Food Coalition hosts seasonal food demonstration at TARA Community Center

Photo courtesy Food System/Food Equity Coalition Participants take part in a food demo at the TARA Community Center in Arboles. Demos involve a garden talk connecting garden to table, nutrition tips, cooking skills and a tasting session.

By Rose Chavez

Food System/Food Equity Coalition

In beautiful Arboles at the TARA Community Center, a small group of community members gathered with the Food Coalition Wednesday afternoon for a food demonstration of spaghetti aglio e olio with lots of kale.

Demos involve a garden talk connecting garden to table, nutrition tips, cooking skills and a tasting session.

Participants who register take home garden fresh produce and pantry staples to recreate the dish at home.

Please stay tuned to the Food Coalition Facebook and Instagram for announcements of the dates and times of the remaining demonstrations. For more information, contact community@fsfearchuleta.org.