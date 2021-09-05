    Public Notices August 26, 2021

    District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

    Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

    Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

    Tel. 970.264.2400

    Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

    Plaintiff

    v. 

    Shon Burchett, et al.

    Defendants

    Case No.: 2021CV30036

    Attorney for Plaintiff:

    Christopher B. Conley

    Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

    700 South 21st Street

    Fort Smith, AR 72901

    Tel. 479.242.8814

    Email: chris@hjclegal.com

    Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

    SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

    TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

    TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): SHON BURCHETT

    RACHEL BURCHETT

    DONALD G BENNETT III

    ERNEST R MORRISON

    MARGARET T FLEMING

    MARVIN D FLEMING

    INNS DE MEXICO, S.A. DE CV

    ELIZABETH VOGEL MCBRIDE, TRUSTEE

    OF THE JOHN A MCBRIDE TRUST, DATED

    AUGUST 5, 1997

    KATHERINE HARRIS, TRUSTEE OF THE

    JOHN A MCBRIDE TRUST, DATED

    AUGUST 5, 1997

    F MULERO ENTERPRISES, LLC

    JULIE ANNETTE BAKER

    GLADYS M ANDERSON

    CHARLIE R ANDERSON

    LEWIS W BRINKMAN, TRUSTEE OF THE

    BRINKMAN FAMILY TRUST

    PAULINE R BRINKMAN, TRUSTEE OF THE

    BRINKMAN FAMILY TRUST

    CHARLES D PROFFIT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE

    CHARLES D AND GAYLE R PROFFIT

    TRUST, U/T/D MAY 23, 1997

    GAYLE R PROFFIT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE

    CHARLES D AND GAYLE R PROFFIT

    TRUST, U/T/D MAY 23, 1997

    RICHARD ELSEN

    MARY THERESA

    JERRY F SHINN

    YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court. 

    If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

    This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Ptarmigan Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc. 

    Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

    Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

    First Publication: July 29, 2021

    Last Publication: August 26, 2021

    /s/ Christopher B. Conley 

    Christopher B. Conley

    Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

    700 South 21st Street

    Fort Smith, AR 72901

    Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

    Published July 29, August 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

    District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

    Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

    Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

    Tel. 970.264.2400

    Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc. 

    Plaintiff

    v. 

    Lindsay Carter, et al

    Defendants

    Case No.: 2021CV30046

    Attorney for Plaintiff:

    Christopher B. Conley

    Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

    700 South 21st Street

    Fort Smith, AR 72901

    Tel. 479.242.8814

    Email: chris@hjclegal.com

    Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

    SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

    TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

    TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

    GORDON F WARE

    FRANCES C WARE

    NADINE V OVERLEY

    HOMES BY ISABELLA, LLC

    JACQUELINE O BURNETT

    LUKE B GRANGER

    JAMES M DOLGE

    JULIAN L DOLGE

    RICARDO CHAPARRO

    DORIS DALTON SINGER

    CAM M STEELE A/K/A CAM STEELE

    DON HARRIS

    JEANNINE HARRIS

    LAURENCE T HAMMOND

    ELIZABETH HAMMOND

    GERRIT H BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE

    BROUWER FAMILY TRUST, DATED

    AUGUST 5, 1998

    JOAN M BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE

    BROUWER FAMILY TRUST, DATED

    AUGUST 5, 1998

    WALTER R HARVEY

    ROSE M HARVEY

    JACK W LOGGINS

    JANICE F LOGGINS

    MARLAND G THOMAS

    RAYMOND K CLARK

    CONNIE L CLARK

    YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court. 

    If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

    This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Eagle’s Loft Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc. 

    Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

    Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

    First Publication: August 19, 2021

    Last Publication: September 16, 2021

    /s/ Christopher B. Conley

    Christopher B. Conley

    Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

    700 South 21st Street

    Fort Smith, AR 72901

    Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

    Published August 19, 26, September 2, 9 and 16, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

    2022 VALE FUNDS – 6TH Judicial District, 

    La Plata, San Juan & Archuleta Counties

    (VICTIM ASSISTANCE and

    LAW ENFORCEMENT GRANT)

    GRANT PERIOD: January 1, 2022– December 31, 2022

    The Victim Assistance and Law Enforcement (VALE) Board announces the availability of 6th Judicial District VALE funds. The VALE Board is a five member, volunteer, community board appointed by the judicial district’s Chief Judge, the Honorable Jeffrey R. Wilson. Funding for these grants is generated from a surcharge or fees assessed to people convicted of felonies, misdemeanors, traffic offenses and fish and game violations, no tax dollars are used.

    APPROXIMATE AMOUNT AVAILABLE: $120,000

    During the 2021 grant cycle, five agencies were funded for a total of $117,000.

