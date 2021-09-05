Public Notices August 26, 2021

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Shon Burchett, et al.
Defendants
Case No.: 2021CV30036
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.8814
Email: chris@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): SHON BURCHETT
RACHEL BURCHETT
DONALD G BENNETT III
ERNEST R MORRISON
MARGARET T FLEMING
MARVIN D FLEMING
INNS DE MEXICO, S.A. DE CV
ELIZABETH VOGEL MCBRIDE, TRUSTEE
OF THE JOHN A MCBRIDE TRUST, DATED
AUGUST 5, 1997
KATHERINE HARRIS, TRUSTEE OF THE
JOHN A MCBRIDE TRUST, DATED
AUGUST 5, 1997
F MULERO ENTERPRISES, LLC
JULIE ANNETTE BAKER
GLADYS M ANDERSON
CHARLIE R ANDERSON
LEWIS W BRINKMAN, TRUSTEE OF THE
BRINKMAN FAMILY TRUST
PAULINE R BRINKMAN, TRUSTEE OF THE
BRINKMAN FAMILY TRUST
CHARLES D PROFFIT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE
CHARLES D AND GAYLE R PROFFIT
TRUST, U/T/D MAY 23, 1997
GAYLE R PROFFIT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE
CHARLES D AND GAYLE R PROFFIT
TRUST, U/T/D MAY 23, 1997
RICHARD ELSEN
MARY THERESA
JERRY F SHINN
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Ptarmigan Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: July 29, 2021
Last Publication: August 26, 2021
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published July 29, August 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Lindsay Carter, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2021CV30046
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.8814
Email: chris@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
GORDON F WARE
FRANCES C WARE
NADINE V OVERLEY
HOMES BY ISABELLA, LLC
JACQUELINE O BURNETT
LUKE B GRANGER
JAMES M DOLGE
JULIAN L DOLGE
RICARDO CHAPARRO
DORIS DALTON SINGER
CAM M STEELE A/K/A CAM STEELE
DON HARRIS
JEANNINE HARRIS
LAURENCE T HAMMOND
ELIZABETH HAMMOND
GERRIT H BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE
BROUWER FAMILY TRUST, DATED
AUGUST 5, 1998
JOAN M BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE
BROUWER FAMILY TRUST, DATED
AUGUST 5, 1998
WALTER R HARVEY
ROSE M HARVEY
JACK W LOGGINS
JANICE F LOGGINS
MARLAND G THOMAS
RAYMOND K CLARK
CONNIE L CLARK
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Eagle’s Loft Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: August 19, 2021
Last Publication: September 16, 2021
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published August 19, 26, September 2, 9 and 16, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
2022 VALE FUNDS – 6TH Judicial District,
La Plata, San Juan & Archuleta Counties
(VICTIM ASSISTANCE and
LAW ENFORCEMENT GRANT)
GRANT PERIOD: January 1, 2022– December 31, 2022
The Victim Assistance and Law Enforcement (VALE) Board announces the availability of 6th Judicial District VALE funds. The VALE Board is a five member, volunteer, community board appointed by the judicial district’s Chief Judge, the Honorable Jeffrey R. Wilson. Funding for these grants is generated from a surcharge or fees assessed to people convicted of felonies, misdemeanors, traffic offenses and fish and game violations, no tax dollars are used.
APPROXIMATE AMOUNT AVAILABLE: $120,000
During the 2021 grant cycle, five agencies were funded for a total of $117,000.
FUNDING PURPOSE: The purpose of the 6th Judicial District VALE grant process is to fund effective and efficient programs who will provide services to crime victims in the 6th Judicial District and assist them with: emotional and physical needs to stabilize their lives, provide a measure of safety and security, and/or enhance victims’ experience with the criminal justice system.
FUNDING PRIORITIES: Programs that are required to implement the victim’s rights constitutional amendment, programs that provide direct services to crime victims and witnesses as outlined in VALE statute*, victim-related training, equipment and personnel needs of law enforcement agencies. The VALE Board has also established the following priorities: programs that provide direct services to victims of violent crime, unique and non-duplicative programs; agencies working with children and young adults; agencies offering a unique service to the community (unmet needs in an underserved community); The VALE Board may take into consideration factors other than those stated above in making their final decisions. Board members may award money for projects not designated in the priority categories. The fact that an applicant meets eligibility requirements and applies for services within a priority category does not guarantee funding.
