-UNIFORMS 1,948.48 MOREHART MURPHY FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 117.14 MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. ACSO-RADIO REPAIRS 600.00 MOUNTAIN HOME SOUND COUNTY ALARM MONITORING 300.00 MOUNTAIN STUDIES INSTITUTE COMMISS- CONTRIB WATER MGT PLN 3,600.00 MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 758.41 MUD SHAVER CAR WASH FLEET – CAR WASHES 300.02 MUNIREVS INC. B&P-SOFTWARE 2,115.00 NATALIE WOODRUFF ASSESSOR- SUMMER CONF.TRNG. PER DIEM 148.00 NEWEGG BUSINESS INC. R&B- COMPUTER EQUIPMENT 41.45 NEWMAN TRAFFIC SIGNS R&B-TRAFFIC SIGNS 984.86 NM HUMAN SERVICES DEPT. EMPLOYEE GARNISHMENT 46.16 NMS LABS CORONER – TOXICOLOGY 882.00 NUNN CONSTRUCTION, INC. COURTS REQ #08 & COURTS FAC. ALT #05 237,265.51 OFFICE DEPOT INC. R&B/B&G/TREAS./EXT/DHS-OFFICE SUPPLIES 676.11 ORKIN, LLC. COUNTY PEST CONTROL 535.70 OUTLAW FIELD SERVICES, INC AIRPORT-MOWING 3,625.00 OUTPUT SERVICES, INC. ASSESSOR-POSTAGE NOV STMTS 5,638.80 PAGOSA AREA WATER & SAN. COUNTY WATER & SEWER 1,379.32 PAMELA KIM BRISTOW FAIR – PRESERVED FOODS JUDGE 50.00 PAP, LLC. R&B- N PAGOSA BLVD RESURFACE & BRIDGE 38,493.66 PARK DITCH COMPANY, INC. COMMISS-DITCH MTNC. SHARES 83.20 PARTS PLUS OF NEW MEXICO FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 3,517.62 PAUL TIMOTHY SULLIVAN FAIR-BAND ENTERTAINMENT 2,000.00 PEAK PERFORMANCE FIRE & SAFETY COUNTY FIRE EXTINGUISHER SERVICES 1,769.27 PHILIP R. DAVIS FAIR-CHILDRENS FINE ARTS JUDGE 56.54 PINE VALLEY RENTAL & SALES B&G-PRESSURE WASHER RENTAL & TRAILER RENTAL 106.60 POSTMASTER AIRPORT-COUNTY BOX RENT 4666 166.00 POWER SOURCE MARTIAL ARTS DHS-CLIENT BELT TESTING 50.00 PRINTING SYSTEMS INC. FINANCE – TAX FORMS/ENVELOPES 256.01 PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT DISPATCH-TRAINING 1,645.00 PROFESSIONAL ELEVATOR INSPECT. B&G-ELEVATOR INSPECTION 355.00 PROFORCE LAW ENFORCEMENT ACSO- TASERS 318.00 PUBLIC AGENCY TRAINING COUNCIL JAIL-TRAINING 2,955.00 PURCHASE POWER DHS-POSTAGE METER REFILL 500.00 QUADIENT FINANCE USA, INC. COUNTY POSTAGE 2,000.00 REDBURN TIRE COMPANY FLEET – TIRES 1,655.08 REGALIA FAIR-TENT CARDS, ENGRAVING, PLAQUES, ROSETTES, RIBBONS, & BADGES 1,042.68 REYNOLDS ASH & ASSOCIATES COURTS FACILITY CONST. ADMIN. 