    FUNDING PURPOSE: The purpose of the 6th Judicial District VALE grant process is to fund effective and efficient programs who will provide services to crime victims in the 6th Judicial District and assist them with: emotional and physical needs to stabilize their lives, provide a measure of safety and security, and/or enhance victims’ experience with the criminal justice system.

    FUNDING PRIORITIES: Programs that are required to implement the victim’s rights constitutional amendment, programs that provide direct services to crime victims and witnesses as outlined in VALE statute*, victim-related training, equipment and personnel needs of law enforcement agencies. The VALE Board has also established the following priorities: programs that provide direct services to victims of violent crime, unique and non-duplicative programs; agencies working with children and young adults; agencies offering a unique service to the community (unmet needs in an underserved community); The VALE Board may take into consideration factors other than those stated above in making their final decisions. Board members may award money for projects not designated in the priority categories. The fact that an applicant meets eligibility requirements and applies for services within a priority category does not guarantee funding.

    APPLICATION DEADLINE: Applications will be available Friday, September 3, 2021 and returnable no later than Monday, October 4, 2021. To request an application please contact Jane Foy at the District Attorney’s Office in Durango ph (970) 382-6345, 1060 E Second Avenue, Suite B-10, Durango, CO 81301. Jane.foy@co.laplata.co.us

    *copies of VALE statute and Victim Right’s Act are available upon request

    Published August 19, 26 and September 2, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

    District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

    Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

    Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

    Tel. 970.264.2400

    Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.

    Plaintiff

    v. 

    Erlene K. Edmonds, et al

    Defendants

    Case No.: 2021CV30009

    COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST 

    AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

    This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to separate Mortgages recorded in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, under the information provided in Exhibit “A”.

    Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 15, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

    See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

    Owner(s) of Record: 

    Erlene K Edmonds

    Don Edmonds

    Stephen Joseph Zorc Jr

    Barbara Ann Zorc

    Colleen N Cubberley

    Sean W Cubberley

    Alfred M Green

    Clara J Green

    Janet Martino

    Fredrick K White

    Elliott Thomas White

    Dorothy M Ross

    Jerry D Ross

    Evidence of Debt: Recorded mortgages in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, being further identified in Exhibit “A”

    Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc. 

    Obligations Secured: Underlying note for the purchase of the Timeshare Property identified in Exhibit “A”. 

    Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

    Payments Due to: Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.

    Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

    Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

    Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Mortgage, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

    NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

    THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on October 22, 2021, Sale Number: 2021-10_, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, the Lender may bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Mortgage at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law. 

    First Publication: 8/26/2021

    Last Publication: 9/23/2021

    Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

    NOTICE OF RIGHTS

    YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

    A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED. 

    IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED. 

    A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE. 

    THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN. 

    IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. 

    The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

    Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

    INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

    THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 

    DATED at Archuleta County, Colorado, this 30th day of July, 2021.

    By: /s/ Lorena Medina

    Lorena Medina, Office Manager 

    Archuleta County, Colorado

    EXHIBIT A

    Ptarmigan Townhouses – Phase II

    Matter Amount

    Property Owners: Erlene K. Edmonds and Don Edmonds

    Unit Number: 7215

    Building Number: 008B

    Unit Week Number: 37

    Loan Default Amount: $4,487.50

    Costs: $332.71

    Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

    Judgment Amount: $5,820.21 

    In Ptarmigan Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Ptarmigan Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 153256, 156199, 136303, 159241, 179510, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 153557, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

    Peregrine Townhouses – Phase III

    Matter Amount

    Property Owners: Colleen N. Cubberley and Sean W. Cubberley

    Building Number: 7 & 8

    Lot (Unit) Number: 7813-7816

    UDI Points: 105,000 / 35,486,000

    Loan Default Amount: $12,137.33

    Costs: $332.71

    Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

    Judgment Amount: $13,470.04

    In Peregrine Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said buildings as depicted on the Plats recorded in Reception Numbers 173553-173555, 98002629, 99006555, 99011974, 20005495, 20010666, and subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 173556, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