APPLICATION DEADLINE: Applications will be available Friday, September 3, 2021 and returnable no later than Monday, October 4, 2021. To request an application please contact Jane Foy at the District Attorney’s Office in Durango ph (970) 382-6345, 1060 E Second Avenue, Suite B-10, Durango, CO 81301. Jane.foy@co.laplata.co.us
*copies of VALE statute and Victim Right’s Act are available upon request
Published August 19, 26 and September 2, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Erlene K. Edmonds, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2021CV30009
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to separate Mortgages recorded in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, under the information provided in Exhibit “A”.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 15, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s) of Record:
Erlene K Edmonds
Don Edmonds
Stephen Joseph Zorc Jr
Barbara Ann Zorc
Colleen N Cubberley
Sean W Cubberley
Alfred M Green
Clara J Green
Janet Martino
Fredrick K White
Elliott Thomas White
Dorothy M Ross
Jerry D Ross
Evidence of Debt: Recorded mortgages in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, being further identified in Exhibit “A”
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.
Obligations Secured: Underlying note for the purchase of the Timeshare Property identified in Exhibit “A”.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Payments Due to: Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Mortgage, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on October 22, 2021, Sale Number: 2021-10_, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, the Lender may bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Mortgage at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: 8/26/2021
Last Publication: 9/23/2021
Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
DATED at Archuleta County, Colorado, this 30th day of July, 2021.
By: /s/ Lorena Medina
Lorena Medina, Office Manager
Archuleta County, Colorado
EXHIBIT A
Ptarmigan Townhouses – Phase II
Matter Amount
Property Owners: Erlene K. Edmonds and Don Edmonds
Unit Number: 7215
Building Number: 008B
Unit Week Number: 37
Loan Default Amount: $4,487.50
Costs: $332.71
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $5,820.21
In Ptarmigan Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Ptarmigan Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 153256, 156199, 136303, 159241, 179510, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 153557, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Peregrine Townhouses – Phase III
Matter Amount
Property Owners: Colleen N. Cubberley and Sean W. Cubberley
Building Number: 7 & 8
Lot (Unit) Number: 7813-7816
UDI Points: 105,000 / 35,486,000
Loan Default Amount: $12,137.33
Costs: $332.71
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $13,470.04
In Peregrine Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said buildings as depicted on the Plats recorded in Reception Numbers 173553-173555, 98002629, 99006555, 99011974, 20005495, 20010666, and subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 173556, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Teal Landing Condominiums
Matter Amount
Property Owners: Stephen Joseph Zorc Jr and Barbara Ann Zorc
Building Number(s): 14
Lot (Unit) Number: 1411-1413, 1415-1416, 1421-1426
Phase: IV
UDI Points: 287,000 / 63,185,500
Loan Default Amount: $6,577.10
Costs: $332.71
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $7,909.81
Property Owners: Alfred M. Green and Clara J. Green
Building Number(s): 11
Lot (Unit) Number: 1111-1116, 1121, 1124-1126
Phase: I
UDI Points: 318,500 / 60,310,500
Loan Default Amount: $9,491.39
Costs: $332.71
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $10,824.10
Property Owners: Janet Martino and Fredrick K. White and Elliott Thomas White
Building Number(s): 12
Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226
Phase: II
UDI Points: 128,000 / 60,310,500
Loan Default Amount: $15,487.75
Costs: $332.71
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $16,820.46
Property Owners: Dorothy M. Ross and Jerry D. Ross
Building Number(s): 13
Lot (Unit) Number: 1311-1316, 1321-1323, 1325 and 1326
Phase: III
UDI Points: 231,000 / 63,185,500
Loan Default Amount: $25,950.60
Costs: $332.71
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $27,283.31
In Teal Landing Condominium. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Numbers 20102922, 20105650, 20106879, 20203146, 20204764, 20304272, 20209496, and subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20007580, and all subsequent supplemental Plats or Declaration thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Published August 26, September 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
|ARCHULETA COUNTY
|2021 June Salary Report
|County employees are paid every two weeks (not monthly). This report shows amounts paid out within the month of June. Fringe benefits, including, but not limited to, medical insurance, FICA, medical care, and retirement plans are on average 35.20% of wages paid.
