Ideal back-to-school gift for your youngsters

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

Do you know the value of a home library for your youngsters? Research shows that kids who have books in their home have improved vocabulary and overall reading performance; do better in math, science and social studies; perform better on standardized tests; and are more likely to go to college.

Those are impressive skills for your child to cultivate — and they are especially relevant now that Archuleta County kids soon will be returning to school amid the continuing uncertainties and potential academic losses of the COVID-19 environment.

Another valuable tip to help your youngster be successful in school and in life — reading aloud. You are stimulating language and literacy skills, as well as building motivation, curiosity and memory.

The free storytimes at your library can help build a love of reading in your children. Family storytimes for kids of all ages happen on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in the library garden and on Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. on Facebook. Storytimes are a great way for kids to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

As we get ready to start the new school year, this may be a good time for parents, grandparents and other caregivers to make a personal resolution to help build home libraries for your loved ones.

In-person activities

We are delighted that the robust local vaccination program for our community means that most of our programs now can happen in person. Also, our hours have returned to pre-COVID levels — and even more on weekdays:

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. That’s one additional hour on Fridays.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays the library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. That’s one additional hour each day.

• Saturdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’s two hours fewer this day — but a total of 55 hours open each week, as compared to 54 in pre-COVID times.

For those uncomfortable coming into the building, curbside service continues. Phone (970) 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

Literary Ladies tomorrow

This free book club has resumed meeting in person on the fourth Friday of every month from 2 to 3 p.m. Tomorrow, on Friday, Aug. 27, the ladies will discuss “Mesa Verde Victim” by Scott Graham. Pick up a copy at your library.

In-person gaming

tomorrow

Enjoy free all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect on Fridays from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m.

LEGO Club on Saturday and new LEGO contest

Kids age 6 to 12 are invited to bring your imaginations — LEGOs are provided — on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 to 11 a.m. for the free LEGO Club. LEGO challenges are also posted on Facebook.

Submissions must be turned in between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3 for the free all-ages LEGO contest. Winners will be announced Sept. 4 at 12:15 p.m. with prizes for different age groups. Entries must be built ahead of time and they must be of your own creation, not a LEGO kit or from another source. Details and instructions are outlined on the children and teen calendars available at your library.

Teen makerspace crafts

Teens are invited to a free makerspace event on Monday, Aug. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. Sixth- through 12th-graders can come to the library to enjoy making assorted crafts.

Teen advisory board

Next Tuesday, Aug. 31, the teen advisory board meets from 4 to 5 p.m. on Zoom. Sixth- through 12th-graders are invited to bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs.

Writing challenge

On Aug. 23, we posted a new all-ages writing challenge on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free all-ages activity.

Special family storytime

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., join us in the library garden for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move. On Sept. 1, we will have a special storytime that Diann Tator will host.

Saturday’s Discovery Times continue on Facebook at 2:30 p.m. with games, art ideas, science experiments, history and more.

Dungeons and Dragons

Join us Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. for our ongoing Dungeons and Dragons game free for teens and young adults on Google Meet. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org to learn how to join. If you don’t have Internet access, contact us anyway — we may be able to accommodate you in the library.

Storywalk takes a

short break

The storywalk signs need repainting, so we’re taking a break until later in September.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Brad will help you resolve issues with your computer, smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices.

ESL

Free in-person classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. Beginning students are encouraged to attend from 4 to 6 p.m. and intermediate students from 6 to 8 p.m.

Las clases gratuitas se llevan a cabo en persona los martes y jueves de 4-8 p.m. Los estudiantes principiantes deben asistir de 4-6 p.m. y a los estudiantes intermedios de 6-8 p.m.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) session takes place in person Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m., when Mark helps with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free library activities available to you and your family, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — children, teens and adults.

Large print

“Class Act” by Stuart Woods is a Stone Barrington adventure. “Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Treachery” by Brian Freeman is a Jason Bourne thriller. “The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb” by Ed Slott is a guide to taking financial control, avoiding unnecessary taxes and combating threats to your retirement savings. “Ralph Compton: Calvert’s Last Bluff” by E. L. Ripley is a Sundown Riders western. “Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder” by Joanne Fluke is a Hannah Swenson mystery. “The Summer of Lost and Found” by Mary Alice Monroe is a romance.

Nonfiction

“The Return of the God Hypothesis” by Stephen C. Meyer examines three scientific discoveries with theistic implications. “Geniuses at War” by David A. Price describes the great minds behind the machine that broke the Nazis’ toughest code.

Mysteries, suspense

and thrillers

“Once There Were Wolves” by Charlotte McConaghy is the story of a woman desperate to save the creatures she loves. “The Tryout” by Megan Abbott is a mystery set at a dance school. “The Disappearing Act” by Catherine Steadman is a psychological thriller featuring young actors auditioning for parts in TV shows. “Dream Girl” by Laura Lippman is a psychological suspense story.

DVDs

“Book Club” stars Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen. “Wrath of Man” stars Jason Statham. “Defending Jacob” is a thriller.

Books on CD

“That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner begins with misdirected emails. “The Bone Code” by Kathy Reichs is the latest in the series featuring forensic scientist Temperance Brennan. “The Therapist” by B.A. Paris is a psychological suspense story. “Pack Up the Moon” by Kristan Higgins describes a unique and loving way a dying wife works to help her husband. “The Guilt Trip” by Sandie Jones is a suspense story that takes place at a destination wedding. “The Wonder Test” by Michelle Richmond features a single mother sleuth. “Dream Girl” by Laura Lippman is a psychological thriller about a novelist incapacitated by injury. “E-Day” by Nicholas Sansbury Smith is an AI sci-fi story. “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides is a mystery set at Cambridge University. “Boundless” by Jack Campbell is part of The Lost Fleet series.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

We have a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audio books for all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults — in cloudLibrary. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions as well as those that we bought. Select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use. Email or phone us at (970) 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Donations

Many thanks to our many anonymous donors for their books and donations.

Please put your materials donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns.

Quotable quote

“Don’t get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life.” — Dolly Parton, American country music singer-songwriter, author, businesswoman and humanitarian.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.