    Teal Landing Condominiums

    Matter Amount

    Property Owners: Stephen Joseph Zorc Jr and Barbara Ann Zorc

    Building Number(s): 14

    Lot (Unit) Number: 1411-1413, 1415-1416, 1421-1426

    Phase: IV

    UDI Points: 287,000 / 63,185,500

    Loan Default Amount: $6,577.10

    Costs: $332.71

    Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

    Judgment Amount: $7,909.81

    Property Owners: Alfred M. Green and Clara J. Green

    Building Number(s): 11

    Lot (Unit) Number: 1111-1116, 1121, 1124-1126

    Phase: I

    UDI Points: 318,500 / 60,310,500

    Loan Default Amount: $9,491.39

    Costs: $332.71

    Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

    Judgment Amount: $10,824.10

    Property Owners: Janet Martino and Fredrick K. White and Elliott Thomas White

    Building Number(s): 12

    Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226

    Phase: II

    UDI Points: 128,000 / 60,310,500

    Loan Default Amount: $15,487.75

    Costs: $332.71

    Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

    Judgment Amount: $16,820.46

    Property Owners: Dorothy M. Ross and Jerry D. Ross

    Building Number(s): 13

    Lot (Unit) Number: 1311-1316, 1321-1323, 1325 and 1326

    Phase: III

    UDI Points: 231,000 / 63,185,500

    Loan Default Amount: $25,950.60

    Costs: $332.71

    Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

    Judgment Amount: $27,283.31

    In Teal Landing Condominium. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Numbers 20102922, 20105650, 20106879, 20203146, 20204764, 20304272, 20209496, and subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20007580, and all subsequent supplemental Plats or Declaration thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

    Published August 26, September 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

    ARCHULETA COUNTY
    2021 June Salary Report
    County employees are paid every two weeks (not monthly). This report shows amounts paid out within the month of June. Fringe benefits, including, but not limited to, medical insurance, FICA, medical care, and retirement plans are on average 35.20% of wages paid. 
    PositionAmount 
    4-H Coordinator3,014.22 
    Accountant559.44 
    Accountant1,026.40 
    Accountant2,452.82 
    Accountant2,052.80 
    Accountant III2,999.52 
    Accounting Clerk III3,166.41 
    Admin. Assistant II/HR Gen2,025.92 
    Administrative Assistant3,145.16 
    Administrative Assistant3,256.77 
    Administrative Assistant II3,520.34 
    Administrative Assistant II3,295.37 
    Administrative Assistant3,196.64 
    Adult/Child Prot Casework II3,508.74 
    Airport Maintenance Tech3,158.52 
    Airport Manager5,304.94 
    Alt. Senten. & Pre Trial Coord5,138.09 
    Animal Control Officer3,204.00 
    Animal Control Officer1,940.30 
    Appraiser I3,150.73 
    Appraiser I2,804.00 
    Appraiser I1,204.82 
    Arboles Trans Station Fill in119.39 
    Arboles Transfer Station Attendant835.75 
    Assessor5,400.00 
    Bus Driver1,108.53 
    Bus Driver998.20 
    Case Svcs Aid/Fraud & Claim 3,296.46 
    Caseworker I2,163.27 
    Caseworker I4,292.11 
    Caseworker I3,519.15 
    Caseworker I1,632.68 
    Caseworker Supervisor4,747.52 
    Chief Building Official4,428.28 
    Chief Deputy Clerk4,587.53 
    Chief Deputy Treasurer3,500.96 
    Child Support Legal Tech3,647.83 
    Child Support Legal Tech3,167.84 
    Code Enforcement Officer3,008.08 
    Code Enforcement Officer3,166.40 
    Commissioner5,400.00 
    Commissioner5,991.08 
    Commissioner5,991.08 
    Compliance & Prog. Coord.1,738.13 
    Computer Support Spec.3,874.40 
    Cons Emergency Comm Mgr6,402.46 
    County Administrator10,145.34 
    County Attorney9,505.12 
    County Clerk5,436.92 
    County Coroner3,092.32 
    County Surveyor1,098.25 
    County Treasurer8,525.00 
    Court House Security Officer3,232.10 
    Court House Security Officer8,133.82 
    Deputy Assessor3,649.12 
    Deputy Assessor3,661.43 