|Position
|Amount
|4-H Coordinator
|3,014.22
|Accountant
|559.44
|Accountant
|1,026.40
|Accountant
|2,452.82
|Accountant
|2,052.80
|Accountant III
|2,999.52
|Accounting Clerk III
|3,166.41
|Admin. Assistant II/HR Gen
|2,025.92
|Administrative Assistant
|3,145.16
|Administrative Assistant
|3,256.77
|Administrative Assistant II
|3,520.34
|Administrative Assistant II
|3,295.37
|Administrative Assistant
|3,196.64
|Adult/Child Prot Casework II
|3,508.74
|Airport Maintenance Tech
|3,158.52
|Airport Manager
|5,304.94
|Alt. Senten. & Pre Trial Coord
|5,138.09
|Animal Control Officer
|3,204.00
|Animal Control Officer
|1,940.30
|Appraiser I
|3,150.73
|Appraiser I
|2,804.00
|Appraiser I
|1,204.82
|Arboles Trans Station Fill in
|119.39
|Arboles Transfer Station Attendant
|835.75
|Assessor
|5,400.00
|Bus Driver
|1,108.53
|Bus Driver
|998.20
|Case Svcs Aid/Fraud & Claim
|3,296.46
|Caseworker I
|2,163.27
|Caseworker I
|4,292.11
|Caseworker I
|3,519.15
|Caseworker I
|1,632.68
|Caseworker Supervisor
|4,747.52
|Chief Building Official
|4,428.28
|Chief Deputy Clerk
|4,587.53
|Chief Deputy Treasurer
|3,500.96
|Child Support Legal Tech
|3,647.83
|Child Support Legal Tech
|3,167.84
|Code Enforcement Officer
|3,008.08
|Code Enforcement Officer
|3,166.40
|Commissioner
|5,400.00
|Commissioner
|5,991.08
|Commissioner
|5,991.08
|Compliance & Prog. Coord.
|1,738.13
|Computer Support Spec.
|3,874.40
|Cons Emergency Comm Mgr
|6,402.46
|County Administrator
|10,145.34
|County Attorney
|9,505.12
|County Clerk
|5,436.92
|County Coroner
|3,092.32
|County Surveyor
|1,098.25
|County Treasurer
|8,525.00
|Court House Security Officer
|3,232.10
|Court House Security Officer
|8,133.82
|Deputy Assessor
|3,649.12
|Deputy Assessor
|3,661.43
|Deputy Dir. Of Emer. Mgt
|4,547.85
|Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I
|2,905.93
|Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I
|2,824.96
|Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I
|2,824.96
|Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I
|2,689.62
|Deputy of Emerg. Mgt.
|3,564.03
|Deputy Treasurer
|3,259.03
|Deputy Treasurer
|3,168.47
|Detective
|5,663.10
|Detective
|4,905.61
|Detention Commander
|5,806.14
|Detention Officer
|4,073.85
|Detention Officer
|3,390.75
|Detention Officer
|3,286.80
|Detention Officer
|4,292.10
|Detention Officer
|4,148.10
|Detention Officer
|3,762.00
|Detention Officer
|3,286.80
|Detention Officer
|3,681.81
|Detention Officer
|3,390.75
|Detention Officer
|4,653.00
|Detention Officer
|3,484.80
|Detention Officer
|2,727.45
|Detention Officer
|950.40
|Detention Sgt.
|4,938.94
|Detention Sgt.
|4,463.52
|Development Director
|5,990.16
|Dispatcher
|3,548.99
|Dispatcher
|3,813.57
|Dispatcher
|3,825.58
|Dispatcher
|3,720.96
|Dispatcher
|3,385.17
|Dispatcher
|3,192.30
|Dispatcher
|3,168.00
|Dispatcher
|3,311.55
|Dispatcher
|3,222.00
|Elections Administrator
|3,424.16
|Elections Deputy
|2,128.29
|Eligibility Technician
|5,706.17
|Eligibility Technician
|2,891.96
|Eligibility Technician
|3,389.27
|Eligibility Technician
|250.10
|Emergency Operations Director
|6,412.47
|Engineering Tech
|2,902.13
|Equipment Operator I
|2,690.08
|Equipment Operator I
|2,690.08
|Equipment Operator I
|2,689.60
|Equipment Operator I
|2,689.60
|Equipment Operator I
|2,731.63
|Equipment Operator I
|672.40
|Equipment Operator II
|2,919.84
|Equipment Operator II
|2,919.68
|Equipment Operator II
|3,021.28
|Equipment Operator II
|2,689.61
|Equipment Operator II
|2,804.98
|Equipment Operator III
|3,403.22
|Equipment Operator III
|3,337.44
|Equipment Operator III
|2,919.69
|Evidence Tech.
|2,916.35
|Facilities Maintenance Tech.