6,500.00 RMIN, INC. ACSO-2021-2022 RMIN MEMBER 100.00 ROCKY MOUNTAIN RESERVE HR-COBRA MANAGEMENT 75.00 RONALD V. LOWE FAIR-BAND ENTERTAINMENT 600.00 SALT LAKE WHOLESALE SPORTS ACSO-AMMO 1,880.00 SAN JUAN BASIN PUBLIC HEALTH 2021 Q1/Q2 COUNTY CONTRIBUTION 140,020.00 SERVPRO OF ARCHULETA ACSO-HARMAN HOUSE ASBESTOS TST 480.00 SHAMROCK FOODS COMPANY JAIL – FOOD & SUPPLIES 13,958.68 SHORT-ELLIOTT-HENDRICKSON SW-CONSULTING/ENGINEERING 10,778.94 SKYLINE STEEL R&B 2021 CULVERTS & BANDS 14,838.48 SMARTFORCE TECHNOLOGIES ACSO-COMMAND ACADEMY TRNG 1,185.00 SOURCE OFFICE & TECHNOLOGY INV/FINANCE – OFFICE SUPPLIES 74.62 SOUTHERN CO. COMM. ACTION AGENCY DHS-MAY/JUNE TANF CONTRACT 5,236.96 SOUTHWEST GASES, LTD. FLEET – CYLINDER RENT 2ND QTR 369.00 STATE OF COLORADO (IDS) CLERK-RENEWALS 616.26 STRATIFIED ENVIRONMENTAL MET-BUS TERMINAL PROPOSED DESIGN 1,019.75 STROHECKER ASPHALT & PAVING R&B – ASPHALT 1,082.94 SUSAN J. COPENHEAVER JAIL-UNIFORMS 232.00 SYMBOLARTS JAIL-BADGES 564.50 TERRY A. TIGRETT, JR. PLAN-STR PERMIT OVER PAY REIMB. 1,400.00 TERRY’S ACE HARDWARE ACSO/B&G/R&B/SW/FLEET/OEM – PARTS & SUPPLIES 1,292.38 THE PAGOSA SPRINGS SUN HR/JAIL/FINANCE/FAIR/AIRPORT – ADVERTISING & LEGAL 507.32 THE PONDEROSA LUMBER CO. FLEET/ACSO/R&B/AIRPORT/B&G-PARTS & SUPPLIES 1,107.70 THE UPS STORE #5807 W&P – SHIPPING/FREIGHT 47.99 THOMAS LUSK JAIL-INMATE TRANSPORT COST REIMB. 49.35 THOMSON REUTERS – WEST ATTY-SUBSCRIPTION – MAY 947.42 TODD WEAVER ADMIN-REIMBURSE CLUB 20 MTG. 190.28 TONYA M. HAMILTON CORONER – ON CALL 100.00 TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS COUNTY SEWER/DHS-TANF JUNE DAY CAMP 14,758.13 TRES RIOS SILVER FAIR – BUCKLES & KNIVES 3,210.00 TRIPLE C COMMUNICATIONS DISPATCH- 2021 3 RADIOS 3,780.00 TRI-TECH FORENSICS INC. ACSO-BLOOD COLLECTION KITS 54.00 TURN KEY HEALTH CLINICS JAIL-INMATE MEDICAL MAY 30,500.16 UMB BANK, N.A. EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS 463.52 UNITED REPROGRAPHIC SUPPLY CLERK-OCE CONTRACT 270.00 USDA, APHIS, GENERAL APHIS PRGM/PERSONNEL 3 QTR 10,880.43 VAL’S VIP CLEANING LLC. COUNTY CLEANING 7,365.95 VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANY W&P-CHEMICALS 17,785.20 VERIZON WIRELESS B&P – IPAD DATA 90.32 VISIONARY COMMUNICATIONS COUNTY-INTERNET/INTRANET 3,505.40 WAGNER EQUIPMENT CO. FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 5,925.74 WARNE CHEMICAL & EQUIPMENT W&P- CHEMICAL SPRAYER PARTS 808.04 WEBER SAND & GRAVEL INC. R&B-GRAVEL 21,466.81 WELLS FARGO BANK BANKING FEES 3,569.46 WELLS FARGO PURCHASE CARD LDG, FUEL, MEALS, SUPPLIES, EQUIP., & MISC. 24,336.15 WESTTEL INTERNATIONAL, LLC. DISPATCH-911 MONTHLY SVC/MTNC 914.00 1,614,722.92

Published August 26, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.