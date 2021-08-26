Adams Foundation awards Seeds of Learning $250,000 donation

Photo courtesy Jeff Laydon

Saturday night’s Dancing with the Pagosa Stars event demonstrates more than talented dancers. It was also announced that, in June, the Adams Foundation awarded Seeds of Learning a $250,000 donation as the first foundation to contribute to a newly established endowment fund. John Adams Jr., the foundation’s vice chair, announced, “Our Foundation pledges and sponsors money to all sorts of educational programs across the country from, now, children all the way up through the collegiate level. I can tell you without a doubt that the program here at Seeds, the quality of education, the staff, the administration is second to none. We are honored to be a part of Seeds, a part of the children and a part of this community.” The Adams have a home in Pagosa Springs. Earnings from the endowment fund will be used to provide scholarships to families unable to pay full tuition and also be used toward facility expansion. Pictured from left to right are emcee and board member Martin Rose, Vicki Adams, John Adams Jr. and Seeds of Learning board president Lisa Peters.