|3,313.49
|Family Advocate
|3,166.40
|Finance Director
|7,490.76
|Fleet Shop Supervisor
|5,002.10
|Food Service Assistant
|2,400.83
|GIS Analyst
|4,198.72
|Human Resources Administrator
|5,749.92
|Human Services Director
|8,492.84
|IT Director
|5,288.68
|Kitchen Manager
|4,884.93
|Lead Dispatcher
|3,659.72
|Lead Dispatcher
|4,142.03
|Lead Landfill Operator
|4,576.13
|Lead Mechanic
|3,452.82
|Mechanic II
|2,804.99
|Office Assistant
|2,480.64
|Office Assistant
|2,649.60
|Office Manager
|4,151.56
|Operations Commander
|5,806.14
|Paralegal/Executive Assistant
|4,931.80
|Patrol Deputy
|3,475.48
|Patrol Deputy
|3,719.90
|Patrol Deputy
|3,776.38
|Patrol Deputy
|3,516.48
|Patrol Deputy
|3,822.60
|Patrol Deputy
|3,619.90
|Patrol Deputy
|3,859.89
|Patrol Deputy
|4,036.57
|Patrol Deputy
|4,013.28
|Patrol Sergeant
|5,416.27
|Patrol Sergeant
|5,262.76
|Personal Property Appraiser
|2,754.41
|Planner I
|3,337.60
|Planning Technician
|2,919.84
|Program Coordinator
|8,372.50
|PT Records Tech
|2,052.75
|Public Wks Operations Mgr
|5,662.02
|R & B Foreman
|5,270.67
|R & B Foreman
|4,660.74
|R & B Foreman
|3,338.24
|R&B Manager
|5,662.02
|R&B Supervisor
|5,186.52
|Recording Supervisor
|3,731.04
|Records Tech
|2,856.01
|Resource Manager
|4,665.98
|Roadway Inspector
|2,919.68
|Seasonal Firefighter
|2,727.43
|Seasonal Firefighter
|2,815.68
|Service Writer
|3,205.39
|Sheriff
|7,015.38
|Solid Waste Facilities Operator
|2,607.93
|Solid Waste Facilities Operator
|3,568.22
|Solid Waste Facilities Operator
|3,344.14
|Solid Waste Facilities Operator
|2,554.72
|Statistician
|4,129.52
|Sub Bus Driver
|616.13
|Sub Bus Driver
|1,528.99
|Sub Bus Driver
|1,278.91
|Sub Bus Driver
|902.33
|Sub Bus Driver
|1,139.54
|Undersheriff
|6,602.46
|Veterans Services Officer
|3,961.86
|Weed & Pest Supervisor
|4,577.20
|Weed & Pest Technician
|2,211.00
|Weed & Pest Technician
|2,272.00
|658,304.04
Published August 26, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
|ARCHULETA COUNTY
|JULY 2021 PAYABLES
|VENDOR NAME
|DESCRIPTION
|AMOUNT
|AAA PROPANE, INC.
|R&B/ACSO – TANK RENTAL
|100.00
|ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
|FLEET – PARTS, SUPPLIES, & TRAINING
|1,491.77
|AFLAC
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|1,681.85
|ALPINE PORTABLE TOILETS
|CLOMAN-PORTA TOILETS
|120.00
|ALSCO
|B&G/FLEET/ACSO/DISPATCH – UNIFORMS & RUG SERVICE
|668.92
|AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES
|JAIL/ASCO-SHREDDER, OFFICE SUPPLIES, TRAINING SUPPLIES, THERMOMETER
|4,376.97
|AMERICAN JAIL ASSOCIATION
|JAIL-MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL
|60.00
|AMERICAN UNITED LIFE INS.
|COUNTY LIFE INSURANCE
|1,520.00
|APCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|DISPATCH-2021 APCO MEMBER DUES
|178.60
|ARCHULETA COUNTY
|FAIR-OPERATING CASH
|3,250.00
|ARCHULETA COUNTY SOLID WASTE
|EOC-DISPOSAL
|212.50
|ARCHULETA COUNTY WEED & PEST
|AIRPORT – PEST CONTROL
|236.72
|ARCHULETA HOUSING CORP.
|DHS-CLIENT RENT ASSISTANCE
|370.00
|ARCHULETA SCHOOL DISTRICT
|DHS-CMP. HARD GOODS & SVCS/EL POMAR GRANT & SALARY
|13,140.85
|ASPIRE MEDICAL SERVICES
|DHS-TANF MEN’S CLASSES
|833.32
|AT YOUR DISPOSAL
|COUNTY TRASH
|926.00
|AT&T MOBILITY LLC.
|ASCO/DHS-CELL PHONES & JUNE DATA SVC PLAN
|2,807.88
|ATLAS CORPORATE & NOTARY
|JAIL-NOTARY SEAL & BOOK
|44.85
|AXIS HEALTH SYSTEM
|JAIL – INMATE MENTAL HEALTH
|350.00
|AXON ENTERPRISE, INC.