    Deputy Dir. Of Emer. Mgt4,547.85 
    Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I2,905.93 
    Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I2,824.96 
    Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I2,824.96 
    Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I2,689.62 
    Deputy of Emerg. Mgt.3,564.03 
    Deputy Treasurer3,259.03 
    Deputy Treasurer3,168.47 
    Detective5,663.10 
    Detective4,905.61 
    Detention Commander5,806.14 
    Detention Officer4,073.85 
    Detention Officer3,390.75 
    Detention Officer3,286.80 
    Detention Officer4,292.10 
    Detention Officer4,148.10 
    Detention Officer3,762.00 
    Detention Officer3,286.80 
    Detention Officer3,681.81 
    Detention Officer3,390.75 
    Detention Officer4,653.00 
    Detention Officer3,484.80 
    Detention Officer2,727.45 
    Detention Officer950.40 
    Detention Sgt.4,938.94 
    Detention Sgt.4,463.52 
    Development Director5,990.16 
    Dispatcher3,548.99 
    Dispatcher3,813.57 
    Dispatcher3,825.58 
    Dispatcher3,720.96 
    Dispatcher3,385.17 
    Dispatcher3,192.30 
    Dispatcher3,168.00 
    Dispatcher3,311.55 
    Dispatcher3,222.00 
    Elections Administrator3,424.16 
    Elections Deputy2,128.29 
    Eligibility Technician5,706.17 
    Eligibility Technician2,891.96 
    Eligibility Technician3,389.27 
    Eligibility Technician250.10 
    Emergency Operations Director6,412.47 
    Engineering Tech2,902.13 
    Equipment Operator I2,690.08 
    Equipment Operator I2,690.08 
    Equipment Operator I2,689.60 
    Equipment Operator I2,689.60 
    Equipment Operator I2,731.63 
    Equipment Operator I672.40 
    Equipment Operator II2,919.84 
    Equipment Operator II2,919.68 
    Equipment Operator II3,021.28 
    Equipment Operator II2,689.61 
    Equipment Operator II2,804.98 
    Equipment Operator III3,403.22 
    Equipment Operator III3,337.44 
    Equipment Operator III2,919.69 
    Evidence Tech.2,916.35 
    Facilities Maintenance Tech.3,313.49 
    Family Advocate3,166.40 
    Finance Director7,490.76 
    Fleet Shop Supervisor5,002.10 
    Food Service Assistant2,400.83 
    GIS Analyst4,198.72 
    Human Resources Administrator5,749.92 
    Human Services Director8,492.84 
    IT Director5,288.68 
    Kitchen Manager4,884.93 
    Lead Dispatcher3,659.72 
    Lead Dispatcher4,142.03 
    Lead Landfill Operator4,576.13 
    Lead Mechanic3,452.82 
    Mechanic II2,804.99 
    Office Assistant2,480.64 
    Office Assistant2,649.60 
    Office Manager4,151.56 
    Operations Commander5,806.14 
    Paralegal/Executive Assistant4,931.80 
    Patrol Deputy3,475.48 
    Patrol Deputy3,719.90 
    Patrol Deputy3,776.38 
    Patrol Deputy3,516.48 
    Patrol Deputy3,822.60 
    Patrol Deputy3,619.90 
    Patrol Deputy3,859.89 
    Patrol Deputy4,036.57 
    Patrol Deputy4,013.28 
    Patrol Sergeant5,416.27 
    Patrol Sergeant5,262.76 
    Personal Property Appraiser2,754.41 
    Planner I3,337.60 
    Planning Technician2,919.84 
    Program Coordinator8,372.50 
    PT Records Tech2,052.75 
    Public Wks Operations Mgr5,662.02 
    R & B Foreman5,270.67 
    R & B Foreman4,660.74 
    R & B Foreman3,338.24 
    R&B Manager5,662.02 
    R&B Supervisor5,186.52 
    Recording Supervisor3,731.04 
    Records Tech2,856.01 
    Resource Manager4,665.98 
    Roadway Inspector2,919.68 
    Seasonal Firefighter2,727.43 
    Seasonal Firefighter2,815.68 
    Service Writer3,205.39 
    Sheriff7,015.38 
    Solid Waste Facilities Operator2,607.93 
    Solid Waste Facilities Operator3,568.22 
    Solid Waste Facilities Operator3,344.14 
    Solid Waste Facilities Operator2,554.72 
    Statistician4,129.52 
    Sub Bus Driver616.13 
    Sub Bus Driver1,528.99 
    Sub Bus Driver1,278.91 
    Sub Bus Driver902.33 
    Sub Bus Driver1,139.54 
    Undersheriff6,602.46 
    Veterans Services Officer3,961.86 
    Weed & Pest Supervisor4,577.20 
    Weed & Pest Technician2,211.00 
    Weed & Pest Technician2,272.00 
    658,304.04 

