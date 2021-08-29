19th Hole Concerts raise $8,300 for Archuleta County nonprofits

Photo courtesy Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado This year’s 19th Hole Concerts netted $8,300, which was split between four Archuleta County nonprofits. Left to right: Al Pfister, Pagosa Pickleball Club; Jan Johnson, Archuleta Committee of the Community Foundation; Carol Riley, Archuleta Housing; Pattie Copenhaver, Chimney Rock Interpretative Association; and Robin Brobst, Thingamajig Theatre Company.

By Tracy Pope

Community Foundation serving

Southwest Colorado

This summer’s 19th Hole Concerts at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club surpassed totals from the previous five years, raising $8,300 for four Archuleta County nonprofits, with each nonprofit receiving a $2,075 grant. The recipient organizations are Archuleta Housing, Chimney Rock Interpretive Association, Pagosa Pickleball Club and Thingamajig Theatre Company.

“We saw record crowds at our concerts in early July when residents were happy to be gathering outside once again, after more than a year of pandemic isolation,” said Briggen Wrinkle, executive director of the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado. “It has been exciting to see so many community members supporting local nonprofits and enjoying live music once again.”

The 19th Hole Concerts featured a different nonprofit and local music talent at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club on Thursday evenings in July, with one weather-related make-up concert in August. The cover charge for each concert was a $10 donation, with all proceeds pooled and distributed equally to the four selected organizations.

“This grant opportunity is all about collaboration,” added Wrinkle. “Our featured organizations work together through marketing tasks to promote and generate attendance at the concerts. The more the organizations work together, the bigger the grants will be.”

The Community Foundation and its Archuleta Committee organize the grant review and planning process, and corporate sponsors cover event expenses, allowing all proceeds collected at the door to be granted directly to the nonprofits.

As a community facilitator, the Community Foundation works to increase sustainability and success for nonprofits while maximizing effective grantmaking for philanthropists to make southwest Colorado a better place to live. The Community Foundation serves Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan counties.