|ACSO-DOCK/PWR CORD/ TECH PLANS
|1,330.65
|BADGEANDWALLET.COM
|ACSO-UNIFORMS
|188.00
|BANK OF COLORADO
|EMPLOYEE HSA CONTRIBUTIONS
|100.00
|BANK OF THE SAN JUANS
|EMPLOYEE HSA CONTRIBUTIONS
|374.64
|BI INCORPORATED
|ASCO-ASP MONITORING
|1,351.50
|BILL CAREY
|FAIR-LIVESTOCK CONTRACTOR
|26,650.00
|BLACK HILLS ENERGY
|COUNTY GAS
|1,227.32
|BLAIR JACKSON
|R&B-BATHROOM REMODEL
|6,400.00
|BRANSON TRAFFIC CONTROL CO.
|R&B -2021 PAVEMENT MARKING
|58,800.16
|BUCKSKIN TOWING & REPAIR
|FLEET-TOWING CHARGE
|172.50
|CABE’S COLLISION
|FLEET-PARTS, LABOR & REPAIRS
|11,191.51
|CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS
|IT-COUNTY COPIER CONTRACT
|2,490.16
|CARL MACHT
|EXTENSION-1ST AID/CPR TRAINING
|400.00
|CARLA ELLIOTT
|ASSESSOR – SUMMER CONF. TRNG. PER DIEM
|148.00
|CAROLINA SOFTWARE
|SW-SOFTWARE SUPPORT
|250.00
|CATALYZER, INC.
|ACSO-SUPERVISOR TRAINING
|500.00
|CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL SVC.
|FLEET-COMPACTOR REGISTRATION
|10.50
|CCOERA- EMP RETIREMENT
|EMPLOYEE RETIREMENT
|102,163.70
|CDW GOVERNMENT LLC.
|FLEET/AIRPORT/IT – CHROMEBOOK, ASUS COMPUTER, EQUIPMENT
|3,867.62
|CENTURYLINK
|COUNTY PHONES & LONG DISTANCE
|2,114.12
|CHARM-TEX INC.
|JAIL-INMATE SUPPLIES
|410.16
|CHRISTINA KRAETSCH
|EOC-MEALS/DOT PHYSICAL REIMBURSE
|136.11
|CIERRA C. CORLEY
|CORONER-ON CALL & 3 CALLS
|400.00
|CIGNA HEALTH AND LIFE INS.
|COUNTY INSURANCE
|153,405.66
|CINTAS FIRST AID & SAFETY
|COUNTY FIRST AID SUPPLIES
|528.93
|CITY OF ESCONDIDO
|ACSO- FORENSIC EXAM
|1,350.00
|COLORADO ASSESSOR’S ASSN.
|ASSESSOR-ASSESSOR SUMMER CONF.
|1,200.00
|COLORADO BUREAU OF INVEST.
|ACSO-CCW BACKGROUND CHECKS
|1,100.00
|COLORADO BUSINESS BANK
|3QTR 2021 LOAN PAYMENT
|125,093.00
|COLORADO DEPT OF REVENUE
|EMPLOYEE WITHHOLDING
|21,280.00
|COLORADO DEPT. OF CORRECTIONS
|EOC-PAINT BUS
|950.84
|COLORADO DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH
|SW-2QTR 2021 FEES
|7,364.19
|COLORADO HUMAN SERVICES
|DHS-CHSDA DUES 2021-2022
|1,663.00
|COLORADO INTERACTIVE, LLC.
|ACSO-JUNE REFUND PAYMENT
|117.50
|COLORADO STATE TREASURER
|2ND QTR 2021 UNEMPLOYMENT
|6,240.90
|COMM. UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
|MET-OVERPAY REFUND
|853.34
|COMPASS TRANSIT CONSULTING
|MET-FEASIBILITY STUDY
|2,298.35
|CONNIE CHUBBUCK
|DHS-COURT MEAL PER DIEM
|18.00
|CONSERVANCY OIL CO. OF DGO.
|FLEET- SUPPLIES
|2,285.14
|COWBOY CAR WASH
|ACSO- CAR WASHES
|427.61
|CTSI VOLUNTEER INSURANCE
|HR-2021 VOLUNTEER INS. RENEWAL
|405.40
|CYNTHIA SNARR
|FAIR-ROYALTY SUPPLIES
|202.28
|DAVIS ENGINEERING SERVICE
|R&B-PAGOSA JCT BRIDGE
|899.00
|DELL MARKETING L.P.
|IT-COMPUTER EQUIPMENT & WARRANTY
|5,564.29
|DELTA DENTAL OF COLORADO
|COUNTY DENTAL JULY
|6,519.96
|DESERT MOUNTAIN CORP.
|R&B-ROADWAY CHEMICALS
|83,828.94
|DESERT WILDLIFE PRESENTATION
|FAIR-LIVE ANIMAL SHOW
|2,000.00
|DESIGN-A-SIGN
|FAIR-ADVERTISING
|286.50
|DIGITCOM ELECTRONICS, INC.