    Published August 26, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

    ARCHULETA COUNTY 
    JULY 2021 PAYABLES
    VENDOR NAMEDESCRIPTIONAMOUNT 
    AAA PROPANE, INC.R&B/ACSO – TANK RENTAL100.00 
    ADVANCE AUTO PARTSFLEET – PARTS, SUPPLIES, & TRAINING 1,491.77 
    AFLACEMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS1,681.85 
    ALPINE PORTABLE TOILETS CLOMAN-PORTA TOILETS120.00 
    ALSCOB&G/FLEET/ACSO/DISPATCH – UNIFORMS & RUG SERVICE668.92 
    AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICESJAIL/ASCO-SHREDDER, OFFICE SUPPLIES, TRAINING SUPPLIES, THERMOMETER4,376.97 
    AMERICAN JAIL ASSOCIATIONJAIL-MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL60.00 
    AMERICAN UNITED LIFE INS.COUNTY LIFE INSURANCE1,520.00 
    APCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.DISPATCH-2021 APCO MEMBER DUES178.60 
    ARCHULETA COUNTYFAIR-OPERATING CASH3,250.00 
    ARCHULETA COUNTY SOLID WASTEEOC-DISPOSAL212.50 
    ARCHULETA COUNTY WEED & PESTAIRPORT – PEST CONTROL236.72 
    ARCHULETA HOUSING CORP.DHS-CLIENT RENT ASSISTANCE370.00 
    ARCHULETA SCHOOL DISTRICTDHS-CMP. HARD GOODS & SVCS/EL POMAR GRANT & SALARY13,140.85 
    ASPIRE MEDICAL SERVICESDHS-TANF MEN’S CLASSES833.32 
    AT YOUR DISPOSALCOUNTY TRASH926.00 
    AT&T MOBILITY LLC.ASCO/DHS-CELL PHONES & JUNE DATA SVC PLAN 2,807.88 
    ATLAS CORPORATE & NOTARY JAIL-NOTARY SEAL & BOOK44.85 
    AXIS HEALTH SYSTEMJAIL – INMATE MENTAL HEALTH350.00 
    AXON ENTERPRISE, INC.ACSO-DOCK/PWR CORD/ TECH PLANS1,330.65 
    BADGEANDWALLET.COMACSO-UNIFORMS188.00 
    BANK OF COLORADOEMPLOYEE HSA CONTRIBUTIONS100.00 
    BANK OF THE SAN JUANSEMPLOYEE HSA CONTRIBUTIONS374.64 
    BI INCORPORATEDASCO-ASP MONITORING1,351.50 
    BILL CAREYFAIR-LIVESTOCK CONTRACTOR26,650.00 
    BLACK HILLS ENERGYCOUNTY GAS1,227.32 
    BLAIR JACKSONR&B-BATHROOM REMODEL6,400.00 
    BRANSON TRAFFIC CONTROL CO.R&B -2021 PAVEMENT MARKING58,800.16 
    BUCKSKIN TOWING & REPAIR FLEET-TOWING CHARGE172.50 
    CABE’S COLLISION FLEET-PARTS, LABOR & REPAIRS11,191.51 
    CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMSIT-COUNTY COPIER CONTRACT2,490.16 
    CARL MACHTEXTENSION-1ST AID/CPR TRAINING400.00 
    CARLA ELLIOTTASSESSOR – SUMMER CONF. TRNG. PER DIEM148.00 
    CAROLINA SOFTWARESW-SOFTWARE SUPPORT250.00 
    CATALYZER, INC.ACSO-SUPERVISOR TRAINING500.00 
    CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL SVC. FLEET-COMPACTOR REGISTRATION10.50 
    CCOERA- EMP RETIREMENTEMPLOYEE RETIREMENT 102,163.70 
    CDW GOVERNMENT LLC.FLEET/AIRPORT/IT – CHROMEBOOK, ASUS COMPUTER, EQUIPMENT3,867.62 
    CENTURYLINKCOUNTY PHONES & LONG DISTANCE2,114.12 
    CHARM-TEX INC.JAIL-INMATE SUPPLIES410.16 
    CHRISTINA KRAETSCHEOC-MEALS/DOT PHYSICAL REIMBURSE136.11 
    CIERRA C. CORLEYCORONER-ON CALL & 3 CALLS400.00 
    CIGNA HEALTH AND LIFE INS.COUNTY INSURANCE153,405.66 
    CINTAS FIRST AID & SAFETYCOUNTY FIRST AID SUPPLIES 528.93 
    CITY OF ESCONDIDOACSO- FORENSIC EXAM1,350.00 
    COLORADO ASSESSOR’S ASSN. ASSESSOR-ASSESSOR SUMMER CONF.1,200.00 
    COLORADO BUREAU OF INVEST.ACSO-CCW BACKGROUND CHECKS1,100.00 
    COLORADO BUSINESS BANK3QTR 2021 LOAN PAYMENT125,093.00 
