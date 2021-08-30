Board of Health approves vaccine requirement for staff at health care facilities and hospitals

The State Board of Health has approved emergency rules requiring vaccination for staff in licensed healthcare settings. The Board met today to consider a request from Governor Polis to implement rules requiring licensed healthcare facilities to mandate their personnel — including employees, direct contractors, and support staff — who interact with individuals seeking medical care to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

At this time, approximately 30 percent of the health care workforce remain unvaccinated. With the rise in the delta variant and increased stress on the healthcare system, ensuring that all workers in licensed healthcare facilities are vaccinated is one of the most effective means the state can take to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of the most at-risk Coloradans and end this ongoing pandemic.

The vaccine requirement is limited to only those health care facilities that are listed in Colorado Revised Statute 25-1.5-103(1)(a)(1). The department does not have authority over individual health care practitioners or staff, nor does it oversee other settings where patients seek medical care including primary care offices and urgent care locations.

The Board of Health will convene again in October to consider the rule in a regular session.

Additionally, the state of Colorado is requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for employees working in state-run 24/7 health care facilities and interacting with vulnerable patients. The state has also implemented a policy requiring all state employees to verify their vaccination status by September 20 or submit to twice-weekly testing. The Department of Public Health, Department of Corrections and Department of Human Services have announced that agency staff members that interact with vulnerable populations and those living in congregate living settings will be required to get vaccinated.

