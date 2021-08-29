Pagosa Springs Choral Society to begin rehearsals for Christmas concerts Sept. 14

By Richard Bolland

Pagosa Springs Choral Society

Photo courtesy Pagosa Springs Choral Society Dan Burch leads the rehearsals for the 2019 edition of the Community Christmas Concerts. Rehearsals for the 2021 concerts will begin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the high school music room. Registration begins at 6 p.m. Burch will once again serve the choir as director. Members of the community are welcome to participate.

Hopefully, the worst of COVID is behind us now, and the Pagosa Springs Choral Society is excited to resume the Pagosa Springs Community Christmas Concert series which for many decades has been a tradition in our town.

We understand it’s awkward to think about Christmas when the temperatures are still in the 80s and 90s, but adequate rehearsal time is essential to a quality concert. So, your fellow Pagosans are set to resume the Christmas holiday traditions by holding its first rehearsal on Sept. 14.

The no-audition choir is open to all our neighbors who just like to sing and are willing to put in the time to prepare for the Christmas holiday season with about 60 of your fellow members of the community. Let’s combine our voices to make some great music together.

The first rehearsal is scheduled for Sept. 14, with registration beginning at 6 p.m. followed by our first rehearsal from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Rehearsals will continue every Tuesday until the concerts (except for Thanksgiving week) from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Musical selections are a blend of both sacred and seasonal Christmas music with both accompanied and a cappella portions of the program being performed in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium. There will also be a select jazz ensemble that will present two additional selections. Members of the jazz ensemble are selected from the members of the choir by audition. Each participating choir member is asked to pay a $20 fee to defray the cost of the music.

Unless further guidance from Pagosa Springs High School or from San Juan Basin Public Health is received, masks will not be required, but are requested for the unvaccinated. If things improve during the fall, perhaps this guidance can be lifted.

Once again, the Pagosa Springs Choral Society is pleased to announce that Dan Burch, music director at Pagosa Springs High School, will direct the choir, and Venita Burch will serve as accompanist for the choir.

Again, participation in the Christmas choir is open to all members of the community. Being able to sing helps. Being part of such a community effort will help to make your Christmas holiday even more special.