    COLORADO DEPT OF REVENUEEMPLOYEE WITHHOLDING 21,280.00 
    COLORADO DEPT. OF CORRECTIONS EOC-PAINT BUS950.84 
    COLORADO DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTHSW-2QTR 2021 FEES7,364.19 
    COLORADO HUMAN SERVICESDHS-CHSDA DUES 2021-20221,663.00 
    COLORADO INTERACTIVE, LLC.ACSO-JUNE REFUND PAYMENT117.50 
    COLORADO STATE TREASURER2ND QTR 2021 UNEMPLOYMENT6,240.90 
    COMM. UNITED METHODIST CHURCHMET-OVERPAY REFUND853.34 
    COMPASS TRANSIT CONSULTINGMET-FEASIBILITY STUDY2,298.35 
    CONNIE CHUBBUCKDHS-COURT MEAL PER DIEM18.00 
    CONSERVANCY OIL CO. OF DGO.FLEET- SUPPLIES2,285.14 
    COWBOY CAR WASHACSO- CAR WASHES427.61 
    CTSI VOLUNTEER INSURANCEHR-2021 VOLUNTEER INS. RENEWAL405.40 
    CYNTHIA SNARRFAIR-ROYALTY SUPPLIES202.28 
    DAVIS ENGINEERING SERVICER&B-PAGOSA JCT BRIDGE899.00 
    DELL MARKETING L.P.IT-COMPUTER EQUIPMENT & WARRANTY 5,564.29 
    DELTA DENTAL OF COLORADOCOUNTY DENTAL JULY6,519.96 
    DESERT MOUNTAIN CORP.R&B-ROADWAY CHEMICALS83,828.94 
    DESERT WILDLIFE PRESENTATIONFAIR-LIVE ANIMAL SHOW2,000.00 
    DESIGN-A-SIGNFAIR-ADVERTISING286.50 
    DIGITCOM ELECTRONICS, INC.EOC-BATTERIES FOR RADIOS366.76 
    DRUG AND ALCOHOL TESTING HR-DRUG TESTING1,005.00 
    DURANGO FAMILY LAWDHS-ATTY. FEES ADMIN6,953.10 
    DURANGO HERALDMET-ADVERTISING83.43 
    ECHO IT CONSULTING, LLC.IT/FAIR -PHONE SYSTEM SUPPORT, UPGRADE, CAMERAS 3,059.13 
    ELIZABETH A. VAILFAIR-REIMBURSE POSTAGE22.00 
    ELSA WHITETREAS-REIMBURSE TREAS. CONFER.223.73 
    FAMILY SUPPORT REGISTRYEMPLOYEE GARNISHMENT 617.50 
    FEDEXACSO-POSTAGE/SHIPPING126.07 
    FLORIAN GALLEGOSSW-TRAVEL REIMBURSE103.04 
    FLYERS ENERGY LLC.COUNTY FUEL31,117.99 
    FOUR CORNERS COOLING SYSTEMSFLEET- PARTS & SUPPLIES1,650.00 
    FOUR STATES TIRE AND SVC. FLEET-TIRES 3,115.36 
    FREDRICKZINK & ASSOCIATESEMPLOYEE FLEX 5,720.53 
    G&I SANITATIONSW – PORTA TOILETS710.00 
    GALLS, LLC.JAIL – UNIFORMS2,321.63 
    GEORGE T. SANDERS COMPANYFLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES5.00 
    GIS – HIRERIGHTHR-BACKGROUND CHECKS2,595.85 
    HUMANE SOCIETY OF PAGOSA SPGS.ACSO-ANIMAL SERVICES JULY4,166.67 
    IMS, INC.JAIL-OPERATING SUPPLIES2,455.40 
    INLAND KENWORTH US INC.FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 5,936.66 
    INLAND TRUCK PARTS COMPANYFLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES2,519.57 
    INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICEEMPLOYEE WITHHOLDING 147,021.84 
    J & K ESPINOSA, INC.R&B-GRAVEL HAULING8,400.00 
    JACCO DISTRIBUTING COMPANYFLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES22.00 
    JACK ELLISFAIR-ENTERTAINMENT700.00 
    JANIS L. SMITHCORONER-AUTOPSY ASSISTANT400.00 
    JASON HIBBERT CORONER- ON CALL & 1 CALL200.00 
    JOHANNA TULLY-ELLIOTTASSESSOR- SUMMER CONF.TRNG. PER DIEM148.00 
    JUST CLICK PRINTING, INC.ELECTIONS-ENVELOPES 381.88 
    K-D FLAGS, LLC.B&G – FLAGS328.80 
    KELLY L. ROBERTSONCORONER- ON CALL100.00 
    KEVIN BRUCEFLEET-WAGNER TRAINING106.50 
    KIERSTAN RENNERFAIR-PHOTOGRAPHY JUDGE65.00 
    KILGORE COMPANIES, LLC.R&B-ASPHALT2,035.00 
    LA PLATA CO. DEPT. OF HUMAN SVCS.DHS-P/I FAMILY ENGAGEMENT MTGS104.78 