|EOC-BATTERIES FOR RADIOS
|366.76
|DRUG AND ALCOHOL TESTING
|HR-DRUG TESTING
|1,005.00
|DURANGO FAMILY LAW
|DHS-ATTY. FEES ADMIN
|6,953.10
|DURANGO HERALD
|MET-ADVERTISING
|83.43
|ECHO IT CONSULTING, LLC.
|IT/FAIR -PHONE SYSTEM SUPPORT, UPGRADE, CAMERAS
|3,059.13
|ELIZABETH A. VAIL
|FAIR-REIMBURSE POSTAGE
|22.00
|ELSA WHITE
|TREAS-REIMBURSE TREAS. CONFER.
|223.73
|FAMILY SUPPORT REGISTRY
|EMPLOYEE GARNISHMENT
|617.50
|FEDEX
|ACSO-POSTAGE/SHIPPING
|126.07
|FLORIAN GALLEGOS
|SW-TRAVEL REIMBURSE
|103.04
|FLYERS ENERGY LLC.
|COUNTY FUEL
|31,117.99
|FOUR CORNERS COOLING SYSTEMS
|FLEET- PARTS & SUPPLIES
|1,650.00
|FOUR STATES TIRE AND SVC.
|FLEET-TIRES
|3,115.36
|FREDRICKZINK & ASSOCIATES
|EMPLOYEE FLEX
|5,720.53
|G&I SANITATION
|SW – PORTA TOILETS
|710.00
|GALLS, LLC.
|JAIL – UNIFORMS
|2,321.63
|GEORGE T. SANDERS COMPANY
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|5.00
|GIS – HIRERIGHT
|HR-BACKGROUND CHECKS
|2,595.85
|HUMANE SOCIETY OF PAGOSA SPGS.
|ACSO-ANIMAL SERVICES JULY
|4,166.67
|IMS, INC.
|JAIL-OPERATING SUPPLIES
|2,455.40
|INLAND KENWORTH US INC.
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|5,936.66
|INLAND TRUCK PARTS COMPANY
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|2,519.57
|INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE
|EMPLOYEE WITHHOLDING
|147,021.84
|J & K ESPINOSA, INC.
|R&B-GRAVEL HAULING
|8,400.00
|JACCO DISTRIBUTING COMPANY
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|22.00
|JACK ELLIS
|FAIR-ENTERTAINMENT
|700.00
|JANIS L. SMITH
|CORONER-AUTOPSY ASSISTANT
|400.00
|JASON HIBBERT
|CORONER- ON CALL & 1 CALL
|200.00
|JOHANNA TULLY-ELLIOTT
|ASSESSOR- SUMMER CONF.TRNG. PER DIEM
|148.00
|JUST CLICK PRINTING, INC.
|ELECTIONS-ENVELOPES
|381.88
|K-D FLAGS, LLC.
|B&G – FLAGS
|328.80
|KELLY L. ROBERTSON
|CORONER- ON CALL
|100.00
|KEVIN BRUCE
|FLEET-WAGNER TRAINING
|106.50
|KIERSTAN RENNER
|FAIR-PHOTOGRAPHY JUDGE
|65.00
|KILGORE COMPANIES, LLC.
|R&B-ASPHALT
|2,035.00
|LA PLATA CO. DEPT. OF HUMAN SVCS.
|DHS-P/I FAMILY ENGAGEMENT MTGS
|104.78
|LA PLATA ELECTRIC ASSN.
|COUNTY ELECTRIC
|7,150.65
|LA PLATA FAMILY CENTERS
|DHS-MAY 2021 TANF CONTRACT
|4,589.24
|LABCORP
|DHS-CHILD SUPPORT TESTING
|38.00
|LARRY SCOTT WALL
|ADMIN – REIMBURSE CCI CONF.
|583.93
|LAURA VANONI
|MET-REIMBURSE OFFICE SUPPLIES
|124.07
|LAURIE ANN GUTIERREZ
|DHS-REIMB CLIENT MEAL
|51.81
|LEGAL SHIELD
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|156.42
|LESLEY A. MATTINGLY
|FAIR- REIMBURSE SUPPLIES
|85.50
|LESLIE MONTROY
|FAIR-CHILDRENS CRAFTS JUDGE
|65.00
|LIV MACKENZIE, MA, LPC.
|DHS-CW SAFE HOME STUDY
|850.00
|LUCERO CONSTRUCTION
|R&B-GRAVEL HAULING
|5,092.50
|MARGARET ARNOT
|FAIR-QUILTING JUDGE
|294.34
|MARY SUSAN GIRARDIN
|FAIR-CAKES/BAKED GOODS JUDGE
|50.00
|MEDICAL AIR SERVICES ASSN.
