Public Notices: Aug. 19, 2021

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Karen A Wilder, Personal Representative for the Estate of Judith N Crabtree, Deceased, et al.

Defendant

Case No.: 2021CV30038

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

BILLY G WHEAT

SHIRLEY A WHEAT

GARRETT J HEYNS

LORRAINE J HEYNS

JOHN P DAUERS JR

PATRICIA H DAUER

MIKE WALLACE

MARTHA J WALLACE

MARGARET CRUMBACHER

CAM M STEELE

HOWARD E ADKINS JR

SHARON S ROLLANS

DON HARRIS

JEANNINE HARRIS

ELAYNE N DOWLING

JULIE F CRIMIN

DAVID R CRIMIN

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Teal Landing Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: July 22, 2021

Last Publication: August 19, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published July 22, 29, Aug. 5, 12 and19, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Shon Burchett, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30036

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): SHON BURCHETT

RACHEL BURCHETT

DONALD G BENNETT III

ERNEST R MORRISON

MARGARET T FLEMING

MARVIN D FLEMING

INNS DE MEXICO, S.A. DE CV

ELIZABETH VOGEL MCBRIDE, TRUSTEE

OF THE JOHN A MCBRIDE TRUST, DATED

AUGUST 5, 1997

KATHERINE HARRIS, TRUSTEE OF THE

JOHN A MCBRIDE TRUST, DATED

AUGUST 5, 1997

F MULERO ENTERPRISES, LLC

JULIE ANNETTE BAKER

GLADYS M ANDERSON

CHARLIE R ANDERSON

LEWIS W BRINKMAN, TRUSTEE OF THE

BRINKMAN FAMILY TRUST

PAULINE R BRINKMAN, TRUSTEE OF THE

BRINKMAN FAMILY TRUST

CHARLES D PROFFIT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE

CHARLES D AND GAYLE R PROFFIT

TRUST, U/T/D MAY 23, 1997

GAYLE R PROFFIT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE

CHARLES D AND GAYLE R PROFFIT

TRUST, U/T/D MAY 23, 1997

RICHARD ELSEN

MARY THERESA

JERRY F SHINN

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Ptarmigan Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: July 29, 2021

Last Publication: August 26, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published July 29, August 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Re: Request for Price Janitorial Services

The Town of Pagosa Springs is soliciting proposals for Janitorial Cleaning services for multiple Town facilities. These Janitorial Services are for the ongoing daily cleaning of 4 buildings that house offices and public spaces. Bid specifics and forms are available online at http://www.pagosasprings.co.gov through the “Invitation to Bid” link or contact the Town Public Works Department at 970-264-4151 x400.

Published August 12 and 19, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Lindsay Carter, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30046

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

GORDON F WARE

FRANCES C WARE

NADINE V OVERLEY

HOMES BY ISABELLA, LLC

JACQUELINE O BURNETT

LUKE B GRANGER

JAMES M DOLGE

JULIAN L DOLGE

RICARDO CHAPARRO

DORIS DALTON SINGER

CAM M STEELE A/K/A CAM STEELE

DON HARRIS

JEANNINE HARRIS

LAURENCE T HAMMOND

ELIZABETH HAMMOND

GERRIT H BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE

BROUWER FAMILY TRUST, DATED

AUGUST 5, 1998

JOAN M BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE

BROUWER FAMILY TRUST, DATED

AUGUST 5, 1998

WALTER R HARVEY

ROSE M HARVEY

JACK W LOGGINS

JANICE F LOGGINS

MARLAND G THOMAS

RAYMOND K CLARK

CONNIE L CLARK

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Eagle’s Loft Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: August 19, 2021

Last Publication: September 16, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published August 19, 26, September 2, 9 and 16, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

2022 VALE FUNDS – 6TH Judicial District,

La Plata, San Juan & Archuleta Counties

(VICTIM ASSISTANCE and

LAW ENFORCEMENT GRANT)

GRANT PERIOD: January 1, 2022– December 31, 2022

The Victim Assistance and Law Enforcement (VALE) Board announces the availability of 6th Judicial District VALE funds. The VALE Board is a five member, volunteer, community board appointed by the judicial district’s Chief Judge, the Honorable Jeffrey R. Wilson. Funding for these grants is generated from a surcharge or fees assessed to people convicted of felonies, misdemeanors, traffic offenses and fish and game violations, no tax dollars are used.

APPROXIMATE AMOUNT AVAILABLE: $120,000

During the 2021 grant cycle, five agencies were funded for a total of $117,000.

FUNDING PURPOSE: The purpose of the 6th Judicial District VALE grant process is to fund effective and efficient programs who will provide services to crime victims in the 6th Judicial District and assist them with: emotional and physical needs to stabilize their lives, provide a measure of safety and security, and/or enhance victims’ experience with the criminal justice system.

FUNDING PRIORITIES: Programs that are required to implement the victim’s rights constitutional amendment, programs that provide direct services to crime victims and witnesses as outlined in VALE statute*, victim-related training, equipment and personnel needs of law enforcement agencies. The VALE Board has also established the following priorities: programs that provide direct services to victims of violent crime, unique and non-duplicative programs; agencies working with children and young adults; agencies offering a unique service to the community (unmet needs in an underserved community); The VALE Board may take into consideration factors other than those stated above in making their final decisions. Board members may award money for projects not designated in the priority categories. The fact that an applicant meets eligibility requirements and applies for services within a priority category does not guarantee funding.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Applications will be available Friday, September 3, 2021 and returnable no later than Monday, October 4, 2021. To request an application please contact Jane Foy at the District Attorney’s Office in Durango ph (970) 382-6345, 1060 E Second Avenue, Suite B-10, Durango, CO 81301. Jane.foy@co.laplata.co.us

*copies of VALE statute and Victim Right’s Act are available upon request

Published August 19, 26 and September 2, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 7,

COLORADO

WATER RESUME

(This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us).

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN SAID WATER DIVISION NO. 7

Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is the resume of all water right applications filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of June 2021, for Archuleta County.

21CW3030 ARCHULETA COUNTY, APPLICATION FOR A CONDITIONAL WATER RIGHT (SURFACE), in the San Juan River and its tributaries. Applicant: Olympus SL1, LLC, a Texas limited liability company, David Dronet, Manager, 9000 Tesoro Dr, Suite 300, San Antonio, TX 78217. Direct all correspondence to Applicant’s attorney, Amy N. Huff of Colorado Water & Land Law, LLC, 679 E. 2nd Ave, Ste 11B, Durango, CO 81301, amy@waterland-law.com. 970-403-1770. (1) Structure Name: OLYMPUS SPRING (2) Location: In the SE ¼ SW ¼, S13, T 35N, R2W, NMPM. UTM: Zone 13 – E 321573.8 N 4126127.2 (3) Source: Groundwater, springs, and surface water tributary to the San Juan River (4) App Date: 7/12/2021 (5) Amt: 0.35 cfs, Conditional (6) Uses: Recreation; filling of hot spring pools; geothermal heating of buildings, sidewalks, roads, etc.; and the irrigation of wetlands. Applicant owns the land on which any new diversion or storage structure will be constructed. See Application for additional information. (4 pages including exhibit)

THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until the last day of September 2021, to file with the Water Clerk, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why a certain application should not be granted or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. A copy of such Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the applicant or the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. (Filing fee: $192.00; Forms are available through the Office of the Water Clerk or on the Judicial web site at www.courts.state.co.us; Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist, 1060 E. 2nd Ave., Room 106, Durango, CO 81301; 970-385-6181)

Published: before August 31, 2021 /s/ Danene M. Etz

Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist

Published August 19, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.