    LA PLATA ELECTRIC ASSN.COUNTY ELECTRIC7,150.65 
    LA PLATA FAMILY CENTERS DHS-MAY 2021 TANF CONTRACT4,589.24 
    LABCORPDHS-CHILD SUPPORT TESTING38.00 
    LARRY SCOTT WALLADMIN – REIMBURSE CCI CONF.583.93 
    LAURA VANONIMET-REIMBURSE OFFICE SUPPLIES124.07 
    LAURIE ANN GUTIERREZDHS-REIMB CLIENT MEAL51.81 
    LEGAL SHIELDEMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS156.42 
    LESLEY A. MATTINGLYFAIR- REIMBURSE SUPPLIES85.50 
    LESLIE MONTROYFAIR-CHILDRENS CRAFTS JUDGE65.00 
    LIV MACKENZIE, MA, LPC.DHS-CW SAFE HOME STUDY850.00 
    LUCERO CONSTRUCTIONR&B-GRAVEL HAULING5,092.50 
    MARGARET ARNOTFAIR-QUILTING JUDGE294.34 
    MARY SUSAN GIRARDINFAIR-CAKES/BAKED GOODS JUDGE50.00 
    MEDICAL AIR SERVICES ASSN.EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS491.00 
    MEDICINE HORSE CENTER DHS-TRANSITIONS PROGRAM1,200.00 
    MICHAEL F. ARNALL, M.D.CORONER – AUTOPSY FEES2,600.00 
    MISSIONSQUARE RETIREMENTEMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS2,243.03 
    MITCHELL & COMPANY, LLC.IT-SVR/STOR & NETWORK MGMT2,320.00 
    MONOGRAMS PLUS THE SHIRT SELLERASCO/JAIL-UNIFORMS1,948.48 
    MOREHART MURPHY FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES117.14 
    MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.ACSO-RADIO REPAIRS600.00 
    MOUNTAIN HOME SOUND COUNTY ALARM MONITORING300.00 
    MOUNTAIN STUDIES INSTITUTECOMMISS- CONTRIB WATER MGT PLN3,600.00 
    MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO.FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES758.41 
    MUD SHAVER CAR WASHFLEET – CAR WASHES300.02 
    MUNIREVS INC.B&P-SOFTWARE2,115.00 
    NATALIE WOODRUFFASSESSOR- SUMMER CONF.TRNG. PER DIEM148.00 
    NEWEGG BUSINESS INC.R&B- COMPUTER EQUIPMENT41.45 
    NEWMAN TRAFFIC SIGNSR&B-TRAFFIC SIGNS984.86 
    NM HUMAN SERVICES DEPT.EMPLOYEE GARNISHMENT 46.16 
    NMS LABSCORONER – TOXICOLOGY882.00 
    NUNN CONSTRUCTION, INC.COURTS REQ #08 & COURTS FAC. ALT #05237,265.51 
    OFFICE DEPOT INC.R&B/B&G/TREAS./EXT/DHS-OFFICE SUPPLIES676.11 
    ORKIN, LLC.COUNTY PEST CONTROL535.70 
    OUTLAW FIELD SERVICES, INCAIRPORT-MOWING3,625.00 
    OUTPUT SERVICES, INC.ASSESSOR-POSTAGE NOV STMTS5,638.80 
    PAGOSA AREA WATER & SAN.COUNTY WATER & SEWER1,379.32 
    PAMELA KIM BRISTOWFAIR – PRESERVED FOODS JUDGE50.00 
    PAP, LLC.R&B- N PAGOSA BLVD RESURFACE & BRIDGE38,493.66 
    PARK DITCH COMPANY, INC.COMMISS-DITCH MTNC. SHARES83.20 
    PARTS PLUS OF NEW MEXICOFLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 3,517.62 
    PAUL TIMOTHY SULLIVANFAIR-BAND ENTERTAINMENT2,000.00 
    PEAK PERFORMANCE FIRE & SAFETYCOUNTY FIRE EXTINGUISHER SERVICES 1,769.27 
    PHILIP R. DAVISFAIR-CHILDRENS FINE ARTS JUDGE56.54 
    PINE VALLEY RENTAL & SALESB&G-PRESSURE WASHER RENTAL & TRAILER RENTAL 106.60 
    POSTMASTERAIRPORT-COUNTY BOX RENT 4666166.00 
    POWER SOURCE MARTIAL ARTSDHS-CLIENT BELT TESTING50.00 
    PRINTING SYSTEMS INC.FINANCE – TAX FORMS/ENVELOPES256.01 
    PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT DISPATCH-TRAINING1,645.00 
    PROFESSIONAL ELEVATOR INSPECT.B&G-ELEVATOR INSPECTION355.00 
    PROFORCE LAW ENFORCEMENTACSO- TASERS 318.00 
    PUBLIC AGENCY TRAINING COUNCILJAIL-TRAINING2,955.00 