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|491.00
|MEDICINE HORSE CENTER
|DHS-TRANSITIONS PROGRAM
|1,200.00
|MICHAEL F. ARNALL, M.D.
|CORONER – AUTOPSY FEES
|2,600.00
|MISSIONSQUARE RETIREMENT
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|2,243.03
|MITCHELL & COMPANY, LLC.
|IT-SVR/STOR & NETWORK MGMT
|2,320.00
|MONOGRAMS PLUS THE SHIRT SELLER
|ASCO/JAIL-UNIFORMS
|1,948.48
|MOREHART MURPHY
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|117.14
|MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
|ACSO-RADIO REPAIRS
|600.00
|MOUNTAIN HOME SOUND
|COUNTY ALARM MONITORING
|300.00
|MOUNTAIN STUDIES INSTITUTE
|COMMISS- CONTRIB WATER MGT PLN
|3,600.00
|MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO.
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|758.41
|MUD SHAVER CAR WASH
|FLEET – CAR WASHES
|300.02
|MUNIREVS INC.
|B&P-SOFTWARE
|2,115.00
|NATALIE WOODRUFF
|ASSESSOR- SUMMER CONF.TRNG. PER DIEM
|148.00
|NEWEGG BUSINESS INC.
|R&B- COMPUTER EQUIPMENT
|41.45
|NEWMAN TRAFFIC SIGNS
|R&B-TRAFFIC SIGNS
|984.86
|NM HUMAN SERVICES DEPT.
|EMPLOYEE GARNISHMENT
|46.16
|NMS LABS
|CORONER – TOXICOLOGY
|882.00
|NUNN CONSTRUCTION, INC.
|COURTS REQ #08 & COURTS FAC. ALT #05
|237,265.51
|OFFICE DEPOT INC.
|R&B/B&G/TREAS./EXT/DHS-OFFICE SUPPLIES
|676.11
|ORKIN, LLC.
|COUNTY PEST CONTROL
|535.70
|OUTLAW FIELD SERVICES, INC
|AIRPORT-MOWING
|3,625.00
|OUTPUT SERVICES, INC.
|ASSESSOR-POSTAGE NOV STMTS
|5,638.80
|PAGOSA AREA WATER & SAN.
|COUNTY WATER & SEWER
|1,379.32
|PAMELA KIM BRISTOW
|FAIR – PRESERVED FOODS JUDGE
|50.00
|PAP, LLC.
|R&B- N PAGOSA BLVD RESURFACE & BRIDGE
|38,493.66
|PARK DITCH COMPANY, INC.
|COMMISS-DITCH MTNC. SHARES
|83.20
|PARTS PLUS OF NEW MEXICO
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|3,517.62
|PAUL TIMOTHY SULLIVAN
|FAIR-BAND ENTERTAINMENT
|2,000.00
|PEAK PERFORMANCE FIRE & SAFETY
|COUNTY FIRE EXTINGUISHER SERVICES
|1,769.27
|PHILIP R. DAVIS
|FAIR-CHILDRENS FINE ARTS JUDGE
|56.54
|PINE VALLEY RENTAL & SALES
|B&G-PRESSURE WASHER RENTAL & TRAILER RENTAL
|106.60
|POSTMASTER
|AIRPORT-COUNTY BOX RENT 4666
|166.00
|POWER SOURCE MARTIAL ARTS
|DHS-CLIENT BELT TESTING
|50.00
|PRINTING SYSTEMS INC.
|FINANCE – TAX FORMS/ENVELOPES
|256.01
|PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT
|DISPATCH-TRAINING
|1,645.00
|PROFESSIONAL ELEVATOR INSPECT.
|B&G-ELEVATOR INSPECTION
|355.00
|PROFORCE LAW ENFORCEMENT
|ACSO- TASERS
|318.00
|PUBLIC AGENCY TRAINING COUNCIL
|JAIL-TRAINING
|2,955.00
|PURCHASE POWER
|DHS-POSTAGE METER REFILL
|500.00
|QUADIENT FINANCE USA, INC.
|COUNTY POSTAGE
|2,000.00
|REDBURN TIRE COMPANY
|FLEET – TIRES
|1,655.08
|REGALIA
|FAIR-TENT CARDS, ENGRAVING, PLAQUES, ROSETTES, RIBBONS, & BADGES
|1,042.68
|REYNOLDS ASH & ASSOCIATES
|COURTS FACILITY CONST. ADMIN.
|6,500.00
|RMIN, INC.
