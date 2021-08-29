Summer abundance means more choice at Pagosa Farmers Market

By Pauline Benetti

Southwest Organization for Sustainability

It takes a while, but it is worth waiting for — summer abundance at the Pagosa Farmers Market.

Our growers are offering produce of every description: broccoli, cauliflower, radishes, tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, microgreens, eggplant, beets, carrots, cucumbers, rhubarb; and herbs: oregano mint, thyme; and plants: cilantro, basil, sage, eggplant, thyme, strawberries; and ornamentals: English ivy and columbine. Our producers are offering, eggs, preserved jams, freshly baked bread, muffins, turnovers (savory and sweet), cookies, granolas, caramels and toffee.

A reminder to all you backyard growers: Our Small Growers Coop is waiting for you to bring in your excess to offer our customers. Here’s a venue that will help to support your growing habit. All you have to do is contact us and show up.

The market continues to accept SNAP cards and continues to hand out free a $20 value of Double Up Bucks for the first $20 SNAP purchase, essentially doubling purchasing power. In addition, we are redeeming coupons from the San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging which have been distributed to local seniors to encourage shopping at the Pagosa Farmers Market and buying nutritious local food.

And, finally, the Pagosa Farmers Market Online is a year-round 24/7 venue that offers a place for growers, producers and makers to display their goods and offers customers a convenient way to shop.

It is time to renew membership in the Southwest Organization for Sustainability (SOS). This organization supports the Pagosa Farmers Market and organizes our celebration of Earth Day plus other activities that promote sustainability in Archuleta County. Look for the SOS booth. Support also comes from the Town of Pagosa Springs and the Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board. Both of these entities recognize the important role played by the market both for locals and tourists.

For information about the market or how to become a vendor, contact pagosafarmersmarket@gmail.com.

See you Saturday.