    PURCHASE POWERDHS-POSTAGE METER REFILL500.00 
    QUADIENT FINANCE USA, INC.COUNTY POSTAGE2,000.00 
    REDBURN TIRE COMPANYFLEET – TIRES1,655.08 
    REGALIAFAIR-TENT CARDS, ENGRAVING, PLAQUES, ROSETTES, RIBBONS, & BADGES 1,042.68 
    REYNOLDS ASH & ASSOCIATESCOURTS FACILITY CONST. ADMIN.6,500.00 
    RMIN, INC.ACSO-2021-2022 RMIN MEMBER 100.00 
    ROCKY MOUNTAIN RESERVEHR-COBRA MANAGEMENT75.00 
    RONALD V. LOWEFAIR-BAND ENTERTAINMENT600.00 
    SALT LAKE WHOLESALE SPORTSACSO-AMMO1,880.00 
    SAN JUAN BASIN PUBLIC HEALTH2021 Q1/Q2 COUNTY CONTRIBUTION140,020.00 
    SERVPRO OF ARCHULETAACSO-HARMAN HOUSE ASBESTOS TST480.00 
    SHAMROCK FOODS COMPANYJAIL – FOOD & SUPPLIES 13,958.68 
    SHORT-ELLIOTT-HENDRICKSONSW-CONSULTING/ENGINEERING10,778.94 
    SKYLINE STEELR&B 2021 CULVERTS & BANDS14,838.48 
    SMARTFORCE TECHNOLOGIESACSO-COMMAND ACADEMY TRNG1,185.00 
    SOURCE OFFICE & TECHNOLOGYINV/FINANCE – OFFICE SUPPLIES74.62 
    SOUTHERN CO. COMM. ACTION AGENCYDHS-MAY/JUNE TANF CONTRACT5,236.96 
    SOUTHWEST GASES, LTD.FLEET – CYLINDER RENT 2ND QTR369.00 
    STATE OF COLORADO (IDS)CLERK-RENEWALS616.26 
    STRATIFIED ENVIRONMENTALMET-BUS TERMINAL PROPOSED DESIGN1,019.75 
    STROHECKER ASPHALT & PAVINGR&B – ASPHALT1,082.94 
    SUSAN J. COPENHEAVERJAIL-UNIFORMS232.00 
    SYMBOLARTSJAIL-BADGES564.50 
    TERRY A. TIGRETT, JR.PLAN-STR PERMIT OVER PAY REIMB.1,400.00 
    TERRY’S ACE HARDWAREACSO/B&G/R&B/SW/FLEET/OEM – PARTS & SUPPLIES 1,292.38 
    THE PAGOSA SPRINGS SUN HR/JAIL/FINANCE/FAIR/AIRPORT – ADVERTISING & LEGAL507.32 
    THE PONDEROSA LUMBER CO.FLEET/ACSO/R&B/AIRPORT/B&G-PARTS & SUPPLIES1,107.70 
    THE UPS STORE #5807W&P – SHIPPING/FREIGHT47.99 
    THOMAS LUSKJAIL-INMATE TRANSPORT COST REIMB. 49.35 
    THOMSON REUTERS – WESTATTY-SUBSCRIPTION – MAY947.42 
    TODD WEAVERADMIN-REIMBURSE CLUB 20 MTG.190.28 
    TONYA M. HAMILTONCORONER – ON CALL100.00 
    TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGSCOUNTY SEWER/DHS-TANF JUNE DAY CAMP 14,758.13 
    TRES RIOS SILVERFAIR – BUCKLES & KNIVES3,210.00 
    TRIPLE C COMMUNICATIONSDISPATCH- 2021 3 RADIOS 3,780.00 
    TRI-TECH FORENSICS INC.ACSO-BLOOD COLLECTION KITS54.00 
    TURN KEY HEALTH CLINICSJAIL-INMATE MEDICAL MAY30,500.16 
    UMB BANK, N.A.EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS463.52 
    UNITED REPROGRAPHIC SUPPLYCLERK-OCE CONTRACT270.00 
    USDA, APHIS, GENERALAPHIS PRGM/PERSONNEL 3 QTR10,880.43 
    VAL’S VIP CLEANING LLC.COUNTY CLEANING7,365.95 
    VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANYW&P-CHEMICALS17,785.20 
    VERIZON WIRELESSB&P – IPAD DATA90.32 
    VISIONARY COMMUNICATIONS COUNTY-INTERNET/INTRANET3,505.40 
    WAGNER EQUIPMENT CO.FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES5,925.74 
    WARNE CHEMICAL & EQUIPMENTW&P- CHEMICAL SPRAYER PARTS808.04 
    WEBER SAND & GRAVEL INC.R&B-GRAVEL21,466.81 
    WELLS FARGO BANK BANKING FEES3,569.46 
    WELLS FARGO PURCHASE CARDLDG, FUEL, MEALS, SUPPLIES, EQUIP., & MISC. 24,336.15 
    WESTTEL INTERNATIONAL, LLC.DISPATCH-911 MONTHLY SVC/MTNC914.00 
    1,614,722.92 

    Published August 26, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