|ACSO-2021-2022 RMIN MEMBER
|100.00
|ROCKY MOUNTAIN RESERVE
|HR-COBRA MANAGEMENT
|75.00
|RONALD V. LOWE
|FAIR-BAND ENTERTAINMENT
|600.00
|SALT LAKE WHOLESALE SPORTS
|ACSO-AMMO
|1,880.00
|SAN JUAN BASIN PUBLIC HEALTH
|2021 Q1/Q2 COUNTY CONTRIBUTION
|140,020.00
|SERVPRO OF ARCHULETA
|ACSO-HARMAN HOUSE ASBESTOS TST
|480.00
|SHAMROCK FOODS COMPANY
|JAIL – FOOD & SUPPLIES
|13,958.68
|SHORT-ELLIOTT-HENDRICKSON
|SW-CONSULTING/ENGINEERING
|10,778.94
|SKYLINE STEEL
|R&B 2021 CULVERTS & BANDS
|14,838.48
|SMARTFORCE TECHNOLOGIES
|ACSO-COMMAND ACADEMY TRNG
|1,185.00
|SOURCE OFFICE & TECHNOLOGY
|INV/FINANCE – OFFICE SUPPLIES
|74.62
|SOUTHERN CO. COMM. ACTION AGENCY
|DHS-MAY/JUNE TANF CONTRACT
|5,236.96
|SOUTHWEST GASES, LTD.
|FLEET – CYLINDER RENT 2ND QTR
|369.00
|STATE OF COLORADO (IDS)
|CLERK-RENEWALS
|616.26
|STRATIFIED ENVIRONMENTAL
|MET-BUS TERMINAL PROPOSED DESIGN
|1,019.75
|STROHECKER ASPHALT & PAVING
|R&B – ASPHALT
|1,082.94
|SUSAN J. COPENHEAVER
|JAIL-UNIFORMS
|232.00
|SYMBOLARTS
|JAIL-BADGES
|564.50
|TERRY A. TIGRETT, JR.
|PLAN-STR PERMIT OVER PAY REIMB.
|1,400.00
|TERRY’S ACE HARDWARE
|ACSO/B&G/R&B/SW/FLEET/OEM – PARTS & SUPPLIES
|1,292.38
|THE PAGOSA SPRINGS SUN
|HR/JAIL/FINANCE/FAIR/AIRPORT – ADVERTISING & LEGAL
|507.32
|THE PONDEROSA LUMBER CO.
|FLEET/ACSO/R&B/AIRPORT/B&G-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|1,107.70
|THE UPS STORE #5807
|W&P – SHIPPING/FREIGHT
|47.99
|THOMAS LUSK
|JAIL-INMATE TRANSPORT COST REIMB.
|49.35
|THOMSON REUTERS – WEST
|ATTY-SUBSCRIPTION – MAY
|947.42
|TODD WEAVER
|ADMIN-REIMBURSE CLUB 20 MTG.
|190.28
|TONYA M. HAMILTON
|CORONER – ON CALL
|100.00
|TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS
|COUNTY SEWER/DHS-TANF JUNE DAY CAMP
|14,758.13
|TRES RIOS SILVER
|FAIR – BUCKLES & KNIVES
|3,210.00
|TRIPLE C COMMUNICATIONS
|DISPATCH- 2021 3 RADIOS
|3,780.00
|TRI-TECH FORENSICS INC.
|ACSO-BLOOD COLLECTION KITS
|54.00
|TURN KEY HEALTH CLINICS
|JAIL-INMATE MEDICAL MAY
|30,500.16
|UMB BANK, N.A.
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|463.52
|UNITED REPROGRAPHIC SUPPLY
|CLERK-OCE CONTRACT
|270.00
|USDA, APHIS, GENERAL
|APHIS PRGM/PERSONNEL 3 QTR
|10,880.43
|VAL’S VIP CLEANING LLC.
|COUNTY CLEANING
|7,365.95
|VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANY
|W&P-CHEMICALS
|17,785.20
|VERIZON WIRELESS
|B&P – IPAD DATA
|90.32
|VISIONARY COMMUNICATIONS
|COUNTY-INTERNET/INTRANET
|3,505.40
|WAGNER EQUIPMENT CO.
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|5,925.74
|WARNE CHEMICAL & EQUIPMENT
|W&P- CHEMICAL SPRAYER PARTS
|808.04
|WEBER SAND & GRAVEL INC.
|R&B-GRAVEL
|21,466.81
|WELLS FARGO BANK
|BANKING FEES
|3,569.46
|WELLS FARGO PURCHASE CARD
|LDG, FUEL, MEALS, SUPPLIES, EQUIP., & MISC.
|24,336.15
|WESTTEL INTERNATIONAL, LLC.
|DISPATCH-911 MONTHLY SVC/MTNC
|914.00
|1,614,722.92
Published August 26, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.